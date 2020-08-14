Tech

Facebook to Apple: In-App Fees Are Hurting Small Businesses During the Pandemic

By Vana Lavides , Aug 14, 2020 08:23 PM EDT

Apple recently removed Fortnite from its app store, and Epic Games files a lawsuit in return. Now, Facebook joins the fight against the iPhone maker. 

NBC News reported that on Friday, Facebook accused Apple of hurting small businesses with its 30-percent in-app commission fee. This charge came a day after Epic Games sued Apple for anticompetitive behavior.

Facebook just launched a new set of tools for small businesses. One of the tools is the "Paid Online Events," which lets businesses wordlwide charge Facebook users to attend online events like exercise classes or other tutorials. The feature is free for now, since Facebook is considering the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on small businesses.

Facebook said Apple would not allow them to process the payments independently for Apple iOS users. This restriction means some in-app purchases would still be subject to the 30-percent fee.

Meanwhile, with Android, Google would allow Facebook to process payments through its own system. This permission avoids additional fee.

In a blog post, Fidji Simo, Vice President and Head of Facebook App, noted that they at Facebook had asked Apple to reduce the 30% App Store tax or to let them offer Facebook Pay. With this, they coul "absorb all costs for businesses struggling during COVID-19," according to Simo. However, Apple dismissed both requests said Simo, and "SMBs will only be paid 70% of their hard-earned revenue." 

Simo has been quoted as saying that "Helping small businesses recover from Covid is a critical thing that all tech companies should help with." She then explained that "The reason we're calling them [Apple] out here is we hope they join us and end up waving their fees, so that's really the goal here."

Apple's in-app fees have been criticized for years. With the ongoing antitrust investigations in the U.S. and Europe, this issue has become even more sensitive for the iPhone maker.

Apple has not responded this issue. 

TAG facebook, Apple, in-app purchase, in-app fees, Pandemic

Related Articles

Apple kicked Fortnite out of the App Store because Epic implemented an in-app payment system. Epic responds to the issue with a lawsuit.

Apple Removed Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Files a Lawsuit to Retaliate

Apple kicked Fortnite out of the App Store because Epic implemented an in-app payment system. Epic responds to the issue with a lawsuit.
At-Risk Mental Health for Students to help students struggling with their mental health, especially now amid the pandemic. It focuses more on developing students' resilience.

At-Risk Mental Health for Students: Developing Resilience Among Students amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

At-Risk Mental Health for Students to help students struggling with their mental health, especially now amid the pandemic. It focuses more on developing students' resilience.
Two contact tracing apps have been successfully launched recently in Canada and Ireland. The open-source code underlying these apps has been contributed to a newly launched initiative to help other countries and U.S. states in the fight against the pandemic.

Tech Leaders and Health Authorities Join Forces, Launch New Initiative to Help Fight Pandemic and Future Epidemics

Two contact tracing apps have been successfully launched recently in Canada and Ireland. The open-source code underlying these apps has been contributed to a newly launched initiative to help other countries and U.S. states in the fight against the pandemic.
Apple promised to go completely carbon neutral in the next 10 years, with every device sold having a net-zero climate impact.

Apple to Completely Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

Apple promised to go completely carbon neutral in the next 10 years, with every device sold having a net-zero climate impact.
The Facebook group Unmasking America had almost ten thousand members before Facebook suspended the group for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Facebook Group Against Face Masks Suspended For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

The Facebook group Unmasking America had almost ten thousand members before Facebook suspended the group for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.
Apple and Google will always have its patrons. But for those who simply want a device that suits their needs the choice between an Android device or an iOS device can be a difficult one. Let's make it easier for you: Android

5 Reasons Why Android OS Is Better Than IOS

Apple and Google will always have its patrons. But for those who simply want a device that suits their needs the choice between an Android device or an iOS device can be a difficult one. Let's make it easier for you: Android
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Facebook to Apple: In-App Fees Are Hurting Small Businesses During the Pandemic

Facebook weighs in on the fight between Epic and Apple, saying that Apple's in-app fees are hurting small businesses especially during the pandemic.

SCIENCE

SpaceX to Launch a Modern Spaceport Resort in Texas

SpaceX is launching a spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas. The company is also looking for a spaceport manager to lead the establishment of the modern spaceport.

GAMES

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021

While you will enjoy the Xbox Series X sooner, you will have to wait a while longer for Halo Infinite until 2021.

CULTURE

Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Exit Live-Action Adaptation, Netflix Still Confident of Remaining Creative Team

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creative minds behind Avatar: The Last Airbender, will no longer work with Netflix on the live-action series adaptation due to creative differences.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Instagram Comic Sans

Instagram Rolls out Comic Sans-like Font; Earns Mixed Reactions from Users

Tangelo app

New App, Tangelo, Makes It Possible for Low-Income Families to Order Fruit and Vegetables for Free

John Boyne inadvertently included fictional items from the Legend of Zelda video game

John Boyne Inadvertently Included Legend of Zelda Fictional Items into His Book

Social media network Twitter is popular all over the world

Twitter Bans Thousands of Accounts They Crack Down on QAnon

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Apple Removed Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Files a Lawsuit to Retaliate

Design Features to Keep in Mind When Choosing a Business Printer

5 Things About Cryptocurrencies You Need to Know Before Investing

Experts on the 5 Best Investment Opportunities of The Decade

5 Areas of Investment Which Are Braving the COVID-19 Pandemic

Real Time Analytics