3 Best Bluetooth Earbuds 2020: How To Choose The Right One For You [5 Things to Keep in Mind]

Wireless Earbuds. It has its pros and cons. While it may be handy for some, others see it as an incovenience given the fact you have to charge it every now and then. Here are some factors provided by Forbes to help you decide which Bluetooth earbud is right for you.

Cost

This is the first and foremost thing to consider. Check your budget. How much are you willing to set aside to invest on a good pair of wireless earbuds of excellent quality? There are expensive ones and there are cheap ones. Unless you buy from a secondhand electronics store, then please stay away from deals that are too good to be true.

Codecs

The next thing to consider would be the specifications. But it's crucial to choose carefully. After all, some wireless earbuds won't work on certain models. Forbes' own Mark Sparrow, a tech journalist for 35 years mentioned that the most basic models will only work with SBC, a codec which doesn't support higher resolution music and often sounds a bit flat due to the limited transmission speed that the codec uses.

Ear-Tips

Most earbuds use silicone ear-tips. But there are some brands that have memory foam ear-tips available. But there are pros and cons for kind of ear tip that you use. Sometimes silicone ear-tips are too small or too shallow won't form a decent seal with your ear canal which will result into a not-so-good sound with a lot of external noises interfering with your jam. On the other hand, memory foam ear-tips expand with the warmth of your ears and create a really good sonic seal. At the end of the day, it's all about fit and comfort and making sure it doesn't drop out the moment you start running.

Battery Life

Most wireless earbud manufacturers will quote a playing time of between three and five hours. Once the power is used up, you must pop the earbuds back in their charging case. Ideally, you need to know how long you can listen to the earbuds before they need to go back in their case for a recharge.

Noise Canceling

This feature of any wireless earbuds is a bonus which a lot of people are looking for. No one wants to be disturbed when they're in the moment. But it's also important to remember that noise-canceling circuitry eats batteries.

Now that you have most of the factors in choosing the appropriate wireless earbuds, here are some of the topitions that you might consider buying.

Read Also: 3 Best 5G Phones 2020 and Guide on Choosing Your Internet Provider

This noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds is perfect if you can afford it with a 6-hour battery life.

This pair of wireless earbuds offers incredible sound and has a sleek design that also supports Hi-Res Audio, but is certainly more expensive than most.

Not only does this pair of earbuds offer outstanding audio quality, but it also has good value for money and a comfortable design being the cheapest one in the list.

Read Also: [REVIEW] AI- Enabled Adobe Photoshop Camera For Android Now on Google Play Store:Here's Why it Rocks!

TAG Bluetooth Earphones

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.