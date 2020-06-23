Tech
3 Best Bluetooth Earbuds 2020: How To Choose The Right One For You [5 Things to Keep in Mind]
- Cost
This is the first and foremost thing to consider. Check your budget. How much are you willing to set aside to invest on a good pair of wireless earbuds of excellent quality? There are expensive ones and there are cheap ones. Unless you buy from a secondhand electronics store, then please stay away from deals that are too good to be true.
- Codecs
The next thing to consider would be the specifications. But it's crucial to choose carefully. After all, some wireless earbuds won't work on certain models. Forbes' own Mark Sparrow, a tech journalist for 35 years mentioned that the most basic models will only work with SBC, a codec which doesn't support higher resolution music and often sounds a bit flat due to the limited transmission speed that the codec uses.
- Ear-Tips
Most earbuds use silicone ear-tips. But there are some brands that have memory foam ear-tips available. But there are pros and cons for kind of ear tip that you use. Sometimes silicone ear-tips are too small or too shallow won't form a decent seal with your ear canal which will result into a not-so-good sound with a lot of external noises interfering with your jam. On the other hand, memory foam ear-tips expand with the warmth of your ears and create a really good sonic seal. At the end of the day, it's all about fit and comfort and making sure it doesn't drop out the moment you start running.
- Battery Life
Most wireless earbud manufacturers will quote a playing time of between three and five hours. Once the power is used up, you must pop the earbuds back in their charging case. Ideally, you need to know how long you can listen to the earbuds before they need to go back in their case for a recharge.
- Noise Canceling
This feature of any wireless earbuds is a bonus which a lot of people are looking for. No one wants to be disturbed when they're in the moment. But it's also important to remember that noise-canceling circuitry eats batteries.
Now that you have most of the factors in choosing the appropriate wireless earbuds, here are some of the topitions that you might consider buying.
Read Also: 3 Best 5G Phones 2020 and Guide on Choosing Your Internet Provider
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds
This noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds is perfect if you can afford it with a 6-hour battery life.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
This pair of wireless earbuds offers incredible sound and has a sleek design that also supports Hi-Res Audio, but is certainly more expensive than most.
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1
Not only does this pair of earbuds offer outstanding audio quality, but it also has good value for money and a comfortable design being the cheapest one in the list.
Read Also: [REVIEW] AI- Enabled Adobe Photoshop Camera For Android Now on Google Play Store:Here's Why it Rocks!
Related Articles
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
3 Best Bluetooth Earbuds 2020: How To Choose The Right One For You
Every headphone manufacturer is rushing to get a pair on the market, and those manufacturers who don’t have a product ready to sell, are buying in generic models and adding their branding just to make sure they don’t miss the boat.
SCIENCE
CERN Okays Ambitious $23bn 62-mile Super-Collider Project: Where Will it Get Funds Though?
experts must design the new collider and determine whether the design is feasible. CERN Council details a plan that will ultimately take place in two phases, the first of which will be more immediate and will involve the electron-positron collider.
GAMES
World of Magic Roblox Guide: How to Play, Cheats and Tips to Level up Fast
If you are familiar with Arcane Adventures, then you are sure to love the sequel, World of Magic. Think of Harry Potter except on a lower scale. Players and gamers will get to explore the world, learn magic skills, form their own guilds as they battle other players.
CULTURE
Andrew McMahon Serenades a Patient Who Miraculously Recovered From a Coma After Listening to His Song
In an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic that has affected almost everyone we know and love, countless doctors and medical practitioners continue to their dedication and commitment to save as many lives as they can.