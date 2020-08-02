Science

2 NASA astronauts are home from ISS, proving SpaceX can safely bring people to and from space

By Staff Reporter , Aug 02, 2020 10:51 PM EDT

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, which was carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, safely returned to Earth in the afternoon of August 2, 11:48 a.m. PT. The spacecraft made a "splashdown" in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

This splashdown concludes the historic two-month mission at the International Space Station (ISS). It also signals the successful completion of the first-ever passenger flight to orbit, says The Verge.

Crew Dragon aced the uncrewed Demo-1 test flight performed in March. Demon-2 or DM-2 aims to prove that SpaceX can transport people to space and safely return to Earth.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley inside SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in Gulf of Mexico off coast of Pensacola, Florida
(Photo : THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS))
NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Douglas Hurley are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, U.S., August 2, 2020. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

Trip to and from the ISS

Behnken and Hurley reached the ISS late in May. The two astronauts both launched inside the capsule from Cape Canaveral, Florida. They docked the ISS a day later.

There were seven supposed splashdown sites in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean for Crew Dragon. However, a spot off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, was selected. The weather was favorable enough to give calm waters for the astronauts to land.

Crew Dragon undocked the ISS on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. PT and arrived on the afternoon of August 2.

NASA TV released a live stream of the crew's return, broadcasting a follow-up news conference at 1:30 p.m. PT, Sunday.

Recovery

The GO Navigator, SpaceX recovery ship, was on location ready to retrieve the capsule, crew, and parachutes. Behnken and Hurley announced in a press conference that they have bags prepared if they feel seasick while waiting for the recovery crew. The two astronauts are reportedly doing well after splashdown.

There was a reported tense in the reentry process that placed considerable heat and stress on the spacecraft. There were scorch marks on the capsule, testifying to the rigors of its return journey, according to CNET.

There was also a reported delay in opening the Crew Dragon hatch on board GO Navigator. As shown in a Twitter post, the recovery crew had to purge toxic vapor fumes from around the capsule.

Straight from the splashdown site, Hurley and Behnken were taken to a medical facility on the ship for initial checkups. This checkup is standard return procedures. They are then to take a helicopter ride back to shore.

NASA tweets, "To anybody who has touched Endeavour, you should take a moment to just cherish this day."

 Whether NASA and SpaceX will move forward with the first operational Crew Dragon mission depends on assessing the Demo-2 mission assessment.

CNET notes that the safe return of the two astronauts opens a new future for the US spaceflight. It also fulfills the promise of NASA's Commercial Crew Program and its quest to end its dependence on Russian spacecraft to bring astronauts to the ISS.

Read also: 

New Artificial Intelligence Can Determine The Orbits Of Far-Away Planets Faster Than Traditional Methods 

NASA Astronauts To Conduct 2 More Spacewalks This Month

Spotted in Deep Space: Never Before Seen Four Mystery Objects 


TAG spacex, Crew Dragon, NASA

Related Articles

In an effort to finish upgrading the power system of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken will conduct a pair of spacewalks Thursday, July 16, and Tuesday, July 21.

NASA Astronauts To Conduct 2 More Spacewalks This Month

In an effort to finish upgrading the power system of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken will conduct a pair of spacewalks Thursday, July 16, and Tuesday, July 21.
Could we be closer to getting to the moon? NASA provides updates on the progress.

[Watch] NASA Announces Week Update: What Happened to the Artemis Program?

Could we be closer to getting to the moon? NASA provides updates on the progress.
What better way to learn about Elon Musk than read these books dedicated to the billionaire? Learn more!

Top 3 Elon Musk Books: Learn the Secrets of The Futuristic Billionaire

What better way to learn about Elon Musk than read these books dedicated to the billionaire? Learn more!
SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.
Did you know that Elon Musk made his own private school?

How Elon Musk Celebrated His 49th Birthday: Fun Facts About the Billionaire

Did you know that Elon Musk made his own private school?
Tesla? SpaceX? Did you know that Elon Musk helped in building PayPal?

Happy Birthday, Elon Musk! Here's What the Billionaire has Achieved in His 49 Years of Existence

Tesla? SpaceX? Did you know that Elon Musk helped in building PayPal?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

4 Ways to Train Remote Employees

Employers need to adapat to the new reality.

SCIENCE

2 NASA astronauts are home from ISS, proving SpaceX can safely bring people to and from space

After a two-month mission, SpaceX brings back home 2 astronauts, proving that it could transport people to and from space safely.

GAMES

Something is Surely Brewing Within Destiny 2

How are you keeping on? There's a whole lot of content in the game and even though some of it is going away, the great variety won't go anywhere. On top of that, new stuff will be added and the huge add-on announced not that long ago kind of gives you hint about that. If you've played this game long enough, then you know you can't have everything, but what if there was a way? Of course, we're talking about Destiny 2 boosting. But it's not just good for herding some items. Our services can be used for any in-game goal, small or big.

REVIEWS

The 1967 Shelby GT500 from Past to Present

There's definitely no shortage of Ford Mustang models. Since 1964, Ford and his groundbreaking team of designers have gone to painstaking lengths to create countless models of this iconic sports car.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Social media network Twitter is popular all over the world

Twitter Bans Thousands of Accounts They Crack Down on QAnon

Apple Company

Apple to Completely Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

Kanye West

Is Kanye West's Current Situation Similar to the Movie 'Get Out'?

Windows 10 Start Menu with curved corners

The Start Menu On Windows 10 Has A Change That's Right Around The Corner

Picture of a Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing on the screen

Study: People Are Playing More Video Games Since Quarantine Started

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

2 NASA astronauts are home from ISS, proving SpaceX can safely bring people to and from space

Real Time Analytics