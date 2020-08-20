Tech

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War - Ready Your Rifles

By Jean Pierrie A. , Aug 20, 2020 04:54 AM EDT
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War (Photo : Craig Whitehead)

Get ready to shoot your way through Treyarch's and Raven Software's latest installment of the Call of Duty Franchise — CoD Black Ops: Cold War.

Following the success of Modern Warfare's battle royale mode, Warzone, players this time around will get the chance to relive the events surrounding the Cold War. It's hinted that both games will somehow be related and will more likely occur in the same timeline. More of that below.


Black Ops: Cold War's First Teaser Trailer

The teaser does not reveal much about the gameplay and just ends with the Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War title and the reveal date-August 26.

From the get-go, it shows historical footage and newsreels that hint at what the game plot could be. CharlieIntel was fortunate enough to have discovered it, and as expected, the teaser soon exploded on various game sites and forums.

The trailer mainly focuses on a character codenamed Perseus, a Soviet spy during the Cold War. It was never known who he was since he was never caught. He was highly skilled enough to have infiltrated most high-level US military institutions. During those days of espionage from both sides, his discoveries and leaks gave the USSR an advantage over the US in the global arms race.

We're yet to find out what roles players will be given in this possible game plot. Regardless of whatever it is, we expect it will involve stealth among other gameplays.

Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

In the latest season of Warzone, players were tasked with completing a multi-day ARG. This involves code breaking in many forms that are reminiscent of the Cold War. These lead to secret rooms found in Warzone's Verdansk map. The timing and similarities seem to point at a possible connection between CoD's successful Warzone and the upcoming Black Ops: Cold War.

For now, it's quite difficult to know which part of the timeline this game falls in, but it's highly likely it's set in the past. Another angle to consider too is that though it may be during the Cold War, it actually happened in an alternate timeline.

What to expect upon release?

The battle-royale-themed approach of Warzone gave new life to multiplayer games that involve a large number of players. It also helps that it has cross-platform support. You can play with your friend who's using a PC while you're gaming on the PS4 or Xbox One. Hopefully, these same features also become available in CoD: Cold War.

Previously, Warzone had gotten some flak when one of its updates got very large for the game's Xbox One version. Hopefully, bugs like this would be at a minimum with Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.

We highly recommend checking how to build a gaming pc and how much gaming RAM you need to help make sure your computer is fully loaded and ready to handle what Treyarch and Raven Software have to offer. With Ray Tracing and DLSS becoming the new norm for AAA games, expect that Black Ops: Cold War will capitulate on these features.

If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.
"How much RAM do I need for gaming" is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we're here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

"How much RAM do I need for gaming" is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we're here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.
Nvidia RTX's latest generation of video cards promises to deliver a significant bump in gaming and productivity but at an (estimated) tear-jerking cost.

Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

Nvidia RTX's latest generation of video cards promises to deliver a significant bump in gaming and productivity but at an (estimated) tear-jerking cost.
This cheater wouldn't let players parachute down, but a streamer caught them in the act.

'Call Of Duty Warzone' Streamer Catches Cheater Using Hacks That Let Them Kill Parachuting Players

This cheater wouldn't let players parachute down, but a streamer caught them in the act.
The 'OK' hand gesture is now impossible to do in 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' and 'Call of Duty: Warzone' due to it being removed. But why did the developers remove it in the first place?

Doing the 'OK' Hand Gesture in 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare' Is Now Impossible

The 'OK' hand gesture is now impossible to do in 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' and 'Call of Duty: Warzone' due to it being removed. But why did the developers remove it in the first place?
For June 2020, PlayStation 4 will be giving away the first-person shooter video game Call of Duty: WWII. Another freebie game will be made known by the end of this week and will be available in the first week of June.

How to Get Call of Duty: WWII on PlayStation for Free this 2020

For June 2020, PlayStation 4 will be giving away the first-person shooter video game Call of Duty: WWII. Another freebie game will be made known by the end of this week and will be available in the first week of June.
