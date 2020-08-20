You bought your PC from three years ago, and you know it shouldn't be showing any signs of aging just yet. You've been itching to give it a much-deserved upgrade or, better yet, buy a new one. However, since many have been affected by the COVID19 pandemic, letting go of your cash won't really be that much of a wise choice at the moment.

Before planning and actually spending your hard-earned money on building a better gaming PC (Yes, gaming computers are often used for high-productivity tasks because of their specs), have a read first on our short, handy guide on how to fix your slow computer.

Engines need regular cleaning

When was the last time you cleaned the insides of your system unit? Though most modern units feature multiple fans, dust filters, and even liquid-cooled setups, dust and dirt will eventually get inside your computer. If left for quite a long time, this dirt leads to thermal and performance issues since your computer cannot "breathe" easily. One primary reason for computers suddenly being slow is thermal throttling, which restricts your PC's parts from performing at their very best. Heat is the enemy of electronic parts, and a suffocating computer will only be a burden to the user in the long run.

Fear not, after making sure it's turned off, get a can of compressed air and blow away those dust, dirt, and grime. Sometimes, a cleaning brush with soft bristles does the job. We suggest cleaning your PC's tower at least once a month to keep it in top shape.

Software and personal files need organization

Now let's head over to the software side of things. Are you regularly deleting unnecessary files? If you're the sentimental type, especially if you like keeping your photos, having them organized in a folder makes it easier for your PC to locate them. You can also consider cloud storage options.

For regular hard drives, doing scheduled defrags helps make sure your PC's storage doesn't end up with fragmented files. It makes it harder for your system to find the correct data once you request it. We don't recommend defragging SSDs as this leads to faster wear and tear on their flash memory. However, there's a trim function that's helpful.

Having too many startup apps leads to a slow computer

Have you ever noticed why your PC was really fast when you first bought it, then now, it takes more than a minute for you to use it fully? How does one fix slow computers like this? Over the years, you may have installed many programs that, by default, run alongside your OS once your computer boots up.

To check if this is the case, open Task Manager and on the Startup tab, check which programs you really need to run during startup. Most of these apps aren't even vital in starting up your system. Simply disable them and apply the changes. You can just open them right at the moment you need them. Leaving a program running in the background eats up on your PC's RAM and other resources.