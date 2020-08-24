Trending News

Different Kinds of Frames in Which You Can Hang a Banner

By Sammy Tran , Aug 24, 2020 08:32 AM EDT
(Photo : Different Kinds of Frames in Which You Can Hang a Banner)

Do you want to make a banner (translation: Spandoek maken) soon as an advertising tool? Then choose a banner with frame (translation: Spandoek met frame). A frame ensures that a banner is stretched beautifully. You can choose from various types of banner frames. Besides a standard wall frame, there are also other types. Think of a stand-alone frame, U-frame, V-frame and a sheet piling frame. A banner with a frame can be used and attached almost anywhere. Examples are: on the facade, at a trade fair, at factory halls or for a building project.

Standard tubes with a diameter of 42 mm and a wall thickness of 3 mm are used for all frames. The aluminium tubes are stainless and therefore last a long time.

Wall frame

You hang a wall frame on the facade of a building. You can easily mount the wall frame against a flat wall. You can also use a wall frame as signage on a wall near your building. Because the frame hangs at height, it stands out to a large audience. 

Stand-alone frame

A stand-alone frame can, as the name suggests, remain on its own. This means that it should not be fixed in the ground on a wall. The advantage of this is that you can easily move the frame. Ideal for a temporary promotion or as a photo or press wall.

Free standing frame

A freestanding frame is a free-standing frame with an elevation. This makes the banner even more visible. A freestanding frame is suitable for a hard surface and for a large format advertising banner. The frame is easy to assemble and can be placed at any location. Examples are: events, building projects, elections or roadside advertising.

U-Frame

A U-frame is ideal if you need a last minute exhibition wall. The big advantage of banners in a U-Frame is that they are visible from all angles. You can also use the frame to demarcate a space.

V-Frame

A V-frame is often used as a large brokerage board instead of a V-frame. This V-frame can be mounted on a wall or other flat surface. You can make the frame and canvas as big as you like, so you can also use it as an eye-catching billboard. 

Sheet-pile frame

A sheet pile frame is specially made for assembly to factory halls or sheds. This type of frame is supplied with special mounting pieces. A sheet pile frame is often used on buildings with large bare surfaces.

The frames are made to measure and, if desired, with a choice of various tube thicknesses. As soon as you own a frame, you can also order loose prints. This is handy so you can change the banners from time to time.

TAG
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Pixel 3a vs. 3: 3's the New Lucky Number

Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 3. Nowadays, most phone companies have shifted to producing a toned-down version of their flagship models. Certain features would often be removed for these devices to be price-competitive compared to their older (and often better) twin brothers.

TECH

Pixel 3a vs. 3: 3's the New Lucky Number

Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 3. Nowadays, most phone companies have shifted to producing a toned-down version of their flagship models. Certain features would often be removed for these devices to be price-competitive compared to their older (and often better) twin brothers.

TECH

Crysis Remastered in 8K: Are You Ready to Melt Your PC?

Crysis Remastered in 8K can be a dream and nightmare at the same time. The original version already set the bar high when it comes to specs requirements when it debuted in 2007.

CULTURE

See How These Ladies Nail Their Uravity Cosplay

Among the popular anime characters that cosplayers love to recreate is My Hero Academia's Ochako Uraraka — a U.A. High student whose alter-ego has the power to make things weightless. Let us look at three of these popular cosplayers who nailed their Ochako Uraraka impression as featured in Dexerto.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

UCL researchers achieved record-breaking internet speed

UCL Researchers Achieved Record-Breaking Internet Speed

Apple to Possibly Use Cheaper Parts for Its Newer Models

Apple to Possibly Use Cheaper Parts for Its Newer Models

Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

Scientists discovered new way to slow and redirect light and possibly detect corona virus

Scientists' Discovery: Coronavirus Detection by Slowing and Redirecting Light

Logically

Logically Launches AI- and People-Driven News and Fact Checking App to Bring Validity and Credibility to U.S. Election News and Information

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

Real Time Analytics