Games
Leaked Controller Mentions Microsoft's Xbox Series S Console
There have been speculations that Microsoft would be releasing a second next-gen console apart from the Xbox Series X; this new one is said to be called the Xbox Series S.
However, Microsoft has not officially released Xbox Series S. The company also did not confirm a white Xbox Series X controller.
Still, The Verge reported having obtained photos of this new next-gen Xbox controller by Microsoft. The packing mentions Xbox Series S, and Verge said it is confirmed genuine.
The new controller purchased by Twitter user Zak S was said to have been sold on a resale site.
Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020
The Verge further said that the mysterious white Xbox Series X controller already appeared online last month. This new leak is said to match the previous controller leak.
The Series S is believed to be the same console as the one previously codenamed "Lockhart." This console is said to be a cheaper, digital-only version of the Series X.
According to The Verge, the Lockhart console is likely to include 7.5GB of usable RAM and around 4 teraflops of GPU performance. It could ship with the same CPU found on the Xbox Series X.
There are rumors fo Microsoft unveiling the Xbox Series S in August.
Read also: Reddit Post Shows Vision of Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition: XboxSeriesX Community Itself Shared the Post!
Related Articles
Microsoft to Continue Discussions on a Possible Purchase of TikTok in the US
Microsoft has confirmed on Sunday that it is continuing its discussions with Chinese tech company Bytedance about a possible purchase of its social media app TikTok in the U.S. and three other markets.
Goodbye To Xbox Live Gold? There Could Be Something New On The Horizon For Xbox Live
Microsoft isn't selling the Xbox Live Gold anymore, which might be because they are focusing resources on something else.
The Upcoming Xbox Games Showcase Will Be An Event That Solely Focuses On Games
The Xbox Games Showcase that's happening on July 23 will be an hour-long event that focuses on games, so prepare to see some great titles during the showcase.
Hold Better Meetings: Microsoft Team's 'Together Mode' Lets You Be In The Room Where It Happens
The software giant has been working on a new 'Together Mode' for Teams ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it's designed to create a virtual live avatar of yourself that's supposed to help you better engage with meetings
Here Are The Games You Can Expect To Be Shown At The Xbox Series X Event
The Xbox Series X event will be happening on July 23, but what games will they show and talk about? An insider at Xbox has revealed possible titles that might be shown during the event.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
First Screen Connects with SLA Digital for Direct Carrier Billing in the Middle East and Europe
Fast-growing global provider of mobile content and commerce solutions, First Screen, has partnered with SLA Digital to enable direct carrier billing payments in the Middle East and Europe.
SCIENCE
Tech Leaders and Health Authorities Join Forces, Launch New Initiative to Help Fight Pandemic and Future Epidemics
Two contact tracing apps have been successfully launched recently in Canada and Ireland. The open-source code underlying these apps has been contributed to a newly launched initiative to help other countries and U.S. states in the fight against the pandemic.
GAMES
Fairy Tail Game Releases a Season Pass, a Week After It Was Launched
The anime RPG Fairy Tail from Koei Tecmo has just released a season pass that will release additional characters and content into the game, just a week after it was launched.
CULTURE
The 10 Longest-Running Anime Series Still Ongoing That You Must Not Fail to Watch [Top 1 Has 7000 Episodes]
Here are ten (10) of the longest-running anime series still in production until now. You wouldn't want to miss especially the holder of a Guinness World Records with 7000 plus episodes.