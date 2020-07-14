Lego's Nintendo Entertainment System Replica With Super Mario Bros Combines Everyone's Favorite Toys

Life was simpler before the rise of the console generation. There were Gameboys and the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

Now, you can relive what it was like to have an NES thanks to Lego's 2600-piece replica of the modem. And what's more, it comes with an interactive retro TV that showing the game Super Mario Bros which you have to turn constantly in order for Mario to actually move.





This set is scheduled to be released on August 1. If you want to see little Mario in action and what the set will look like up close, you can check out the tweet below.





Available 8/1: pic.twitter.com/io1xr1Jhz7 Bring the pixels to life with the #LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set! Assemble your own console and retro TV, then turn the crank to make 8-bit Mario move across the screen! Add your LEGO Mario figure for even more fun!Available 8/1: https://t.co/51IHyLMEFj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 14, 2020

And yes, this 2,646-piece Lego set that comes with a NES controller and a game cartridge that can fit is specifically designed for adults.

In a report from The Verge, the Lego NES kit will combine traditional building with digital technology through a Bluetooth-enabled Mario figurine from the Adventures with Mario Starter Course set. Just place him on top of the miniature retro TV, and you will be hearing sounds as if you were playing the 1985 classic.

Maarten Simons, who serves as the Creative Lead on LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System at the LEGO Group, said that the iconic figure has been in the gaming industry for over 30 years now ever since the people from Generation X saw Mario leap from the TV.

"With the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, we're letting them truly indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again - and even to share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children," added Simons in a report from Express.co.uk.

The Nintendo Entertainment System Lego set will launch on August 1st--the same day as the Super Mario Lego sets--for $230.

If you're wondering about the Super Lego Mario set, just imagine Mario running through an obstacle course that is made from Lego. Which, of course, includes bricks, designs for Yoshi, power blocks, Shy Guys, and more. In June, Lego revealed the full lineup of 10 expansion sets and four "Power-up Packs" that are compatible with the "Adventures with Mario" starter course.

Click here to pre-order the Mario Starter Course set while clicking here will direct you to the page for the NES kit.

