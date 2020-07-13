Culture
Tesla's Elon Musk is Now Officially Richer Than Warren Buffet
When last we heard from the Tesla CEO Elon Musk, he had just released the Tesla shorts which sold for $69.420 and sold out faster than hotcakes. The 420 cents in the price symbolized the stock price at which people can invest in, despite critics saying that Musk is short-selling the company.
The release of the Tesla shorts come at a time where the Tesla will be giving out its stock report on July 22 or July 29 after the closing bell for the stock exchange day has been rung to determine whether or not the company will be able to achieve four profitable quarters in a row--a full year--for the first time in the company's history.
However, it seems like that we don't have to wait till next week to find out that Elon Musk is officially richer than business tycoon Warren Buffett after a boom in Tesla stock, which rose as much as 14% on Monday, July 13.
In a report from the Daily Mail, the stock's rise before a retreat into negative territory briefly increased the company's value to $321 billion making Tesla the 10th largest US stock by market value, ahead of Procter & Gamble.
Thanks to this boom in the market, Musk is now the 7th richest person in the world.
While Musk's fortune rose by $6.07 billion on Friday, Buffett's net worth dropped last week when he donated $2.9 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity.
Although Musk doesn't receive a salary from his own company because of his contract, he is entitled to bumper stock option payouts if the company reaches a series of targets which isn't surprising considering how much Tesla has been profiting.
Read Also: Tesla Still Illegally Operates and Elon Musk Gets Away with It: Alleged "Intimidation Tactics" Used to Force Employees to Work Despite Coronavirus
Elon Musk Bio
Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa. At a young age, he was often so immersed in his daydreams about inventions that his parents took him to see a doctor in order to test his hearing.
His mother was a Canadian model called Maye Musk who is known to be the oldest woman to be featured in a Covergirl campaign while his father Errol, was a wealthy South African engineer.
He was 10 years old where he developed an interest in computers. He's a self-taught programmer and sold his first game called Blastar at age 12 for less than $1000.
In order to avoid mandatory military service, he moved to Canada in 1989 and studied in Queen's University just to gain an American citizenship.
3 years after, he moved to the University of Pennsylvania to study business and physics. He launched his first company, Zip2 Corporation in 1995 at just 24 years old. Musk became a U.S. citizen in 2002.
And they say the rest is history.
Read Also: Elon Musk Claims Hydroxychloroquine was Actually Effective Vs. Coronavirus and that Current COVID-19 Numbers are "False Positives"
Related Articles
Elon Musk Cancels Plans for Standard-Range Version of Model Y, Cuts Price by $3,000
It looks like Tesla won't be making a standard-range version of their Model Y car. To compensate for the cancellation, they have cut the price of the Model Y by a small amount.
Elon Musk’s Brain Microchip Neuralink Will Allegedly Cure Depression and Addiction
Elon Musk founded Neuralink in 2016, but what is the purpose of this brain-implanted computer chip? Musk has revealed additional details that you may find interesting.
Time to Get an EV? Electric Vehicle Owners Will Soon Get Paid for Charging Their Car
If you're thinking of investing an electric vehicle, now is the time to do so as electric vehicle owners will soon be paid for charging their car into the grid.
CEO Peter Beck’s Apology Has Elon Musk and Other Competitors Support After Launch Failure
After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Planning To Have The Cybertruck Drive Across The Country Before 2020 Ends
The Tesla Cybertruck hasn't been seen in public much at all, but Elon Musk seems to be planning a grandiose cross-country trip for the electric truck.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Amazon Go Shopping Carts That Can Tell What You’re Buying
In Amazon's major upcoming store, they will implement Dash Carts. These smart shopping carts will know what you're buying.
SCIENCE
NASA Astronauts To Conduct 2 More Spacewalks This Month
In an effort to finish upgrading the power system of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken will conduct a pair of spacewalks Thursday, July 16, and Tuesday, July 21.
GAMES
How to Play Story of Seasons Friends in Mineral Town
It wasn't always called Story of Seasons. Before it was called such, this franchise went by another name that most people are familiar with- Harvest Moon.