Culture
YouTube Star Nicole Thea Perishes Along With Unborn Son
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are now staying at home more than ever to keep themselves from getting infected.
This world has seen enough death and we don't need any more of our family and loved ones going ahead of us because of the epidemic.
However, there are even some cases that cannot be explained like in the case of Nicole Thea who passed away Saturday morning because of unknown circumstances.
According to the Daily Mail, the street dancer turned influencer Nicole Thea, who was 24, was nearing her due date and had been sharing her pregnancy journey with her 123,000 Instagram followers and her YouTube channel. Nicole shared makeup tutorials aside from uploading dancing content for her followers.
20-year-old Jeffery Frimpong also known as street dancer Global Boga posted a video of himself dancing with a pram early on Saturday saying that their son might arrive on Monday.
Read Also: Want To Have The Watches That Celebrities Wear? Here Are Some That You Can Buy Now On Amazon!
View this post on InstagramTo all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx A post shared by Nicole Thea - QR2 (@nicoletheatv) on Jul 12, 2020 at 9:43am PDT
The announcement of her pregnancy was posted on her Instagram page last April feeling overjoyed saying that they can't hide this secret any longer giving thanks to the Creator who has given the couple their biggest blessing.
"Can't believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father." read the Instagram post adding how they are obsessed over their "miracle baby" thanking him for allowing them to be his parents and best friends.
The last video posted to Miss Thea's YouTube featured her sharing a behind the scenes look at a pregnancy shoot in a bath full of milk --it was posted the hour before news of her death was announced on her Instagram account.
She died before she was to celebrate her 25th birthday which will be about 2 weeks from now with a number of fans have paying tribute to her.
Read Also: NBA Stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant Point at Each Other Instead of Calling for the Ball
Related Articles
Ninja Shifts Career? The Celebrity is Now Playing Fortnite on YouTube
Ninja finally moves over from Twitch to YouTube! Why?
Popular Gaming YouTuber Jacksepticeye Is Going To Take An Extended Break From YouTube?
It seems that Jacksepticeye wants to take an extended break so he can enjoy himself. What would make him want to take an extended break? Here are the most probable reasons.
Best Work Background Music on YouTube: Vaporwave, Chillstep, LoFi
Chillstep? Vaporwave? LoFi? Check out how these genres affect your productivity.
How to Watch Apple's WWDC Online: Keynote Live Unveiling the New OS?
There have been rumors going on and on about what this year's Apple WWDC online will be bringing to the table. Could the rumors be true?
New Feature Alert: YouTube's New "Chapters" Allows You to Mark Specific Content in Videos
YouTube's new feature allows users to mark specific content in videos. Save time and get straight to the point!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
SCIENCE
Spotted in Deep Space: Never Before Seen Four Mystery Objects
A few mysterious objects that haven't been seen until now have recently been spotted in deep space thanks to massive radio telescopes.
GAMES
Kids in School: Here Are Games You Can Play When They’re Away
The school will be starting whether we want it to or not, which means kids will have to get off the PCs and consoles. That means you'll be free to get on the PCs and consoles to play. But what can you play? These games are games you'll be able to play.