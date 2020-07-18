This Popular TikTok Star Gives Firsthand Experience of What Having COVID-19 Is Like

Karim Salmen, the 23-year-old TikTok personality, was diagnosed with COVID-19, and he has been posting updates that show what it's like to be infected with COVID-19.





He's been giving a firsthand account of what he's been experiencing for over a week. He is now continually warning his viewers and fans that they shouldn't be taking the virus as a joke, and they should wear a mask when they're out in public.

The Coronavirus Is Not a Joke

Salmen stated that the virus isn't something you should joke about at all. He was taken to the hospital on July 9, which led to him testing positive for COVID-19 a couple of days later. Ever since he arrived at the hospital, he has been documenting what the life of a patient with COVID-19 was like to spread awareness of the severity of the virus that's plaguing our world

The TikTok star, who has had his coronavirus update posts going viral on the platform, is pleading that people should be wearing masks and take the virus seriously.

Karim Salmen was born with a lung condition, which makes him have a higher risk of contracting severe diseases or illnesses. This vulnerability means that he has been quarantining himself as best as he could for over four months to be safe, but in the end, he contracted the virus and tested positive.

What Has The TikTok Star Experienced?

He began to experience symptoms, such as dizziness, difficulty breathing, loss of appetite, and having to use the bathroom more often on his 6th day, according to a post on his TikTok.

According to Salmen on a TikTok he posted on his 7th day, the most challenging aspect of being in the hospital is that he can receive the support from his entire family. Still, then they feel like they can't do anything to help him, which leads to his family to tear up when any of his family members talk to him since they don't know what to expect to happen to him.

Ever since he was initially hospitalized, the hospital staff have moved Salmen to the ER, and the staff put him on his third IV line all on his 8th day. Fortunately, the doctors taking care of him have been inspiring a lot of hope into Salmen.

According to Salmen, in an interview with Buzzfeed, his doctors are confident that he will eventually make a full recovery. If you're interested in checking out his full journey as a coronavirus patient, you can check out his TikTok profile.

Hopefully, this experience from Salmen will show you that the virus is real, and it isn't something to joke about. Salmen himself warns people to wear masks and that it shouldn't be taken lightly. Everyone should be following their area's guidelines, and people should protect themselves as much as they can so they don't end up in the ER.

