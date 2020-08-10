Games

"Fall Guys" Sets New Record with 2 Million Copies Sold on Steam in Just a Week

By Silvana Z. , Aug 10, 2020 08:15 PM EDT

The multiplayer party game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout sold 2 million copies on Steam in just a week, according to Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic.

GameSpot notes a press release, saying Fall Guys is the "most successful launch ever" for Devolver and Mediatonic given the sales level it has reached.

The game was launched on August 4. It has been on Steam's top seller since then. The racked up sales came as a surprise since the game is free on PlayStation 4 with PS Plus throughout August.

The game is also reported to have reached 1.5 million players on PS4 and PC. On top of the sales and number of players, the game also garnered 23 million hours of viewing on Twitch. There have been 1.5 million crown grabs and 60 million death.

 

The popularity of the game brought Steam to put up a notice on the store page saying, "We underestimated the number of jellybeans in the jar. We're working hard to increase server capacity, but please be aware that matchmaking may be up and down during the launch window."

NicheGamer reports Mediatonic will be offering players an in-game reward as compensation for the inconvenience. They are still working out what it would be and promise to give more details on it soon.

Read also:

Fairy Tail Game Releases a Season Pass, a Week After It Was Launched 

How to Play Story of Seasons Friends in Mineral Town 

TAG Fall Guys, Steam, New Record

Related Articles

Red Hook Studio's Darkest Dungeon has had a new DLC released on Steam and with it a free weekend. Grab the PvP game and try it out after reading these tips on how you can play the game the best you can.

Darkest Dungeon Is Celebrating Its New DLC With A Free Weekend: Here Are Some Tips To Help You Out!

Red Hook Studio's Darkest Dungeon has had a new DLC released on Steam and with it a free weekend. Grab the PvP game and try it out after reading these tips on how you can play the game the best you can.
Steam is releasing a brand new event called Spring Cleaning that aims to help gamers save during the pandemic.

Steam New Event Called Spring Cleaning Helps You Save Money For the First Time!

Steam is releasing a brand new event called Spring Cleaning that aims to help gamers save during the pandemic.
If you want to download and play The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for free, the process is as simple as one, two, three!

How to Download Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for Free: PC, Xbox One, and PS4

If you want to download and play The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for free, the process is as simple as one, two, three!
Creative Assembly's masterpiece Total War: SHOGUN 2 is said to be free next week! Wondering how to get it? Here's how!

How to Download Total War: SHOGUN 2 for Free! Creative Assembly Hacks

Creative Assembly's masterpiece Total War: SHOGUN 2 is said to be free next week! Wondering how to get it? Here's how!
Having a touch time with Trials of Mana? Read on to figure out what you should prioritize on your journey!

Trials of Mana Guide: What You Need To Know To Complete The Game And Experience The Whole Story

Having a touch time with Trials of Mana? Read on to figure out what you should prioritize on your journey!
PlayStation exclusive 'Journey' is coming to Steam for PC this coming June 2020. Here are exciting stuff to expect.

Thatgamecompany's Indie Masterpiece 'Journey' Is Coming To PC Via Steam; Dive Into This Beautiful World On June 2020

PlayStation exclusive 'Journey' is coming to Steam for PC this coming June 2020. Here are exciting stuff to expect.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How to Protect Yourself When Online Dating [9 Things to Remember and a Tool to Use]

If you are into online dating, then it's best to have CallerSmart with you. It protects you from unwanted calls and texts. CallerSmart gives you a guide on how you can protect yourself while dating online.

SCIENCE

SpaceX to Launch a Modern Spaceport Resort in Texas

SpaceX is launching a spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas. The company is also looking for a spaceport manager to lead the establishment of the modern spaceport.

GAMES

Fairy Tail Game Releases a Season Pass, a Week After It Was Launched

The anime RPG Fairy Tail from Koei Tecmo has just released a season pass that will release additional characters and content into the game, just a week after it was launched.

CULTURE

The 10 Longest-Running Anime Series Still Ongoing That You Must Not Fail to Watch [Top 1 Has 7000 Episodes]

Here are ten (10) of the longest-running anime series still in production until now. You wouldn't want to miss especially the holder of a Guinness World Records with 7000 plus episodes.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Instagram Comic Sans

Instagram Rolls out Comic Sans-like Font; Earns Mixed Reactions from Users

Tangelo app

New App, Tangelo, Makes It Possible for Low-Income Families to Order Fruit and Vegetables for Free

John Boyne inadvertently included fictional items from the Legend of Zelda video game

John Boyne Inadvertently Included Legend of Zelda Fictional Items into His Book

Social media network Twitter is popular all over the world

Twitter Bans Thousands of Accounts They Crack Down on QAnon

Apple Company

Apple to Completely Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

Real Time Analytics