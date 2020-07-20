Goodbye To Xbox Live Gold? There Could Be Something New On The Horizon For Xbox Live from Microsoft

Microsoft is officially halting the 12-Month Xbox Live Gold plans' sales, which might be a hint that they'll be focusing more of their resources on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.





But maybe they're working on a new service altogether that they're going to be releasing by the time when the Xbox Series X officially launches?

Is Xbox Live Gold Going To Be Cancelled?

In a statement that Microsoft gave to the site TrueAchievements, they said that the 12-month Xbox Live Gold plan wasn't being sold anymore. But Xbox gamers shouldn't worry since there are still the 1-month and 3-month plans that you could still purchase from their platforms.

As of the statement that Microsoft gave, Xbox has made the sudden decision to remove the 12-month Xbox Live Gold plan from the online Microsoft store. However, Microsoft has noted that customers who want to subscribe to Xbox Live Gold can still do so by subscribing to the 1-month or 3-month plans online via the Microsoft store.

Further reasons why Microsoft made this decision haven't been given by the company yet, which is being thought over by many gamers. However, on July 16, the Head of Xbox Phil Spencer made a surprising announcement. The announcement said that members of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would be automatically entitled to the services of Project xCloud when September 2020 arrives. These members won't have to pay any extra fees.

What does this mean for Xbox Live Gold? It's starting to seem like Microsoft is attempting to phase out the Xbox Live Gold subscription plans. At the same time, they are actively trying to gather all their focus on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft may be planning to include the Xbox Game Pass as well as Xbox Live Gold into it.

Another announcement that Microsft gave was that they were going to be ending the production of the Xbox One X along with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

Read More: 'Call Of Duty Warzone' Streamer Catches Cheater Using Hacks That Let Them Kill Parachuting Players





What Is Microsoft Planning?

These moves from Microsoft seem to be the company gearing up for the build-up to the upcoming Xbox Series X launch. What could Microsoft be planning by making all these decisions? It's unclear right now.

But while the reasoning behind Microsoft's plans is unknown, there will be more information revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase happening on July 23 and other future Xbox events.

However, it's beginning to look like Microsoft has a new plan for Xbox Live. This new plan the company has will reportedly be revealed during a supposed planned Xbox Series S event that will happen in August 2020.

It may be best if you don't buy any Xbox Live Gold subscriptions until they give out the announcement. There might be a significantly better deal Microsoft hasn't announced yet.

Read More: Upcoming Xbox Games Showcase Will Be An Event That Solely Focuses On Games

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.