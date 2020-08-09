Leaked Controller Mentions Microsoft's Xbox Series S Console

There have been speculations that Microsoft would be releasing a second next-gen console apart from the Xbox Series X; this new one is said to be called the Xbox Series S.

However, Microsoft has not officially released Xbox Series S. The company also did not confirm a white Xbox Series X controller.

Still, The Verge reported having obtained photos of this new next-gen Xbox controller by Microsoft. The packing mentions Xbox Series S, and Verge said it is confirmed genuine.

The new controller purchased by Twitter user Zak S was said to have been sold on a resale site.

The Verge further said that the mysterious white Xbox Series X controller already appeared online last month. This new leak is said to match the previous controller leak.

The Series S is believed to be the same console as the one previously codenamed "Lockhart." This console is said to be a cheaper, digital-only version of the Series X.

According to The Verge, the Lockhart console is likely to include 7.5GB of usable RAM and around 4 teraflops of GPU performance. It could ship with the same CPU found on the Xbox Series X.

There are rumors fo Microsoft unveiling the Xbox Series S in August.

Read also: Reddit Post Shows Vision of Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition: XboxSeriesX Community Itself Shared the Post!

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.