Explore Space From Home: Best Home Telescopes for Stargazing in 2020

Humans have always had an interest in the sky and the mysteries it hides, so you should be getting a home telescope to stargaze.

You won't need to pay to go to space solely to see the beautiful heavenly bodies you could see in the safety of your own home.





What to Look for in a Home Telescope for Stargazing

You'll read about the best home telescopes for stargazing that you can buy right now on Amazon on this list. But there are some things you should ask yourself before selecting one to buy.

You should ask yourself, what do you want to see in the starry sky? How much storage room do you have for your home telescope once you're not stargazing? Are you willing to spend a lot of money?

It would be best if you were thinking about where and when you'll be using your telescope. The majority of home telescopes will have to be used outside since you won't get a fantastic view by pointing it out one of your windows since light pollution or even the heat in your home can affect what you see. Ensure that you consider the portability and how easy it is to set up.

Telescopes have three types, which are refractors, reflectors, and catadioptric telescopes. Each type has its specialized lens configurations, which means that the results they have will be different.

Best Home Telescopes for Stargazing in 2020

Now that you know what you want in a home telescope for stargazing, here's the list of the best home telescopes for stargazing in 2020 that you can buy on Amazon right now:

This home telescope from Meade Instruments has a GPS sensor from Sony built into it. It can determine your location with pinpoint accuracy, and it will be able to find thousands of objects in the sky.

You'll get to download free upgrades whenever something new is discovered, which means its high-tech features can let it be a tour guide of space from the backyard of your home without becoming outdated.

This Celestron telescope is a reflector telescope that is relatively large but sturdy. You don't need tools to set the telescope up even if it has a robust design and excellent stability. You'll be able to bring it wherever you want quickly.

The telescope comes with all you'll need to get yourself started, including a 10mm and 20mm eyepiece, a red dot finderscope, and software that can teach you the basics.

There's an equatorial mount included, so you'll be able to track objects in the sky smoothly. The smooth tracking will help provide bright, unobstructed views of what you see in space.

The Celestron 76mm Firstscope is an excellent telescope for a beginner since it has a lightweight design that lets it be placed on a tabletop.

The telescope is a Dobsonian-styled one that comes with a 76mm aperture reflector optical tube attached to it, making it no challenge to navigate the night sky with the telescope. What you will have to do is point the tube where you want to look and then take a look.

