Tech

The FDA Is Banning Puff Bar E-Cigarettes From Being Sold in the United States

By Jared N. , Jul 21, 2020 02:34 AM EDT

The makers behind the Puff Bar e-cigarette have received a demand from the Food and Drug Administration to halt the sales of their Puff Bar e-cigarettes and the other fruity flavored disposable e-cigarettes on the United States market.


One of Puff Bar's e-cigarettes
(Photo : EthanSmokes / YouTube)

This agency does this to close a loophole after they shot down the e-cigarette market leader Juul Labs Inc. in early January 2020.

Does This Ban Mean Goodbye to Puff Bar?

The e-cigarettes from Puff Bar closely resemble the devices that Juul has had. The different flavors they offer range from Watermelon to Blueberry Ice and many other flavors that health officials seem to be appealing to underage users. However, people that buy Puff Bars can't refill them, which means the flavor restrictions won't apply to those e-cigarettes.

The makers of Puff Bar, Cool Clouds Distribution Inc., has voluntarily halted their sales in the United States after they've been called out by anti-tobacco groups and lawmakers to get their products banned. This company hasn't responded to any requests for comment on the matter.

The FDA has already banned fruit and mint flavors in refillable e-cigarettes so that underage vaping would fall. Juul is the company that has been blamed for being the top contender in contributing to teenage vaping's rising popularity. It decided voluntarily to stop its sales of sweet-flavored refill pods last year to anticipate the flavor restrictions that the FDA would have.

Several single-use brands of e-cigarettes like Puff Bar have had their designs feature a shape similar to a USB drive. The shape is reminiscent of how Juul's e-cigarettes are sleekly designed. Tobacco control advocates and industry insiders have warned that this shape will make it easier for teenagers to switch over from Juul to these other brands.

Additionally, the FDA has also issued multiple warning letters to other disposable e-cigarette brands like Mylé and HQD for marketing their products without authorization from the agency. Doing that is against the law.

Read More: Chrome on Android Will Receive a New Feature Where You Can Save Downloads for Later


No Flavored E-Cigarettes Allowed

The flavor restrictions that the FDA put on e-cigarettes seemed to compromise between Trump's administration officials who wanted to stop teenage vaping from growing any further and the people who are concerned over how small businesses would be affected and the possible political fallout for the President.

A few lawmakers and anti-tobacco groups have criticized the compromise. They stated that the agency should stick with the initial plan of taking all flavored vaping products off the market, aside from the tobacco-flavored ones.

The FDA claimed that companies that targeted minors would be penalized. If an e-cigarette maker tried using marketing that appealed to minors or didn't attempt to restrict minors from accessing their products, they would receive penalties.

 

Read More: Facebook Group Against Face Masks Has Been Suspended For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation


TAG E-Cigarettes, puff bar, FDA, USA, Ban, flavored

Related Articles

Neville Ray said: T-Mobile is the first company to commit to building a nationwide 5G network. And yes that’s real 5G, not fake 5G! And that’s nationwide Mobile 5G, not Fixed 5G!

T-Mobile Plans To Launch The First Nationwide 5G Network By 2020

Neville Ray said: T-Mobile is the first company to commit to building a nationwide 5G network. And yes that’s real 5G, not fake 5G! And that’s nationwide Mobile 5G, not Fixed 5G!
China may join in the upcoming robot wars, challenging giant fighting robots made by USA and Japan. Dubbed the Monkey King, the latest megabot challenger may kick off a robot fighting league.

Robot Wars: China's MegaBot Challenger Wants To Fight In World's First Robot Battle

China may join in the upcoming robot wars, challenging giant fighting robots made by USA and Japan. Dubbed the Monkey King, the latest megabot challenger may kick off a robot fighting league.
This delay might be because of the

Xiaomi Mi 6 Might Not Launch In US And Europe Until 2019

This delay might be because of the "innovation for everyone" mantra that Xiang and Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s director of product management, have been harping on.
From the beginning of the year until the unlimited plan was unveiled on Feb. 12, Verizon lost a net 398,000 regular monthly phone customers, by far the most it had ever lost in an entire quarter.

Verizon Is Losing Huge Number Of Customers Before It Launched Unlimited Data Plan

From the beginning of the year until the unlimited plan was unveiled on Feb. 12, Verizon lost a net 398,000 regular monthly phone customers, by far the most it had ever lost in an entire quarter.
President Donald Trump has nominated Dr. Scott Gottlieb as potential had of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agency. Gottlieb is regarded as a conservative physician and businessman with extensive experience of how the pharmaceutical industry is run. In fact, many voices in the health industry call for the US Senate to approve his nomination for the job.

President Trump Nominates Conservative Physician, Scott Gottlieb, To Head the FDA

President Donald Trump has nominated Dr. Scott Gottlieb as potential had of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agency. Gottlieb is regarded as a conservative physician and businessman with extensive experience of how the pharmaceutical industry is run. In fact, many voices in the health industry call for the US Senate to approve his nomination for the job.
Vaping is popular to many people. This is especially true for younger people. Vaping rationale has been explored in a new study.

Vaping Rationale Explored In New Study

Vaping is popular to many people. This is especially true for younger people. Vaping rationale has been explored in a new study.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

The FDA Is Banning Puff Bar E-Cigarettes From Being Sold in the United States

Puff Bar's e-cigarettes have been banned from being sold in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration.

SCIENCE

Scientists From New Zealand Have Created a More Advanced Volcano Alert System

This new alert system will be able to warn of a volcano's eruption ahead of time. If this system was in place last year, the White Island incident would have been prevented.

GAMES

Here Are Some Tips to Enjoy the Full Version of Into the Radius

Despite the amazing graphics and the intense gameplay, there's always something that's lacking when you play these games- and that's immersion. And what better way to dive deep into the game than letting go of the controller and go virtual in the full version of the 2019 game- Into the Radius.

CULTURE

Haikyuu Ends Hinata Shoyo's Journey After 8 Years

This also includes Haikyuu, the widely renowned sports manga written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate who released the 402nd and final chapter of the 8-year running series.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Mercedes-Benz EQS

This EV Mercedes-Benz Offers the Longest Range Than Any Other Electric Vehicle

Woman wearing a face mask

Facebook Group Against Face Masks Suspended For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

KFC

Finger Lickin' Good? KFC to Test 3D-Printed Chicken Nuggets

Beetle with the wireless camera system on a tree

Team of Engineers Create Wireless Camera for Insects

Xbox Series X

Goodbye To Xbox Live Gold? There Could Be Something New On The Horizon For Xbox Live

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Team of Engineers Create Wireless Camera for Insects

How to Check Your Different Gadgets for Stalkerware

Chrome on Android Will Receive a New Feature Where You Can Save Downloads for Later

Five Cool Smart Home Technology Trends

Facebook Group Against Face Masks Suspended For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

Real Time Analytics