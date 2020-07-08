Tech

Upgrade Your Zoom Experience with the New MmHmm!

By Urian , Jul 08, 2020 05:50 AM EDT

The American online video conference platform Zoom Video Communications will be receiving an update on its visual interface. According to an article by The Verge, video chats will turn out to be more fun to do as the online world continues to thrive during these times.

Upgrade Your Zoom Experience with the New MmHmm!
(Photo : Screenshot From mmhmm @mmhmmapp Twitter Page)
Upgrade Your Zoom Experience with the New MmHmm!

Zoom Video Communications will be improving its video conference (or chat) systems with its newest byproduct: Mmhmm. This new outcome by the American online platform has brought upon almost $5 million, with Sequoia Capital piloting the protocol for Zoom's latest investment.

This new product is an online camera application that has the resources to be utilized by many online video conference and video streaming platforms such as Google Meet, Zoom, Youtube, Twitch, and the like.


What You Get With Mmhmm

Once Mmhmm is activated, it will serve as an online room wherein a digital stage is the main act. Similar to online platforms that offer video chat and conference services, it provides users with a broad selection of backgrounds that they can use.

There are a few purposes to these backgrounds. One of them is to be able to express one's self while video chatting with others. These virtual backgrounds are also used to spark up topics with others online as these backdrops will entice and intrigue viewers.

Another reason as to why these backgrounds are worth fussing over about is because it can also be used in the business setting. When engaging in business video conferences, there are distractions in the backs of these people (kids running around, pets cuddling up to their owners, etc.).

These backdrops can be utilized to block out these kinds of distractions behind people who are in the video conferences of their companies. Mmhmm does not stop there, however. This application also provides users with features that can manipulate their faces and what other people can see on the video screens of others.

People are given the flexible option of arranging where one's face should be, the sizing of a person's display image, and even ultimately erase his/her face from the video screen itself.


Read Also: Should You Upgrade Your Google Chrome or Switch to Microsoft Edge?


Star Wars Universe!


This virtual camera application has also included an iconic filter that is reminiscent of the Star Wars universe: the futuristic holographic figure! The user will look like the holographic versions of themselves.

Mmhmm also gives hosts the option to make collaborative presentations with other people in an online video conference. Both parties can display pictures on their screens for everyone to see at the same time.

Moreover, presentations can also have the interactive feature embedded in it. Users can do other things such as pause presentations to look closer into specific slides while the host of the video conference is presenting a video.

As of now, only the beta version of Mmhmm is released for macOS users. The mobile application and availability for Windows users will be ready sometime this year.

This application was created by AllTurtles, an American startup company that launched three years ago. This was created in response to the global health pandemic COVID-19.


Read Also: Zoom's New Competitor Backed by the Richest Man in Asia Got over 100,000 Downloads During Launch: Here's Its Advantage

TAG Zoom, mmhmm, Mac, AllTurtles, Sequoia Capital

Related Articles

JioMeet has joined the game! Could they annihilate Zoom?

Zoom's New Competitor Backed by the Richest Man in Asia Got over 100,000 Downloads During Launch

JioMeet has joined the game! Could they annihilate Zoom?
macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, as well as watchOS 7 were announced at WWDC 2020, but are your current Apple devices compatible with these updates? Find out here.

WWDC 2020: How To Check If Your Apple Device Is Compatible With macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, And watchOS 7

macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, as well as watchOS 7 were announced at WWDC 2020, but are your current Apple devices compatible with these updates? Find out here.
Apple has done something that has caused their app developers to become upset. Here is what Apple did.

WWDC 2020: Here's What Upset Apple App Developers

Apple has done something that has caused their app developers to become upset. Here is what Apple did.
Wondering how to share your screen when using Zoom but you're using iOs devices and you don't know how? Here's a simple guide for you to follow to share your screen in a few easy steps!

Don't Know How To Screen Share On Zoom With An iPhone Or iPad? Here's How!

Wondering how to share your screen when using Zoom but you're using iOs devices and you don't know how? Here's a simple guide for you to follow to share your screen in a few easy steps!
The popular transportation service known as Uber has recently laid-off 3,500 of its workers during a series of Zoom calls.

Uber CEO Vows To Give Up Salary After Company Fires 3,500 Workers Over Basic Zoom Call

The popular transportation service known as Uber has recently laid-off 3,500 of its workers during a series of Zoom calls.
With new competition just around the block as Google Duo aims to increase the number of participants, it looks like Zoom has another competition on the way.

Could Google Duo's New Feature Beat Zoom?

With new competition just around the block as Google Duo aims to increase the number of participants, it looks like Zoom has another competition on the way.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Upgrade Your Zoom Experience with the New MmHmm!

Tired of your boring Zoom meetings? The new MmHmm makes things more interesting!

SCIENCE

CEO Peter Beck’s Apology Has Elon Musk and Other Competitors Support After Launch Failure

After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.

GAMES

Pokemon Go is Four: Earned $3.6 Billion to Celebrate!

Pokemon GO turns four this month and the game is stronger than ever. As Niantic hoped, the game has not lost its player base.

CULTURE

Wolverine: Not MCU Ready Says Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo

Endgame's director Joe Russo wants to respect the time and effort that was put into the current iteration of Wolverine we have in the film, so the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to refrain from using the character for a while.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is Four: Earned $3.6 Billion to Celebrate!

Top Tech Companies That Began Life in a Basement

Top Tech Companies That Began Life in a Basement

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Check Out The Rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Its Price and Specs

Person with mask using MacBook

The Mac ThiefQuest Ransomware Proves All Computers Can Be Infected

Complete Apple Kit: Best Earphones for Your iPhones

Complete Apple Kit: Best Earphones for Your iPhones

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Check Out The Rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Its Price and Specs

Experiencing a Green Screen on Your Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You're Not Alone

Top Tech Companies That Began Life in a Basement

Cybersecurity: The Top 3 Biggest Data Threats E-Commerce Businesses Face

Thanks To New Model, Artificial Intelligence Can Now Make More Ethical Decisions

Real Time Analytics