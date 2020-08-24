Different Kinds of Frames in Which You Can Hang a Banner

Do you want to make a banner (translation: Spandoek maken) soon as an advertising tool? Then choose a banner with frame (translation: Spandoek met frame). A frame ensures that a banner is stretched beautifully. You can choose from various types of banner frames. Besides a standard wall frame, there are also other types. Think of a stand-alone frame, U-frame, V-frame and a sheet piling frame. A banner with a frame can be used and attached almost anywhere. Examples are: on the facade, at a trade fair, at factory halls or for a building project.

Standard tubes with a diameter of 42 mm and a wall thickness of 3 mm are used for all frames. The aluminium tubes are stainless and therefore last a long time.

Wall frame

You hang a wall frame on the facade of a building. You can easily mount the wall frame against a flat wall. You can also use a wall frame as signage on a wall near your building. Because the frame hangs at height, it stands out to a large audience.

Stand-alone frame

A stand-alone frame can, as the name suggests, remain on its own. This means that it should not be fixed in the ground on a wall. The advantage of this is that you can easily move the frame. Ideal for a temporary promotion or as a photo or press wall.

Free standing frame

A freestanding frame is a free-standing frame with an elevation. This makes the banner even more visible. A freestanding frame is suitable for a hard surface and for a large format advertising banner. The frame is easy to assemble and can be placed at any location. Examples are: events, building projects, elections or roadside advertising.

U-Frame

A U-frame is ideal if you need a last minute exhibition wall. The big advantage of banners in a U-Frame is that they are visible from all angles. You can also use the frame to demarcate a space.

V-Frame

A V-frame is often used as a large brokerage board instead of a V-frame. This V-frame can be mounted on a wall or other flat surface. You can make the frame and canvas as big as you like, so you can also use it as an eye-catching billboard.

Sheet-pile frame

A sheet pile frame is specially made for assembly to factory halls or sheds. This type of frame is supplied with special mounting pieces. A sheet pile frame is often used on buildings with large bare surfaces.

The frames are made to measure and, if desired, with a choice of various tube thicknesses. As soon as you own a frame, you can also order loose prints. This is handy so you can change the banners from time to time.