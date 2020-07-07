How To
How to Choose the Best Earphones for Music
Choosing earphones with a superb performance is tricky. Here are some considerations you need to factor in before buying a pair from Just Creative.
- Portability
Unlike headphones, you can bring earphones almost anywhere which is a factor you need to highly consider. But most of the time, it's usually based on the design.
- Durability
Because we have a tendency to bring our earphones everywhere we go, there is a tendency that it will get scratched or damaged along the process if you're not careful enough. It's easier if you have a case around that guarantees additional protection.
- Wired or Wireless
That is the question. There are advantages and disadvantages for each choice. If it's wireless, you don't have to deal with that annoying wire if you're working out. But at the same time, you have to charge it from time to time and it only has an active duration of 6 hours. And, it's more expensive than wired. If it's wired, then you wouldn't have to deal with all that. And depending on the brand, it'll be cheaper.
- Price
Perhaps the most important factor you have to consider would be the price. Branded earphones are trusted and at the same time, more costly than others. If you settle for a cheaper alternative, that would be fine too. Just make sure that you still recognize the brand.
- Additional Features
One important feature to check out would be if the earphones are noise-cancelling or not. Background noises are annoying to most. But research first on which pair of earphones might have this feature and how much it would cost you.
Now that you know how to select the best earphones for music, here are some choices you might want to check out.
Bose SoundSport Free
The Bose Soundsport Free wireless earbuds are sweatproof and water-resistant that come with 3 different pairs of Stay hear and Sport tips providing a comfortable and secure fit. You can listen up to 5 hours and an additional 10 hours if you charge it for 2 hours. You can also track lost earbuds with the Bose connect App's "find My buds" feature.
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds
This is equipped with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e and a 24-bit Audio signal processor that delivers dramatically improves sound quality. The battery life can last up to 24 hours with a carrying case. Charge it for 10 minutes and you get 90 minutes of music. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more which can be activated with a simple touch.
Apple Wireless AirPods
Last but never the least, everyone's default choice for wireless earphones - the Apple Airpods. Since it's owned by Apple, not only is the setup easier for iPhone users, but you can also have quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri."
