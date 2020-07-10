Reviews
Best Standing Computer Desks: Comfortable. Useful. Durable
With the ongoing pandemic and the sudden work-from-home lifestyle, the shift usually entails getting the right equipment to make sure everything is ship-shape when working at home. Getting the best standing computer desk for your laptop or your pc is necessary if you aren't comfortable working in one place the entire day.
Although you're working at home, this does not mean that you have to limit yourself to just one spot in the house. Transfer your office here and there with the right computer desk.
Here are a few of the best standing computer desks:
EleTab Height Adjustable Standing Desk Sit to Stand Gas Spring Riser Converter 37 inches Tabletop Workstation fits Dual Monitor
This height adjustable standing desk makes working from the floor much easier. The desk is also good enough to hold two monitors if you're into really heavy work that requires 2 monitors at the same time. The riser also makes this very friendly to not just yourself but also to your kids if they have to study from home as well.
The desk reaches 37 inches which are about 3ft tall and is a very comfortable height for your desktop or laptop. The whole riser is also very sturdy and can handle your pc if you really want something strong to handle your equipment.
VariDesk Basic 30 by Vari - Standing Desk Riser with Adjustable Height Converter - Keyboard Tray & Stable Weighted Base - (Black)
This particular stand although not too tall is perfect for working at a very homey position. What makes this stand good is the keyboard tray which gives you a good keyboard instead of having to compromise when it comes to typing. The problem that most stands have is that the keyboard section does not quite fit perfectly and could be quite uncomfortable.
With this stand, you'll be able to type with ease and without any stress. The easily adjustable stand also takes a huge load of stress as you can adjust it from time to time if you get too worn out in a certain position.
Read Also: Optimize Your Workplace: Best Laptop Stands for Your Desk
Seville Classics AIRLIFT XL 28" Pneumatic Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Mobile Laptop Computer Desk Cart (27.1" to 41.9" H), White
The mobile laptop and computer desk is recommended if you are trying to work on high surfaces like maybe your favorite chair or the kitchen chair. The stand is made of very durable material and can easily be adjusted without you having to worry about breaking it every time you adjust.
The sit-stand desk is great if you feel like you've been sitting all day in the same position. Why not try working while standing up? Not only will this give you a fresh work feel, but it's also good if for posture saving you from slumping all day.
Read Also: Best Microphones for Meetings: Good with Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts, and More
