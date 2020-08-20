Tech

How to Fix Your Slow Computer

By Jean Pierrie A. , Aug 20, 2020 03:14 AM EDT
How to fix your slow PC, make PC fast (Photo : Sebastian Herrmann)

You bought your PC from three years ago, and you know it shouldn't be showing any signs of aging just yet. You've been itching to give it a much-deserved upgrade or, better yet, buy a new one. However, since many have been affected by the COVID19 pandemic, letting go of your cash won't really be that much of a wise choice at the moment.

Before planning and actually spending your hard-earned money on building a better gaming PC (Yes, gaming computers are often used for high-productivity tasks because of their specs), have a read first on our short, handy guide on how to fix your slow computer.

Engines need regular cleaning

When was the last time you cleaned the insides of your system unit? Though most modern units feature multiple fans, dust filters, and even liquid-cooled setups, dust and dirt will eventually get inside your computer. If left for quite a long time, this dirt leads to thermal and performance issues since your computer cannot "breathe" easily. One primary reason for computers suddenly being slow is thermal throttling, which restricts your PC's parts from performing at their very best. Heat is the enemy of electronic parts, and a suffocating computer will only be a burden to the user in the long run.

Fear not, after making sure it's turned off, get a can of compressed air and blow away those dust, dirt, and grime. Sometimes, a cleaning brush with soft bristles does the job. We suggest cleaning your PC's tower at least once a month to keep it in top shape.

Software and personal files need organization

Now let's head over to the software side of things. Are you regularly deleting unnecessary files? If you're the sentimental type, especially if you like keeping your photos, having them organized in a folder makes it easier for your PC to locate them. You can also consider cloud storage options. 

For regular hard drives, doing scheduled defrags helps make sure your PC's storage doesn't end up with fragmented files. It makes it harder for your system to find the correct data once you request it. We don't recommend defragging SSDs as this leads to faster wear and tear on their flash memory. However, there's a trim function that's helpful.

Having too many startup apps leads to a slow computer

Have you ever noticed why your PC was really fast when you first bought it, then now, it takes more than a minute for you to use it fully? How does one fix slow computers like this? Over the years, you may have installed many programs that, by default, run alongside your OS once your computer boots up.

To check if this is the case, open Task Manager and on the Startup tab, check which programs you really need to run during startup. Most of these apps aren't even vital in starting up your system. Simply disable them and apply the changes. You can just open them right at the moment you need them. Leaving a program running in the background eats up on your PC's RAM and other resources.

TAG Fix slow pc, how to fix your slow pc, how to fix your slow computer, slow pc, slow computer, make PC fast

Related Articles

As we celebrate World Photography Day, let’s take a look back at how photography has come a long way from the days of analog gears to today’s digital versions. Let’s check how our modern hand-held devices bring out the next Henri Cartier-Bresson in us.

World Photography Day and How It Fascinates Us

As we celebrate World Photography Day, let’s take a look back at how photography has come a long way from the days of analog gears to today’s digital versions. Let’s check how our modern hand-held devices bring out the next Henri Cartier-Bresson in us.
If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.
“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War - Ready Your Rifles

Stock up on ammo as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is set to be fully revealed on August 26. Treyarch and Raven Software have partnered to release this highly anticipated sequel to COD Modern Warfare.

TECH

How to Fix Your Slow Computer

In this fast-paced world, knowing how to fix your slow computer can save you time and money. After all, these devices were designed for productivity to help ease our lives, and not the other way around.

TECH

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War - Ready Your Rifles

Stock up on ammo as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is set to be fully revealed on August 26. Treyarch and Raven Software have partnered to release this highly anticipated sequel to COD Modern Warfare.

CULTURE

9 Tips to Overcome Every Project Management Challenge in Your Business

Project management for any organization is important as it handles activities to meet project deadlines. It involves various skills, knowledge, expertise, best practices and techniques.Handling projects tends to be complex with regular white board meetings.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Nvidia RTX

Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

First-time Oculus Users to be required to have a Facebook account to login Beginning October

First-Time Oculus Users to Be Required to Have a Facebook Account to Login Beginning October

Facebook

Facebook to Apple: In-App Fees Are Hurting Small Businesses During the Pandemic

How to Build a Gaming PC

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

World Photography Day and How It Fascinates Us

Swappa: The Marketplace for Gently Used Chromebooks and Other Technology for Home-Schooling

Real Time Analytics