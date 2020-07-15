Tech

Amazon Releases Software Update to Fix Echo Buds Overheating Issue

By CaseQ. , Jul 15, 2020 11:59 PM EDT

If you think wireless earbuds overheat, apparently they do which is why Amazon is asking Echo Buds owners to update the software as soon as possible.

As noted by Engadget, Amazon quickly notified the users of a potential safety issue with the buds adding that although rare, it is still possible for the Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case.

Not only was a software update immediately provided, but this update will also eliminate any risk and improves the long-term battery performance of the Echo Buds.

Thanks to a customer service report, the company was able to act on it quickly as there were "a limited number of cases so far" with no injuries reported.

How to Update your Alexa Echo Earbuds

Simply check the Alexa app on your smartphone if the update is already available. Make your way to Devices > Echo & Alexa > Echo Buds > About. Double-check if the software number is 318119151 or higher. If you've recently paired the earbuds to your phone, you may already have it since Amazon updates them automatically.

If you're not seeing the correct number(s), open the lid of the Echo Buds case to make sure they're connected to your device and the Alexa app. You'll also need to check that you have at least 30%  battery remaining. Close the case with the earbuds inside and keep them near your phone for at least 30 minutes. When the time is up, check for the above number (or higher) in the Echo Buds settings.

For those who haven't registered their devices yet, Amazon is providing a set of instructions to help you out with the matter as noted by CNBC:

  • Download the latest version of the Alexa app on your phone
  • Open the lid of the Echo Buds case (ensure both buds are in the case)
  • Confirm that your Echo Buds are Bluetooth connected to your phone
  • Activate your Echo Buds in the Alexa app by selecting "Devices" in the bottom right, then "+" on the top right of the screen, followed by "Add Device" >"Amazon Echo" >"Echo Buds", then follow the prompts on the screen
  • Check that your Echo Buds and case are at least 30% charged
  • Close the case lid with the Echo Buds inside, and keep within Bluetooth range of your phone for 30 minutes

You can check out the email blast Amazon has sent out here:

At $130, the Alexa Echo Buds offer immersive sound thanks to its premium speaker drivers that deliver crisp, dynamic audio. This pair of earbuds also has Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise. It has a battery life of up to 20 hours with the charging case. 

