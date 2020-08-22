First-Ever Chat's Choice Awards Promises to Be Something Like We've Never Seen Before

Twitch has unveiled its first-ever first Chat's Choice Award. Don't expect this to be your usual awards show, however, as Twitch is reinventing the way awards are handed out.

The event will be on September 3, 2020, at 5 p.m. PT on twitch.tv/twitchgaming and leading streamers' channels. The gala event will see winners from 14 categories announced based on viewers' votes. Chat's Choice Award will be unique as there can be more than one winner for each category.

This is how award winners will be chosen

Five games were nominated for each award category. Creators can then co-stream the ceremony come September 3rd and together with the community vote for their top choice for each award.

And this is where it gets better. Creators can organize their own version of the awards ceremony. Using Twitch's voting plugin tool, fans who will join in the creator's chatroom can select their personal favorite.

"So, if your community is super into Animal Crossing," Twitch said, "while everyone else seems way more into battle royales, give Animal Crossing an award!"

Joining this year's Chat's Choice Awards are some of the top Twitch creators, with some presenting the awards live while others will host on their channels. Some of the names revealed were AnneMunition, BaerTaffy, BruceGreene, CupAhNoodle, DansGaming, DechartGames, DuendePablo, Emiru, LEGIQN, Northernlion, Pokimane, Swiftor, and Trihex.

The Chat's Choice Awards 2020 categories and nominees

The Next Twitch Blockbuster Award:

Cyberpunk 2077;

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout;

Valorant;

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5; and

Halo Infinite.

The Best Ongoing Game Award:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons;

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5;

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3;

Destiny Beyond Light; and

GTA V Enhanced.

The Best Early Access of the Summer:

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2;

Grounded;

Marvel's Avengers;

Hyper Scape; and

Destroy All Humans.

The Savior of Quarantine Award:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons;

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout;

Ghost of Tsushima;

Valorant; and

The Last of Us Part II.

The Top of Twitch 2020:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout;

Call of Duty: Warzone;

Fortnite League of Legends; and

Grand Theft Auto V/Online.

Best Character of the Summer:

Ellie-The Last of Us Part II;

Your Character-Animal Crossing: New Horizons;

Johnny Silverhand-Cyberpunk 2077;

Tifa-Final Fantasy 7 Remake; and

Ori-Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

The Cutest In-Game Moment of the Summer:

Petting foxes-The Ghost of Tsushima;

Barret and Marlene at bedtime-Final Fantasy 7 Remake;

Bugsnax Trailer;

Ellie and Dina dancing in the kitchen-The Last of Us Part II; and

Cloud flirting with Tifa-Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Best in Show:

Cyberpunk 2077;

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales;

Halo Infinite;

Fable; and

Horizon Forbidden West.

The Best Trailer Award:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales;

Far Cry 6;

Stray;

Horizon Forbidden West; and

Resident Evil Village.

The Best Console Exclusive Reward:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5;

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5;

Halo Infinite for Xbox;

Fable for Xbox; and

Stray for PS5.

The Best Competitive Game Announcement Award:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout;

Valorant;

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5;

Star Wars Squadrons; and

Hyper Scape.

The Best Single Player Announcement Award:

Cyberpunk 2077;

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Demon's Souls; and

Resident Evil Village.

The Best Independent Game Announcement Award:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout;

Tetris Effect: Connected;

Ooblets;

Hello Neighbor 2;

and Carrion.

