Auto

There Is a Car Wash in Hawaii That Is Moving to Adapt to the New Normal by Keeping People Safe

By Jared N. , Jul 07, 2020 07:27 AM EDT

The pandemic has changed many things that we do every single day by making us take different approaches. From how we clean, to how we eat, and even how we learn has been changed.


McKinley Car Wash
(Photo : Lei D. / Yelp)

A prominent car wash in Hawaii is doing its best to adapt to the new normal we have to deal with. This article will show you how this Hawaiian car wash is doing the most it can to keep its customers safe and healthy.

The New Normal For A Car Wash

Things that used to happen every day had to change because of the global pandemic. Everyone in the world has to watch and adjust to what the new normal needs us to do while there is somewhere that has seemed to be busy, but it has also gone through significant changes.

If you passed by the McKinley Car Wash at the Kapiolani Boulevard in early 2020, you would've noticed that there were always cars lined up. However, like most non-essential businesses, operations at the car wash came to an end in March.

The car wash reopened only a few months after operations had to end, but the car wash had to take its services slowly at the beginning of the pandemic.

Initially, the car wash didn't do anything involving the vacuuming services they used to have. It was closed off from anyone, so the only service available was the exterior car wash.

All the customers stayed in their cars. The staff of the car wash stayed outside and away from the customers.

The car wash dealt with the transactions for everyone, even if they stayed in their cars since people had to follow social distancing.

Read More: TuSimple's Self-Driving Trucks Will Be Automating Cross-country Shipments In The Near Future


Returning to the True Normal?

Ever since the reopening, the car wash has been gradually expanding its available services while focusing on people's safety.

Temperature checks are done before the start of shifts as a precaution required to ensure that everyone is comfortable working with each other.

If the customers want their car's interior vacuumed, the vacuum hoses are disinfected afterward. The car wash does this quickly and efficiently to help as many customers as possible.

The majority of customers will usually ask for the interior of their car to be cleaned. Still, though, about 15 percent of people would stick with the social distancing rules and would prefer to have only the car exterior cleaned.

If you go to this car wash, you can choose whether you want the vacuuming done to your car's interior. There's no pressure since it's your choice.

For the time being, the car wash staff are satisfied that they can still work even with the new normal taking over the world. The car wash staff are hoping that everything will be back to the way it used to be before the pandemic happened by the end of 2020.

Here is a video of McKinley Car Wash and how it used to be in 2018:

Read More: This Teenager Wasted His Family's Life Savings On In-Game Purchases In PUBG Mobile


TAG car wash, new normal, adapt, Pandemic, Hawaii

Related Articles

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic

Drone Video Shows Inmates Burying Bodies of Dead COVID-19 Patients at a Mass Cemetery in New York's Hart Island

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic
Tesla unveils its massive solar farm and energy-storage facility in Kuaia. The large-scale battery farm will provide power to the island for a period of 20 years.

Tesla's Solar Farm Powers Up Hawaiin Island Of Kuaia

Tesla unveils its massive solar farm and energy-storage facility in Kuaia. The large-scale battery farm will provide power to the island for a period of 20 years.
With the growing claims of global warming and its adverse effects, what’s the truth behind claims that a huge part of Hawaii has just collapsed into the ocean? Has it nearly killed five tourists? Find out what authorities have to say

Watch Out! Hawaii’s Huge Land Area Has Just Collapsed Into The Ocean, Could This Be Caused By Global Warming? Details Inside

With the growing claims of global warming and its adverse effects, what’s the truth behind claims that a huge part of Hawaii has just collapsed into the ocean? Has it nearly killed five tourists? Find out what authorities have to say
Staff members and students at the Rhode Island School of Design have come up with a new, adjustable suit that closely resembles an actual space suit. Just last Monday morning, RISD and NASA unveiled an out of this world creation.

Rhode Island School Of Design Partners With NASA To Build The Best Suit For Mars

Staff members and students at the Rhode Island School of Design have come up with a new, adjustable suit that closely resembles an actual space suit. Just last Monday morning, RISD and NASA unveiled an out of this world creation.
Researchers will travel to Hawaii for the next phase of training for the upcoming Mars mission.

NASA Scientists Rehearse Mars Mission In Hawaii

Researchers will travel to Hawaii for the next phase of training for the upcoming Mars mission.
The members of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) International Observatory Board decided to change the location of their biggest telescope located in Hawaii. They have selected Spain’s Canary Islands as a potential alternative site for it.

Biggest Telescope To Change Location From Hawaii To Spain

The members of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) International Observatory Board decided to change the location of their biggest telescope located in Hawaii. They have selected Spain’s Canary Islands as a potential alternative site for it.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Ideas That Will Help to Reduce RAM Usage on a Mac

Memory is not something that you can add in a Macbook easily. That is why the computer is not the best when it comes to doing certain things, such as gaming. Sure, the newer models are coming with improvements, but there is still a lot of thought that goes into making sure all the random access memory is used optimally.

SCIENCE

CEO Peter Beck’s Apology Has Elon Musk and Other Competitors Support After Launch Failure

After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.

GAMES

How to Be a Good Team Owner in the New 'F1 2020'

With the new Formula 1 racing game developed by Codemasters about to be released to the general public, players are wondering in anticipation of what makes this F1 2020 game different from its predecessors.

CULTURE

[VIRAL] 'I Just Wanna Live' Singer Keedron Bryant is Now Collaborating With Dr. Dre

Keedron Bryant, a 13-year-old boy best known for going viral after singing a tribute to George Floyd, is working with Dr. Dre.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral Video] After All the Controversy Over the Coronavirus, Wuhan China Plans to Build the Tallest Skyscraper Ever!

[Viral Video] After Coronavirus Controversy , Wuhan China Plans to Build the Tallest Skyscraper

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Download Size for 'Ghost of Tsushima' is Now 60 GB Because of Its Day One Patch

Ever Experienced the Green Screen on Your Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You are Not the Only One!

Experiencing a Green Screen on Your Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You're Not Alone

Codes on screen

Thanks To New Model, Artificial Intelligence Can Now Make More Ethical Decisions

How to Build Your Home Cinema: Best Earphones for Watching TV

A Movie-Lover's Bestfriend: Best Earphones for Watching TV

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

Leia Gabriel's LUV Review: Luxury Urban Vehicle. Small. Beautiful. Luxurious

TuSimple's Self-Driving Trucks Will Be Automating Cross-country Shipments In The Near Future

Walmart to Host Drive-In Movies and Camps This Summer

A Car Wash in Hawaii Adapting to the New Normal by Keeping People Safe

Real Time Analytics