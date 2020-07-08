The 3 Best Mechanical Keyboards For Gaming In 2020

Mechanical keyboards grew in popularity with gamers, especially gamers that are into eSports, due to the better auditory and tactile feedback it gave, the amount of time it would last, and the number of keys it can register when pressed all at once.

Gaming brands pushed mechanical keyboards into the mainstream, but the rapid expansion that mechanical keyboards had was thanks to the helpful features that they came with them.

If you don't know what you have to look for in a mechanical keyboard for gaming, here are a few things to keep an eye out for when you look for one.

The first thing to look for is the switch type. Different switches will give a different feeling, so find the one that's right for you.

Next, you should find one with the excellent build quality. You wouldn't want the keyboard to fall apart in a month, would you?

Finally, if you're interested in extra features, you can find ones with the features you want. Examples of non-essential features are game-state integration, RGB lighting, and macro keys.

Three Best Mechanical Keyboards For Gaming In 2020

Here are three of the best mechanical keyboards for gaming that you can get on Amazon right now in 2020:

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT has customizable RGB lighting, and edge lighting that will reflect stats from games you play. There are also macro keys along with media control keys. The keyboard also comes with a USB port, as well as a plush wrist rest.

The typing experience with this experience is amazing, which you can use a variety of switches with the keyboard. Regarding the build quality, the keyboard is well-built as it has a chassis made from aluminum, and it has PBT keycaps, which will guarantee a long life.

This substantially-sized keyboard comes at a premium, but if you want a phenomenal mechanical keyboard for gaming, this will be worth considering.

The Redragon K552 is one of the most prominent choices for a budget mechanical keyboard you can find. With the low price, many regional layouts, as well as the optional red backlighting, you will see how this mechanical keyboard is popular.

The switches in the keyboard are made by Kailh, which are similar to the Cherry MX Blue switches. It provides fantastic tactile feedback and a noticeable click.

If you're looking for advanced features, this keyboard has a few, but you should keep in mind that it is a simple one that aims to give an amazing gaming experience for a low cost.

The Fnatic Streak is a mechanical keyboard with all the features one would need. There are also some additional features, including a volume knob, a programmable layout, full RGB lighting, and a comfy wrist rest.

You can choose between a full-size version or a tenkeyless version. The layout of the keyboard is standard, so replacing the keycaps won't be a problem.

Something to think about is that this keyboard doesn't have the type of powerful software that you would get with a keyboard from Corsair or Razer. So think about your priorities before deciding to purchase this keyboard.

