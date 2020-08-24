Tech

Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 3: 3's the New Lucky Number

By Jean Pierrie A. , Aug 24, 2020 08:15 AM EDT
Pixel 3a vs. 3: 3's the New Lucky Number

Pixel 3a vs. 3, like iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 8, is quite an understandable topic if you're looking to save some few bucks when purchasing a new phone. Sure, flagships always have all the bells and whistles. But have you ever stopped and thought if most of those premium features are suited to how you'll be using your phone?

Let's focus on three things: performance, usability, and price. At the end of the day, if everyone has deep pockets, no one would be buying lite versions of flagship phones. After all, most of us, if not all, always want to have the best shiny phone that's out in the market.

Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 3: Do you really need all those specs?

The Pixel 3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It's a top-of-the-line Android processor. In comparison, the Pixel 3a only has a Snapdragon 670 chipset. It does the job, but certainly it's not the best. Side by side real-world-usage tests show that the Pixel 3 performs faster than it's smaller sibling. Apps, games, and webpages load faster.

Why then would you choose a Pixel 3a over a Pixel 3? Well aside from the price, the speed difference is quite negligible. There's almost two seconds' worth of delay when opening some apps on a Pixel 3a. But at a price point that's hard to resist, you won't really mind losing two seconds of your spare time when opening Facebook on your phone. If you're into gaming on your phone, honestly, a two-second delay isn't a dealbreaker.

The Pixel 3 uses Corning's Gorilla Glass while the Pixel 3a has Dragontrail glass. Build quality is a bit on the down side since Pixel 3a has a mostly polycarbonate chassis. Don't plan on taking it too for a quick swim since it's not water resistant. Another missing feature is wireless charging. However, it has one feature though that other flagships often don't — headphone jack. For those who aren't ready yet to move to USB C headphones, this is a welcome feature.

Both devices feature a similar resolution. The Pixel 3 has a 2220 x 1080 resolution while the Pixel 3a has 2160 x 1080 resolution. They too have the same amount of RAM at 4GB. The Pixel 3a comes with a 64GB storage. For the Pixel 3, you can either get a 64GB or 128GB variant. Both phones sport a 12 megapixel rear camera and an 8 megapixel front camera.

Usability and Price

At a $399-base price, the Pixel 3a is a promising alternative to it flagship brother. The overall usage experience remains the same though certain feature have been removed. There's no wireless charging and water resistance, and some security features weren't included to further bring down the price. If you're will to spend an additional $400, then the Pixel 3 is a logical choice. But if you're ok with a toned-down version, without too much of a compromise, the Pixel 3a is a rather good, if not, best choice.

If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

Getting either a solid-state drive (SSD) or a hard disk drive (HDD) isn’t always an easy choice. Speed is one thing, but having a larger storage capacity is another.

SSD or HDD? Is Speed Everything?

As we celebrate World Photography Day, let’s take a look back at how photography has come a long way from the days of analog gears to today’s digital versions. Let’s check how our modern hand-held devices bring out the next Henri Cartier-Bresson in us.

World Photography Day and How It Fascinates Us

Android vs. iPhone – which one is better? As almost everything today becomes smaller but more efficient and faster, people are often confused on which mobile operating system suits them.

Android vs. iPhone: Unrestricted Freedom or Security but at a Cost?

Want to download something later on your Android device's Google Chrome browser? Well, that feature is in testing, which means it will be coming to your device soon!

Chrome on Android Will Receive a New Feature Where You Can Save Downloads for Later

Be careful with what you're downloading on your Android device since you might become a victim of the malware BlackRock.

BlackRock: New Android Malware That Targets Data From Over 300 Apps

