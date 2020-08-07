Tech

At-Risk Mental Health for Students: Developing Resilience Among Students amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

By Staff Reporter , Aug 07, 2020 06:34 PM EDT

According to an April 2020 survey by Active MindsAbout, 80% of college students have experienced a negative impact on their mental health during the pandemic.

Kognito has just released the updated At-Risk Mental Health for Students to help students struggling with their mental health, especially now amid the pandemic. 

College students and mental health

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened mental health challenges among college students. Such problems have already been on the rise before the virus crisis hit. In the last half-decade, the number of students seeking campus counseling has surged 30-40%. Simultaneously, enrollment has increased by only 5%. Now, also, students are grappling with canceled internships, abandoned study-abroad programs, or family illness or deaths from COVID-19. They have a sea of changes in campus life - if they are on campus at all.  

This perfect storm of need and the fact that two-thirds of suicidal college students tell a friend first are driving increased interest in online mental health training. Students seek resources that can provide the mental health support they need, either off or on campus. 

At-Risk Mental Health for Students

Kognito pioneered this online strategy 10 years ago with At-Risk for University Students. It offers a suite of products that educates faculty, staff, and students about mental health and suicide prevention. It helps improve academic performance, student retention, and campus safety. 

At-Risk for students is an avatar-based simulation designed to help students recognize signs of distress in themselves and their peers. It also aids in the practice of effective communication techniques to give peer support. (More than 300,000 students at 300+ institutions have been trained to date.) 

Significantly, a recent study at one university showed that students who have participated in Kognito training seek mental health support for themselves at twice the rate as students who have not.

The updated version, At-Risk Mental Health for Students, includes more focus on resiliency skills, a more extensive diversity of students and stressors, self-care checklists, the availability of campus resources beyond counseling centers, and various other enhancements to address evolving needs.

TAG at-risk mental health for students, kognito, students, Coronavirus, Pandemic

Related Articles

Two contact tracing apps have been successfully launched recently in Canada and Ireland. The open-source code underlying these apps has been contributed to a newly launched initiative to help other countries and U.S. states in the fight against the pandemic.

Tech Leaders and Health Authorities Join Forces, Launch New Initiative to Help Fight Pandemic and Future Epidemics

Two contact tracing apps have been successfully launched recently in Canada and Ireland. The open-source code underlying these apps has been contributed to a newly launched initiative to help other countries and U.S. states in the fight against the pandemic.
A study confirms that more people are playing video games ever since COVID-19 came into the world.

Study: People Are Playing More Video Games Since Quarantine Started

A study confirms that more people are playing video games ever since COVID-19 came into the world.
It seems like spies from Russia are targeting organizations that are trying to conduct coronavirus vaccine research.

Russian Spies Have Been Targeting Organisations Researching Coronavirus Vaccines

It seems like spies from Russia are targeting organizations that are trying to conduct coronavirus vaccine research.
In Hawaii, car washes are pushing to keep the staff and drivers safe amidst the global pandemic. Measures are being put into place to protect the safety and health of the people at the car wash.

A Car Wash in Hawaii Adapting to the New Normal by Keeping People Safe

In Hawaii, car washes are pushing to keep the staff and drivers safe amidst the global pandemic. Measures are being put into place to protect the safety and health of the people at the car wash.
Don't have a laptop, but you need one for online classes? These Chromebooks are the best for students in college.

3 Best Chromebooks For College Students 2020: 3 Things to Look Out For When Buying

Don't have a laptop, but you need one for online classes? These Chromebooks are the best for students in college.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, movie theaters have been closed, but when they reopen, the first movie you can watch is Disney's Mulan.

Disney's Mulan Will Be The First Movie Showing In Theaters Post Coronavirus Shutdown: Here are the Others

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, movie theaters have been closed, but when they reopen, the first movie you can watch is Disney's Mulan.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

At-Risk Mental Health for Students: Developing Resilience Among Students amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

At-Risk Mental Health for Students to help students struggling with their mental health, especially now amid the pandemic. It focuses more on developing students' resilience.

SCIENCE

Tech Leaders and Health Authorities Join Forces, Launch New Initiative to Help Fight Pandemic and Future Epidemics

Two contact tracing apps have been successfully launched recently in Canada and Ireland. The open-source code underlying these apps has been contributed to a newly launched initiative to help other countries and U.S. states in the fight against the pandemic.

GAMES

Fairy Tail Game Releases a Season Pass, a Week After It Was Launched

The anime RPG Fairy Tail from Koei Tecmo has just released a season pass that will release additional characters and content into the game, just a week after it was launched.

REVIEWS

The 1967 Shelby GT500 from Past to Present

There's definitely no shortage of Ford Mustang models. Since 1964, Ford and his groundbreaking team of designers have gone to painstaking lengths to create countless models of this iconic sports car.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Instagram Comic Sans

Instagram Rolls out Comic Sans-like Font; Earns Mixed Reactions from Users

Tangelo app

New App, Tangelo, Makes It Possible for Low-Income Families to Order Fruit and Vegetables for Free

John Boyne inadvertently included fictional items from the Legend of Zelda video game

John Boyne Inadvertently Included Legend of Zelda Fictional Items into His Book

Social media network Twitter is popular all over the world

Twitter Bans Thousands of Accounts They Crack Down on QAnon

Apple Company

Apple to Completely Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Instagram Rolls out Comic Sans-like Font; Earns Mixed Reactions from Users

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

EaseUS Data Recovery Software: The Best Tool for Recovering Data

Startup Developed a Smart Face Mask That Translates Speech Into Eight Different Languages

At-Risk Mental Health for Students: Developing Resilience Among Students amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Real Time Analytics