Best Microphones for Meetings: Good with Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts, and More

By Urian , Jul 09, 2020 08:57 AM EDT

Working at home does have its positives and negatives. The positive thing about working from home is you get to work where you are most comfortable and can save loads of time during the day due to no more traffic time. Imagine this, you can wake up just before your shift, login, and start working!

One negative thing about working from home is that the equipment you have might not be enough for you. Although your equipment might be working, meetings might be harder to have. This is where picking out the best microphones for meetings come in. Whether it be for Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts, or any other platform where your meetings will be conducted, the right microphone will let you be heard loud and clear.

Here are a few of the best microphones for meetings:

CMTECK USB Desktop Computer CM001 Microphone, Mute Button with LED Indicator, Omnidirectional Condenser Boundary Conference Mic for Recording,Streaming,Gaming,Skype (Windows/Mac)

Believe it or not, this modern-looking triangle is in fact a microphone! This conference mic is great for recording, streaming, gaming, and of course, for meetings with different platforms. The unique design allows this microphone to capture sound from different angles in a really clear and transparent way.

The easy mute button also makes this a great microphone for easy conversations when you want to cough or want to hide something you say. The sound that the microphone picks up is very natural and true to real life. This is a great way to have meetings.

MXL AC404 USB Conference Microphone, BLACK

This conference microphone is just like the last one but a little more portable. The unique built once again helps this microphone pick up enough sound for clear communication. The easy USB microphone also helps you store it away if you have no more need for it. The microphone is also small and can easily be kept away.

Due to its small size, this microphone is also very portable which means you won't have to limit yourself to one spot all the time, you can easily bring the microphone with you. Another interesting feature is how this microphone looks just like a computer mouse.

Computer Microphone, CMTECK G006Plus USB Desktop Condenser PC Laptop Mic, Volume Knob, Mute Button with LED Indicators, Compatible with Windows/Mac (Black with Knob)

This is a more traditional microphone that is also very good to use during meetings. There is a volume knob which definitely makes everything much easier. One of the problems that a lot of people experience is the lack of a volume adjuster which later on means they have to adjust the volume manually.

The bad part about adjusting manually is you can't really do this without special help. Your microphone usually goes from max to zero but with the volume knob, you'll be able to adjust just how loud you want to be.

