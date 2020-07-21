Games

Here Are Some Tips to Enjoy the Full Version of Into the Radius

By CaseQ. , Jul 21, 2020 02:37 AM EDT

There have been amazing first-person shooter games over the years such as the Call of Duty franchise, Counter Strike, and many others.

Despite the amazing graphics and the intense gameplay, there's always something that's lacking when you play these games- and that's immersion.

And what better way to dive deep into the game than letting go of the controller and go virtual in the full version of the 2019 game- Into the Radius.

Into the Radius
(Photo : Creative Mobile Games)

Created by Creative Mobile Games, Into the Radius is set in the post-apocalyptic Pechorsk Radius Zone inside Russia. The game was inspired by sci-fi novel 'Roadside Picnic' a strange event occurred back in the 1980s creating the zone which was noted by VR Focus. Fast forward to the year 2002, the area is managed by The United Nations Pechorsk Special Committee (UNPSC), and being a UNPSC specialist you're one of the few allowed in.

If you think you're facing enemy soldiers in this game, you've come to the wrong place. Into the Radius is set in a post-apocalyptic world wherein the player will encounter stuff of legend, rumors, and conspiracy theories that continue to emerge - alluding to wondrous artifacts, deadly anomalies and bizarre entities that inhabit the once quiet mining region as noted in the game's overview.

You can now get the game for 30% less for a limited time as seen in the tweet below.

Read Also: 'Fallout 4' VR Support Gets Official Release Date; To Include Teleportation Feature To Prevent Heave?


Tips when playing Into The Radius

Before you get started on your journey in this post-apocalyptic world, here are some thing you should know:

  • Since this is a post-apocalyptic world, you will need to scavenge around the environment in order to stay alive such as loot caches, ammo, and more. It's important to plan your mission route to scout abandoned shelters for better protection. 
  • When out of combat, make sure to switch the safety off as stray bullets will cause ricochets if fired carelessly. 
  • Make sure to take care of your weapons if it takes damage or if their condition deteriorates, otherwise it will begin to jam. 
  • You have a UNPSC-issued detector, so use them to hunt for artifacts and complete missions assigned. 
  • Stealth, silence, and preparation are key in the Radius Zone. Survey the terrain before moving in.
  • Pack the right gear for your journey and plan ahead. Use the realistic day / night cycle to your advantage - scavenge for loot and scout during the day, sneak around quietly and evade your enemies by night.

Read Also: [Guide, Tips, Demo] How to Play Marvel's Iron Man VR And Get All The Trophies


TAG Into the Radius, Creative Mobile Games, Survival Shooter, virtual reality, Sale

Related Articles

In a certain chain of Japanese convenience stores, robots that are controlled by people in VR will be stocking shelves instead of regular employees.

VR-Controlled Robots Stocking Shelves in Japan Convenience Stores

In a certain chain of Japanese convenience stores, robots that are controlled by people in VR will be stocking shelves instead of regular employees.
Five Nights At Freddy's is a popular franchise, and many fans have been waiting for it to come to virtual reality. Any fans should look forward to when it comes to the Oculus Quest next month!

Have You Ever Wanted To Play Five Nights At Freddy's In Virtual Reality? Don't Worry, It's Coming Next Month!

Five Nights At Freddy's is a popular franchise, and many fans have been waiting for it to come to virtual reality. Any fans should look forward to when it comes to the Oculus Quest next month!
A picture taken during a press event for Cyberpunk 2077 shows something that suggests that virtual reality will be supported despite previous claims from the developers.

Cyberpunk 2077 Leaked Picture From Press Event Hints It Will Support Virtual Reality

A picture taken during a press event for Cyberpunk 2077 shows something that suggests that virtual reality will be supported despite previous claims from the developers.
The COVID-19 pandemic is hindering progress in movie production, but Hollywood seems to be interested in using Virtual Reality technology to keep progress going.

After The Mandalorian, More Hollywood VR Movies Could Be in The Works: Here's Why

The COVID-19 pandemic is hindering progress in movie production, but Hollywood seems to be interested in using Virtual Reality technology to keep progress going.
In 2018, California-based tech firm zSpace launched what it claims is the first ever AR/VR laptop in the world

Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop

In 2018, California-based tech firm zSpace launched what it claims is the first ever AR/VR laptop in the world
Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University have devised a machine that mimics the feeling or resistance of a real-life object that is seen virtually.

[Video] This New Technology Will Let You Feel How Giving High-Five Feels Like in Virtual Reality!

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University have devised a machine that mimics the feeling or resistance of a real-life object that is seen virtually.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

The FDA Is Banning Puff Bar E-Cigarettes From Being Sold in the United States

Puff Bar's e-cigarettes have been banned from being sold in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration.

SCIENCE

Scientists From New Zealand Have Created a More Advanced Volcano Alert System

This new alert system will be able to warn of a volcano's eruption ahead of time. If this system was in place last year, the White Island incident would have been prevented.

GAMES

Here Are Some Tips to Enjoy the Full Version of Into the Radius

Despite the amazing graphics and the intense gameplay, there's always something that's lacking when you play these games- and that's immersion. And what better way to dive deep into the game than letting go of the controller and go virtual in the full version of the 2019 game- Into the Radius.

CULTURE

Is Kanye West's Current Situation Similar to the Movie 'Get Out'?

Kanye West claims the Kardashian family are hypnotizing him like in Jordan Peele's super creepy movie 'Get Out.' Wow.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Mercedes-Benz EQS

This EV Mercedes-Benz Offers the Longest Range Than Any Other Electric Vehicle

Woman wearing a face mask

Facebook Group Against Face Masks Suspended For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

KFC

Finger Lickin' Good? KFC to Test 3D-Printed Chicken Nuggets

Beetle with the wireless camera system on a tree

Team of Engineers Create Wireless Camera for Insects

Xbox Series X

Goodbye To Xbox Live Gold? There Could Be Something New On The Horizon For Xbox Live

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Goodbye To Xbox Live Gold? There Could Be Something New On The Horizon For Xbox Live

Fortnite Bug Allows Players to Revive Allies Instantly

A Leak Has Reinforced That Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster Is Coming

Here Are Some Tips to Enjoy the Full Version of Into the Radius

Real Time Analytics