Tech

Apple and All iPhones and MacBooks to Completely Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

By CaseQ. , Jul 21, 2020 10:15 PM EDT

In an effort to help reduce its carbon footprint, Apple has vowed to go completely carbon neutral in the next 10 years, with every device sold having a net-zero climate impact.

This was according to Apple's latest Environmental Progress Report that was released on Tuesday, July 21, noting the company's road map to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030 as noted in a report from Digital Trends. 

Apple Company
(Photo : Digital Trends)

"Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet - they've helped us make our products more energy-efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world."

Last year, Apple was able to cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 4.3 million metric tons. Its products also use 73% less energy than they did over a decade ago. The company began to start its journey of going carbon neutral since April in its Apple corporate emissions.

You can check out what Apple promises to do in this video below. 

Read Also: 5 Reasons Why Android OS Is Better Than iOS

A More Detailed Look on Apple's Future Carbon Neutral Efforts

From redesigning the iPhone to be more environmentally-friendly, to using 100% recycled and renewable materials across all of their products and packaging, let's take a look at what Apple is planning to do to go green:

Phone's Design

In Apple's homepage, they said they will start by reducing the carbon footprint on some of the product's most carbon-intensive components. Most consumer technology devices have certain chemicals that may be harmful to the body and the environment. This is why Apple is making the switch to safer substances.

All Apple products are tested to evaluate their compliance with a list of regulated substances. The company is now collecting the chemical composition of all the materials in their products to determine their effect on human health and the environment. Did you know that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the first-ever smartphones made with 100% recycled rare earth elements in the Taptic Engine.3?

Improved Packaging

During the release of the iPhone 7, the company began switching from plastic trays to molded-fiber alternatives in their packaging which is reflective in their packaging today. They have also transitioned all plastic shopping bags in their retail stores to 100% fiber bags made mostly of recycled content.

Daisy and Dave- robots. 

If you're planning to buy a new phone, what on earth are you going to do with your old one? You don't need to throw them as they can still be recycled. And now, used iPhones can still serve a purpose thanks to Daisy, Apple's own disassembly robot created from scratch that can remove and sort components to recover more materials at a higher quality. Meanwhile, Dave helps to advance the recovery of rare earth elements, steel, and tungsten from disassembled components and scrap. 

Read Also: Secret iPhone Tips And Tricks Apple Didn't Let You Know All This Time: Adjust Flashlight Brightness, Set A Timer, And More

TAG Apple, Carbon Neutral

Related Articles

Apple and Google will always have its patrons. But for those who simply want a device that suits their needs the choice between an Android device or an iOS device can be a difficult one. Let's make it easier for you: Android

5 Reasons Why Android OS Is Better Than IOS

Apple and Google will always have its patrons. But for those who simply want a device that suits their needs the choice between an Android device or an iOS device can be a difficult one. Let's make it easier for you: Android
Why does the new Apple iPhone 12 only have 6GB RAM?

[Leak] The Upcoming Apple iPhone 12 Might Only Have 6GB of RAM, Why?

Why does the new Apple iPhone 12 only have 6GB RAM?
In this time of the pandemic, online meetings and video conferences are now more important than ever as they are one of the most practical options for business to continue as usual.

Meetings Made Easy: The Best Earphones Money Can Buy

In this time of the pandemic, online meetings and video conferences are now more important than ever as they are one of the most practical options for business to continue as usual.
Stand out without having to use the popular Apple Airpods.

Complete Apple Kit: Best Earphones for Your iPhones

Stand out without having to use the popular Apple Airpods.
The iPad models that were released recently have gotten rid of the audio jack. The lack of an audio jack means if you want to use earphones with your iPad, you'll need ones that connect using a USB-C connector. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.

2020's Best Earphones for the Latest iPad Pro Models

The iPad models that were released recently have gotten rid of the audio jack. The lack of an audio jack means if you want to use earphones with your iPad, you'll need ones that connect using a USB-C connector. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.
Choosing earphones with superb performance is tricky. Here are some considerations you need to factor in before buying a pair.

Choose the Best Earphones for Music That's Right for You

Choosing earphones with superb performance is tricky. Here are some considerations you need to factor in before buying a pair.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Twitter Bans Thousands of Accounts They Crack Down on QAnon

The QAnon group has been spreading throughout the internet and now Twitter is cracking down on accounts that have links to it.

SCIENCE

Scientists From New Zealand Have Created a More Advanced Volcano Alert System

This new alert system will be able to warn of a volcano's eruption ahead of time. If this system was in place last year, the White Island incident would have been prevented.

GAMES

Study: People Are Playing More Video Games Since Quarantine Started

A study confirms that more people are playing video games ever since COVID-19 came into the world.

CULTURE

Is Kanye West's Current Situation Similar to the Movie 'Get Out'?

Kanye West claims the Kardashian family are hypnotizing him like in Jordan Peele's super creepy movie 'Get Out.' Wow.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Alex Mackechnie

After Dropping Out of School, This Fortnite Player Made $45,000

Apple Company

Apple to Completely Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

Into the Radius

Here Are Some Tips to Enjoy the Full Version of Into the Radius

White Island eruption

Scientists From New Zealand Have Created a More Advanced Volcano Alert System

Woman wearing a face mask

Facebook Group Against Face Masks Suspended For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

The Age of Food Delivery Apps

Facebook Group Against Face Masks Suspended For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

Chrome on Android Will Receive a New Feature Where You Can Save Downloads for Later

Five Cool Smart Home Technology Trends

The FDA Is Banning Puff Bar E-Cigarettes From Being Sold in the United States

Real Time Analytics