"Fall Guys" Sets New Record with 2 Million Copies Sold on Steam in Just a Week

The multiplayer party game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout sold 2 million copies on Steam in just a week, according to Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic.

The incredible team @Mediatonic and the super chill @FallGuysGame community have put up some wild numbers in just one week! Big thanks to all for all the great jellybean vibes. pic.twitter.com/6nW9vp6qeS — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 10, 2020

GameSpot notes a press release, saying Fall Guys is the "most successful launch ever" for Devolver and Mediatonic given the sales level it has reached.

The game was launched on August 4. It has been on Steam's top seller since then. The racked up sales came as a surprise since the game is free on PlayStation 4 with PS Plus throughout August.

The game is also reported to have reached 1.5 million players on PS4 and PC. On top of the sales and number of players, the game also garnered 23 million hours of viewing on Twitch. There have been 1.5 million crown grabs and 60 million death.





Here are the totals: Alright, be honest...How many crowns did you grabHow many times did you fall overHow many hours did you watch on twitchHow many copies did you buy on SteamHere are the totals: pic.twitter.com/uc2wtlIJ0Z — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) August 10, 2020

The popularity of the game brought Steam to put up a notice on the store page saying, "We underestimated the number of jellybeans in the jar. We're working hard to increase server capacity, but please be aware that matchmaking may be up and down during the launch window."

NicheGamer reports Mediatonic will be offering players an in-game reward as compensation for the inconvenience. They are still working out what it would be and promise to give more details on it soon.

