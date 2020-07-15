Trending News
Solid8 CEO Resigns After His Video Went Viral
After berating an Asian family at a casual restaurant on the fourth of July, Micheal Lofthouse has decided to step down.
In a report from CNN, he had confirmed his resignation from Solid8 adding that all business relationships will be terminated immediately.
"I will make it my duty to ensure my personal actions do not continue to have a detrimental impact on those people closest to me." continued in the email.
He was caught on camera verbally attacking Jordan Chan and her family while they were out celebrating her aunt's birthday which took place at Bernardus Lodge and Spa's Lucia restaurant in Carmel Valley.
Jordan Liz Chan and the family were just singing happy birthday to their aunt and taking pictures, when Lofthouse began to calling them a "f***ing Asian piece of s***" while telling them to go back to the country where they came from adding that Trump is going to f**k them.
Gennica Cochran, who was the server at that time was watching Michael Lofthouse all night Cochran after he switching tables, sent food back multiple times and was rude to her manager, in a report from Global News before telling him to leave and never come back saying that this was no way to treat valued guests.
"I felt very protective of them," she emphasizing how people have wanted to eat out after being stuck at home quarantine for so long. "Most of these people, this is the first time that they've been out to dinner and then you have someone attacking them, it was just no, no, I don't have time for this."
Vice president and general manager of the Bernardus Lodge & Spa Sean Darnery said that he was "proud of our staff at Lucia in keeping with Bernardus Lodge's core values."
American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson commended the waitress for speaking out against racism and reminded everyone that change won't happen if we don't do something. You can see the tweet below.
THANK YOU SO MUCH to this woman for speaking up and throwing this trash out! Y’all keep standing up for people and for what is right! We all bleed red! Keep calling hate out! It’s unacceptable, ignorant, and disgusting! Change won’t happen if we’re sittin’ down so keep standing! https://t.co/ZplFma22cU — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 6, 2020
He has already issued an apology to the Chan family after the incident.
Read Also: [VIRAL] Silicon Valley CEO Berates Asian Diners in California Restaurant in Racist Incident
Enrolling in a Anti-Racism Program
As part of his journey to sobriety, he has enrolled in an anti-racist program acknowledging that he was complicit in a system that enables this behavior and broken beliefs and promises to change no matter what.
"To the Chan and Orosa families, Gennica Cochran and the Lucia restaurant at Bernardus Lodge please accept my heartfelt and sincere apologies, I hope that the conversations and awareness that this incident has created can act as a catalyst for necessary change. It is my commitment to you to overcome my issues and be part of the solution for an equal and compassionate future," he wrote.
Read Also: Done with The Help on Netflix? Here are Other Must Watch Movies About Racism
Related Articles
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Updates And Spoilers: Official Trailer Released; Richard Hendricks Makes A Successful New Invention
"Silicon Valley" season 4 is coming back on HBO on April 23. The trailer of the installment shows Richard Hendricks and his team come up with a way to revive the Pied Piper tha the created.
Reason Why San Francisco Isn't The Best Place To Be A Software Engineer
According to a new study published by the data science team at Hired, software engineers in San Francisco do earn the highest salary, but are also considered to be at the bottom when having money inside their pockets.
Silicon Valley vs Trump: Understanding The Effect Of Immigration Ban On The World's Tech Hub
Immigrants are the backbone of America's tech industry. And if Pres. Donald Trump will issue more immigration ban orders, this could affect Silicon Valley reputation as the world's tech hub.
Was Twitter Head Excluded From Trump Tech Meeting For Refusing #CrookedHillary Emoji?
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was not among the tech leaders invited to join President-elect Donald Trump in the recently-held tech summit.
Tim Cook, Larry Page And Other Major Leaders Of Silicon Valley Will Reunite With Trump To Discuss Tech Future
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was one of the most prominent tech leaders in the industry that clearly showed his difference with the republican nominee, to the point of describing Trump as "eroding our democracy."
Twitter, Google And Facebook Urge Trump To Support Inmigration Reform And Strong Encryption
Many of these companies has recently show a strong position against the Republican, to the point where Paypal Co-founder Peter Thiel was strongly criticized by Silicon Valley for giving a millionaire donation to Trump´s campaign.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Watch Out for Unofficial WhatsApp Downloads Online or Else You Might Be Hacked!
If you're looking to download a modified WhatsApp for your device, you should be careful since it could lead to your account being compromised.
SCIENCE
This New Artificial Intelligence Can Determine The Orbits of Planets Faster Than Traditional Methods
There is a new AI that uses an algorithm that seems to be better than what researchers are using right now.
GAMES
How to Play Story of Seasons Friends in Mineral Town
It wasn't always called Story of Seasons. Before it was called such, this franchise went by another name that most people are familiar with- Harvest Moon.
CULTURE
[MUST GET] Lego's NES Replica With Super Mario Bros Combines Everyone's Favorite Childhood Toys
Relive what it was like to have an NES thanks to Lego's 2600-piece replica of the modem. And what's more, it comes with an interactive TV that shows the game Super Mario Bros which you have to turn constantly in order for Mario to actually move.