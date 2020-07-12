Culture
This Owner Took Home $114,000 for Auctioning a Vintage Super Mario Bros. Game
When people think of old and unused belongings, normally, it would be discarded or thrown away since they don't know its true value.
However, rare goods collectors do. So when an unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction, you'll know that there are just some things worth keeping a little while longer until you know its true value.
In an article from the Chicago Tribune, a bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo's NES console during an auction conducted Friday, July 10, by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.
The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and 1990s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction's initial target of about $500,000.
According to Heritage Auctions Video Games Director Valarie McLeckie, she mentioned the demand for the 1980s game was extremely high as noted by the Rolling Stone adding that they failed to anticipate how much bidding action there was going to be since it was live-streamed on the website.
Heritage Auctions explained what makes this first edition of Super Mario Bros. game special was because of its packaging that used boxes with a cardboard hang tab underneath the plastic, which was an indication that it was part of one of the first variants produced after Nintendo started using shrink-wrap to seal the games rather than stickers.
A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. just sold at auction for $114,000, which is a new record for the sale of a single game. Bet the owners of the $100,000 one, which is an earlier printing, feel great today. pic.twitter.com/lVdcla8d19 — Chris Kohler (@kobunheat) July 10, 2020
The copy in question was also graded 9.4 out of a possible 10, meaning it has been kept in near-perfect condition since its manufacturing.
According to a report from The Independent, this auctioned game holds the title of the most valuable video game in history, beating another edition from the same batch manufactured in 1985, which was sold at auction for $100,150 in 2019.
Read Also: Super Mario Run Release Date, Update: Will Be Available Next Month For iOS And Android
Super Mario Bros.
The game was designed by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka as "a grand culmination" of the Famicom team's three years of game mechanics and programming.
Even after more than 30 years have passed, this game is frequently cited as one of the greatest video games of all time, with praise on its precise controls that sold more than 40 million copies.
This was one of the games that helped rebuild the video gaming industry after the 1983 crash. Koji Kondo's soundtrack is one of the earliest and most popular in video games, making music into a centerpiece of game design. And they say the rest is history.
Read Also: Why is Mario Creator Miyamoto Amongst Nintendo's Least Favorite Executive? Here's Breakdown of Approval Ratings
Related Articles
'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Leaks As The Next Big Switch Title
Art leaks posted online recently seems to reveal that "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" will be the next big Switch title. As the title implies, this new video game will be a crossover of the two popular titles.
Black Friday Deals 2016: Target Offers Wii U Games Super Mario Maker, Pokken Tournament For $35; PS4 Games $8-$59.99
Black Friday Deals 2016 will include $8 PS4 games and under $60 Wii Games among the bundles of games and consoles for the whole weekend all through Monday. Special memberships are also slated to get an additional 10 percent discount for the Black Friday Deals 2016.
The NES Classic Edition Has One Minor Problem; How To Resolve It
Everyone is excited about the NES Classic edition and I hope they won't get disappointed, especially the part where a limitation is set on where you can sit while playing. Read here to resolve the short cord issue.
Speedrunner Kosmic Only Ties Darbian’s ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Speedrun Record Of 4:57.244
Speedrun is a gamer's badge of honor which other players try to break. In "Super Mario Bros.," speedrunner Kosmic thought he finally broke Dardian's record.
'Super Mario Adventures' Gets Graphic Novel Adaptation; Set To Release This October
The moustached plumbers, Mario and Luigi, will make a comeback in print as "Super Mario Adventures" gets a graphic novel release on October.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
SCIENCE
Spotted in Deep Space: Never Before Seen Four Mystery Objects
A few mysterious objects that haven't been seen until now have recently been spotted in deep space thanks to massive radio telescopes.
GAMES
Kids in School: Here Are Games You Can Play When They’re Away
The school will be starting whether we want it to or not, which means kids will have to get off the PCs and consoles. That means you'll be free to get on the PCs and consoles to play. But what can you play? These games are games you'll be able to play.