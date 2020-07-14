How To
Choosing the Best Wi-Fi Extenders
A wi-fi signal's range can only reach up to so far which is why wi-fi extenders are considered a must-have if you want to utilize it throughout the entire house.
Here are some of the choices you can get which are available as listed down by Tech Radar:
Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000 Tri-band WiFi Extender- Best Wi-Fi Extender of 2020
If you're looking for a wifi extender that can cover up to 2,500 square feet, then the Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000 is perfect for you.
Not only can this connect up to 50 devices, but this Netgear model also provides up to 3000 mbps performane that uses tri band and patented fastlane3 technology for heavy duty 4k hd streaming and multiplayer gaming.
This works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with WiFi and also has wired ethernet ports. Simply plug in game consoles, streaming players, or other wired devices into the 4 Gigabit ports for maximum speed.
Read Also: Expand Your Screen Space: 3 Best Portable Computer Monitors For Your Laptop In 2020
TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender- Simple and Easy to Use
If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, then perhaps the TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender is perfect for you.
Not only does this extend the range of your Wi Fi with the dual band RE650, but it is also compatible with any type of router, gateway, access Point.
This Quad Antenna design is able to cover for all areas of your home and contains MU-MIMO Wave 2 technology allows the modem to talk to multiple devices at once for optimal performance between devices. If you're looking for selectivity in a wifi extender, don't fret as the modem has beamforming technology that can send out stronger signals to selected devices.
D-Link DAP-1650
Among the best Wi-Fi extenders on the market, this device does not just extend coverage and improves signal strength. It also boasts features like four gigabit Ethernet ports, for multiple high-speed wired connections, speeds of up to 300 Mbps (2.4GHz) and 867 Mbps (5GHz), and a setup that's effortless even to folks who are not technologically savvy. All you have to do is just to push button for easy connection to a wireless network.
Linksys Velop Wi-Fi extender
By buying this wifi extender, you can easily expand wifi coverage in every area of your home by simply adding convenient, cordless plug-in nodes to your existing Velop Mesh WiFi system. Thanks to the Linksys app, you can be online in minutes so that you are free to roam around your home without losing WiFi connectivity. A flexible system of nodes work seamlessly together to create your perfect wifi system.
Amped Wireless Athena-EX, High Power AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender with MU-MIMO
Perhaps the most expensive wifi extender with good reason as this modem can extend the range of any wifi router for up to 15,000 sq. ft. of additional coverage providing ultimate coverage with 16 powerful amplifiers and 4 high gain antennas.
Read Also: WiFi Portable Hard Drive Fits In Your Pocket
Related Articles
Why is Nokia Adding an FM Radio Feature? Will the New TA-1221 Armstrong Make or Break Them?
Nokia comes out with a new model, the TA-1221 Armstrong. This phone comes with an old-school feature and the only question to be asked is, why?
Boost Your Gaming Signal with These Wi-Fi Adaptors: ASUS, TP, or Netgear
If you want to boost your connection without using a LAN or Ethernet, you might want to get yourself a Wi-Fi adaptor. Here are a few adaptors that could really improve your connection.
This Wi-Fi Range Extender Is A Great Solution For Dead Zones, Worth Your Cash Than Buying Expensive Routers
TP-Link AC750 Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender is reportedly efficient and can extend the coverage of your internet and speed up your connection.
Get Wi-Fi Access In New York Underground Subway Stations
Passengers can now access free wifi in NYC subway stations.
Smanos Launches W020i Wi-Fi Alarm System
What makes Smanos Wi-Fi alarm innovation is the capability to be armed or disarmed from literally anywhere in the world via the internet.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Amazon Go Shopping Carts That Can Tell What You’re Buying
In Amazon's major upcoming store, they will implement Dash Carts. These smart shopping carts will know what you're buying.
SCIENCE
NASA Astronauts To Conduct 2 More Spacewalks This Month
In an effort to finish upgrading the power system of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken will conduct a pair of spacewalks Thursday, July 16, and Tuesday, July 21.
GAMES
How to Play Story of Seasons Friends in Mineral Town
It wasn't always called Story of Seasons. Before it was called such, this franchise went by another name that most people are familiar with- Harvest Moon.