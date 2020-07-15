Tech
Amazon Releases Software Update to Fix Echo Buds Overheating Issue
If you think wireless earbuds overheat, apparently they do which is why Amazon is asking Echo Buds owners to update the software as soon as possible.
As noted by Engadget, Amazon quickly notified the users of a potential safety issue with the buds adding that although rare, it is still possible for the Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case.
Not only was a software update immediately provided, but this update will also eliminate any risk and improves the long-term battery performance of the Echo Buds.
Thanks to a customer service report, the company was able to act on it quickly as there were "a limited number of cases so far" with no injuries reported.
Read Also: Latest 'Leaked' Samsung Gadgets: Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Earbuds
How to Update your Alexa Echo Earbuds
Simply check the Alexa app on your smartphone if the update is already available. Make your way to Devices > Echo & Alexa > Echo Buds > About. Double-check if the software number is 318119151 or higher. If you've recently paired the earbuds to your phone, you may already have it since Amazon updates them automatically.
If you're not seeing the correct number(s), open the lid of the Echo Buds case to make sure they're connected to your device and the Alexa app. You'll also need to check that you have at least 30% battery remaining. Close the case with the earbuds inside and keep them near your phone for at least 30 minutes. When the time is up, check for the above number (or higher) in the Echo Buds settings.
For those who haven't registered their devices yet, Amazon is providing a set of instructions to help you out with the matter as noted by CNBC:
- Download the latest version of the Alexa app on your phone
- Open the lid of the Echo Buds case (ensure both buds are in the case)
- Confirm that your Echo Buds are Bluetooth connected to your phone
- Activate your Echo Buds in the Alexa app by selecting "Devices" in the bottom right, then "+" on the top right of the screen, followed by "Add Device" >"Amazon Echo" >"Echo Buds", then follow the prompts on the screen
- Check that your Echo Buds and case are at least 30% charged
- Close the case lid with the Echo Buds inside, and keep within Bluetooth range of your phone for 30 minutes
You can check out the email blast Amazon has sent out here:
Amazon is sending emails to Echo Buds owners warning of a fire risk due to overheating and advising everyone to update the firmware pic.twitter.com/zjwOj91TNW — Daniel Bader (@journeydan) July 15, 2020
At $130, the Alexa Echo Buds offer immersive sound thanks to its premium speaker drivers that deliver crisp, dynamic audio. This pair of earbuds also has Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise. It has a battery life of up to 20 hours with the charging case.
Read Also: 3 Best Bluetooth Earbuds 2020: How To Choose The Right One For You [5 Things to Keep in Mind]
Related Articles
Amazon Go Shopping Carts That Can Tell What You’re Buying
In Amazon's major upcoming store, they will implement Dash Carts. These smart shopping carts will know what you're buying.
Clean Your House With the Future: The 3 Best Robot Vacuums in 2020
Need to reduce your chores or have too much pet hair to clean up? Then maybe you need a robot vacuum! Here are some of the best robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon right now.
Explore Space From Home: Best Home Telescopes For Stargazing In 2020
Want to look closer at the stars? Then you'll need one of these home telescopes for your stargazing needs that you can get on Amazon right now.
Expand Your Screen Space: 3 Best Portable Computer Monitors For Your Laptop In 2020
Need extra screen space for your laptop? Here are the best portable computer monitors that you can get on Amazon right now.
Do You Need A Wireless Mouse For Working At Home? Here Are 3 Mice You Should Consider
Are you working at home and looking to buy a wireless mouse? Here are some of the best wireless mice you can get for working at home from Amazon right now in 2020.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Secure Your Front Door With the Future: Best Video Doorbells to Protect Your Home in 2020
Are you looking to up the security of your house? A video doorbell might be something you should consider if you need extra security.
SCIENCE
Burger King's Burgers Will Now Be Made From Cows That Fart and Burp Less to Save The Environment
Burping and farting cows can cause a negative effect on our environment, and that's why Burger King doesn't want that to happen.
GAMES
What Is It Like Playing Paper Mario: The Origami King?
Developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo, the first Paper Mario role-playing video game was first released in Japan in 2000 before marketing it to North America by 2001 for the Nintendo 64 home video game console. It was then re-released for the Wii Virtual Console in July 2007 with the Wii U Virtual Console version in 2015.