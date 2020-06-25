Tech
Secret iPhone Tips And Tricks Apple Didn't Let You Know All This Time: Adjust Flashlight Brightness, Set A Timer, And More
Many technologically-inclined iPhone users have found many secret tricks you can do with an iPhone that most iPhone owners have no clue exist. Examples are a built-in tape measure and a document scanner.
Below is a compiled list of a few of the tricks that were found that iPhone users can take advantage of. Here are some secret iPhone tips and tricks that most people don't know about.
Hidden Tips For iPhone Users
Long pressing 0 lets you use a degree symbol
If you don't want to type out the word degrees and want to use the symbol instead, here's an easy way to do it. Hold down 0 on the keyboard until a pop-up pops up, which will show you a degree symbol that you can use.
Change how bright the flashlight is
To dim or brighten your iPhone's flashlight, you'll need to get to the Control Center. Once the Control Center is on-screen, hold down the flashlight icon. Holding it down will cause a pop-up to show where you can adjust the flashlight's brightness by moving the slider up and down.
Holding down period lets you use an ellipsis
If you want to type an ellipsis, instead of typing three periods in a row, you can hold down the period on the keyboard and a pop-up will show you an ellipsis that you can use.
Read More: iPhone Anti-Tracking Tech in Upcoming iOS 14 Reportedly Reduces The Amount of Free Apps: Why is That?
Quickly set a timer
To set a timer quickly, you'll need to get to the Control Center. Hold down on the timer icon and then there will be a slider that you can adjust to the precise time you want the timer to be set.
Erase the last digit in the calculator in one swipe
While using the calculator, you can easily delete the last digit by swiping your finger across the numbers. It will cause the last digit to disappear.
Measure anything with the built-in tape measure
With the Measure app on your iPhone, you can measure almost anything in real life. The app takes advantage of augmented reality to act as a ruler or tape measure.
When you use the app, you'll have to move your iPhone around the object while facing it so that it can analyze it thoroughly. Ensure you follow the instructions the app gives you.
Move the cursor while typing using the spacebar
When you're typing and make a typo, it's often a challenge to go to the right place where you can fix your typo precisely.
You can slide your finger right and left on the spacebar so that it can move the cursor right and left.
Scan your documents and turn them into a PDF
Using your iPhone, you can scan any of your documents. You will have to use the Notes app and then click the notepad in the bottom-right corner of the app.
When you open a new page, you can use the camera then opt to scan a document. Lay down the pages that you want to scan onto your phone. Take a picture of each page, which you can then save as a PDF file.
Read More: Enhance Your iPhone's Camera Using These Camera Clips [2020]
Related Articles
Enhance Your iPhone’s Camera Using These Camera Clips [2020]
Using an attachable camera lens that clips onto your iPhone can improve the quality of your photos. Here are the best ones you can buy on Amazon.
IPhone Anti-Tracking Tech in Upcoming iOS 14 Reportedly Reduces The Amount of Free Apps: Why is That?
Apple's iPhone will receive anti-tracking technology when its latest iOS14 software update comes out. This technology will allegedly make free apps reduce in number on the App Store. But why is that?
WWDC 2020: How To Check If Your Apple Device Is Compatible With macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, And watchOS 7
macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, as well as watchOS 7 were announced at WWDC 2020, but are your current Apple devices compatible with these updates? Find out here.
Apple Is Changing Its App Store Guidelines To Make App Developers Happy
After an outcry from Apple app developers, the tech giant seems to be making changes to cater to their wishes.
WWDC 2020: Here's What Upset Apple App Developers
Apple has done something that has caused their app developers to become upset. Here is what Apple did.
How To Choose The Best iPhone Power Banks? 4 Factors to Consider and Top 3 Picks
With so many brands and options to consider, the question of choosing what power bank to get for your iPhone, Android or portable device is something that you have to consider carefully. It is after all an investment and does not come cheap in any way.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Secret iPhone Tips And Tricks Apple Didn't Let You Know All This Time: Adjust Flashlight Brightness, Set A Timer, And More
iPhone owners usually have some things they wish they could do quickly, such as set a timer or having the degree symbol ready. Well, you can do those things and more, here's how!
SCIENCE
[UPDATE] SpaceX is Cleared for Falcon 9 Launch, But Has the Weather Favorability Improved From 40%?
Poor weather seems to have it out for SpaceX - storms delayed the firm's historical mission to the International Space Station and now they threaten the next Starlink satellite launch.
GAMES
Are Mac’s Good For Gaming?
When it comes to gaming, the gaming community are pretty adamant that you either game on a console, or on a PC. When we talk about PC, we're referring to systems that run on Windows or Linux rather than the OSX platform. You can't say that Mac's haven't come along way in the last 5 or so years, but does that mean they are ready to take on the challenge of gaming? Read on to find out more.