Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War - Ready Your Rifles

Get ready to shoot your way through Treyarch's and Raven Software's latest installment of the Call of Duty Franchise — CoD Black Ops: Cold War.

Following the success of Modern Warfare's battle royale mode, Warzone, players this time around will get the chance to relive the events surrounding the Cold War. It's hinted that both games will somehow be related and will more likely occur in the same timeline. More of that below.





Black Ops: Cold War's First Teaser Trailer

The teaser does not reveal much about the gameplay and just ends with the Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War title and the reveal date-August 26.

From the get-go, it shows historical footage and newsreels that hint at what the game plot could be. CharlieIntel was fortunate enough to have discovered it, and as expected, the teaser soon exploded on various game sites and forums.

The trailer mainly focuses on a character codenamed Perseus, a Soviet spy during the Cold War. It was never known who he was since he was never caught. He was highly skilled enough to have infiltrated most high-level US military institutions. During those days of espionage from both sides, his discoveries and leaks gave the USSR an advantage over the US in the global arms race.

We're yet to find out what roles players will be given in this possible game plot. Regardless of whatever it is, we expect it will involve stealth among other gameplays.

Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

In the latest season of Warzone, players were tasked with completing a multi-day ARG. This involves code breaking in many forms that are reminiscent of the Cold War. These lead to secret rooms found in Warzone's Verdansk map. The timing and similarities seem to point at a possible connection between CoD's successful Warzone and the upcoming Black Ops: Cold War.

For now, it's quite difficult to know which part of the timeline this game falls in, but it's highly likely it's set in the past. Another angle to consider too is that though it may be during the Cold War, it actually happened in an alternate timeline.

What to expect upon release?

The battle-royale-themed approach of Warzone gave new life to multiplayer games that involve a large number of players. It also helps that it has cross-platform support. You can play with your friend who's using a PC while you're gaming on the PS4 or Xbox One. Hopefully, these same features also become available in CoD: Cold War.

Previously, Warzone had gotten some flak when one of its updates got very large for the game's Xbox One version. Hopefully, bugs like this would be at a minimum with Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.

We highly recommend checking how to build a gaming pc and how much gaming RAM you need to help make sure your computer is fully loaded and ready to handle what Treyarch and Raven Software have to offer. With Ray Tracing and DLSS becoming the new norm for AAA games, expect that Black Ops: Cold War will capitulate on these features.