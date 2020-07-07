How To

How to Choose the Best Earphones for Music

By CaseQ. , Jul 07, 2020 03:08 AM EDT

Choosing earphones with a superb performance is tricky. Here are some considerations you need to factor in before buying a pair from Just Creative

  • Portability

Unlike headphones, you can bring earphones almost anywhere which is a factor you need to highly consider. But most of the time, it's usually based on the design. 

  • Durability

Because we have a tendency to bring our earphones everywhere we go, there is a tendency that it will get scratched or damaged along the process if you're not careful enough. It's easier if you have a case around that guarantees additional protection. 

  • Wired or Wireless

That is the question. There are advantages and disadvantages for each choice. If it's wireless, you don't have to deal with that annoying wire if you're working out. But at the same time, you have to charge it from time to time and it only has an active duration of 6 hours. And, it's more expensive than wired. If it's wired, then you wouldn't have to deal with all that. And depending on the brand, it'll be cheaper. 

  • Price

Perhaps the most important factor you have to consider would be the price. Branded earphones are trusted and at the same time, more costly than others. If you settle for a cheaper alternative, that would be fine too. Just make sure that you still recognize the brand. 

  • Additional Features

One important feature to check out would be if the earphones are noise-cancelling or not. Background noises are annoying to most. But research first on which pair of earphones might have this feature and how much it would cost you. 

Now that you know how to select the best earphones for music, here are some choices you might want to check out. 

Read Also: The 3 Best Earphones With a Microphone in 2020 for Calls


Bose SoundSport Free

Bose Soundsport Free
(Photo : Bose)

The Bose Soundsport Free wireless earbuds are sweatproof and water-resistant that come with 3 different pairs of Stay hear and Sport tips providing a comfortable and secure fit. You can listen up to 5 hours and an additional 10 hours if you charge it for 2 hours. You can also track lost earbuds with the Bose connect App's "find My buds" feature. 

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds
(Photo : Sony)

This is equipped with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e and a 24-bit Audio signal processor that delivers dramatically improves sound quality. The battery life can last up to 24 hours with a carrying case. Charge it for 10 minutes and you get 90 minutes of music. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more which can be activated with a simple touch. 

Apple Wireless AirPods

Apple Airpods
(Photo : Apple)

Last but never the least, everyone's default choice for wireless earphones - the Apple Airpods. Since it's owned by Apple, not only is the setup easier for iPhone users, but you can also have quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri."

Read Also: What are the Best Ear Phones for Working Out?

2020's Best Earphones for the Latest iPad Pro Models

The iPad models that were released recently have gotten rid of the audio jack. The lack of an audio jack means if you want to use earphones with your iPad, you'll need ones that connect using a USB-C connector. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.

[Watch] NASA Announces Week Update: What Happened to the Artemis Program?

Could we be closer to getting to the moon? NASA provides updates on the progress.

How to Be a Good Team Owner in the New 'F1 2020'

With the new Formula 1 racing game developed by Codemasters about to be released to the general public, players are wondering in anticipation of what makes this F1 2020 game different from its predecessors.

[VIRAL] 'I Just Wanna Live' Singer Keedron Bryant is Now Collaborating With Dr. Dre

Keedron Bryant, a 13-year-old boy best known for going viral after singing a tribute to George Floyd, is working with Dr. Dre.
Ghost of Tsushima

Final Download Size for 'Ghost of Tsushima' is Now 60 GB Because of Its Day One Patch

Manor Lords

Build Your Medieval Kingdom and Defend It in the Upcoming Game Manor Lords

Persona 5

What's Included in the $300 Blu-Ray English Dub of Persona 5?

TuSimple truck

TuSimple's Self-Driving Trucks Will Be Automating Cross-country Shipments In The Near Future

Tesla Short Shorts

Why is a Pair of Tesla Short Shorts Priced at $69.420? What Message is Elon Musk Trying to Convey?

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

Real Time Analytics