BrightTALK's 2020 Benchmarks Report: Discover Insights Into Professional Learning Habits

How does online content influences the learning and purchasing of today's professionals? A recent study aims to answer that question to help businesses craft the perfect strategy to capture their target audience.

BrightTALK has released its 2020 Benchmarks Report. The survey analyzed more than 100 data points from the platform and combined it with user survey results. It involved 100,000 users who have viewed at least two talks in the past year. It aims to explore the relationship between learning, preferences in content, and purchasing decisions.

The topic discussed in the report include:

It provided insights on how, when, where, and why the responded consume the video content and webinars on BrightTALK;

The implications of the study for marketers on how they can best reach and educate their audience;

The benchmarks for the establishment and measurement of a webinar's or video content's success; and

The best practices for driving consumer demand through webinars, video, and virtual events.

Read also: Logically Launches AI- and People-Driven News and Fact Checking App to Bring Validity and Credibility to U.S. Election News and Information





Learners want to consume their content on their terms

We live in a competitive world. Thus, we must find ways to be more efficient and successful. Today's crop of professionals invests time to keep abreast of the current trends, technologies, and practices.

The survey shows that 62 percent of the 2,400 respondents say that they spend at least 2 hours per week on professional development.

However, they want to learn on their terms. That means content should be consumable on demand. And they should have the option to choose the format they prefer. Most importantly, the content should come from a trusted source.

The need to adapt to the changing preferences of professionals

How does this impact modern businesses? Businesses should develop ways to adapt to these changes if they want to stay on top of the mind of these professionals. But how does a business become a trusted source of knowledge?

Video is king.

Video-based is still the most dominant learning format. In particular webinars, video, and virtual events are the most preferred content. In fact, the number of content creators using these formats increased by 16 percent year-over-year.

Virtual event draws more crowds.

Another interesting insight reveals how virtual events are driving engagement. Based on survey results, there are more attendees to a webinar content when it is organized through a virtual event. A total of 97 percent to be exact.

Consistency is key.

It turns out that professionals view webinars and videos more frequently. And they consume at least 3 contents before they make a purchasing decision. Hence, content creators that produce content regularly acquire leads faster.

Make it action-oriented.

Tips and tricks, trends, predictions, and technical overviews are the most viewed content types.

Make a good first impression.

As they say, first impressions last. Specifically, make sure that you have a good webinar title. The title should provide a brief and clear overview of what the content is about.

BrightTALK is an online community platform that provides webinars and videos. Learn more BrightTALK's 2020 Benchmarks Report here.

Read next: How Prepared Are We for the Looming Solar Panels E-Waste Glut?