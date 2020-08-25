Tech

The Batman and Wonder Woman 1984: Seriously, We've Been Excitedly Waiting for These

By Jean Pierrie A. , Aug 25, 2020
The Batman and Wonder Woman 1984 teasers have long been awaited by avid comics and movie fans around the globe. We've been scouring the net as early as last year for any hints on how these highly anticipated movies would look like. Fans of DC's most beloved characters are looking forward to the latest installment of both franchises. Last weekend, FanDome was held by DC Comics. Since we're living in the new normal, most conventions have now transitioned to online-only versions for obvious reasons. The online presentations filled the gap left by having no large Warner Bros. panel during this year's Comic-Con International.

As expected, DC Comics showed various trailers and teasers for their upcoming films. They're a refreshing sight to see given the lack of superhero movies for this summer season. New video game planned releases have been pouring out and having glimpses of the superhero world on the big screen is quite a refresher. Two that stood out were those from the upcoming Batman and Wonder Woman movies.

Wonder Woman 1984

One that really caught our eyes was the trailer for the sequel to Wonder Woman, 2017's blockbuster superhero movie. The sequel is set a few decades, as the title suggests, after the first movie. One aspect of the movie to look forward to is the resurrection of Steve Trevor (in the DC and Marvel universes, resurrections are quite common and often unsurprising). Kristen Wiig co-stars as Barbara/Cheetah so expect that this one's going to be a pure joy to watch. Oh and did we mention it shows Diana donning her Golden Armor?

The Batman

Okay so let's first address the elephant in the room. Why Robert Pattinson? Why not have Ben Affleck or maybe even Christian Bale reprise the role? Sure, we remember him as the glittering vampire from Twilight. But let's give the guy a chance. There is such a thing as career growth after all. We gave Jared Leto a chance so why not him?

The trailer gives off a lot of 90's vibe, like The Crow. Nothing's really that specific on what the plot would be but famous villains will also be appearing in the movie. We've even got Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin and Paul Dano as the Riddler. Looks like it's a classic re-telling of the Caped Crusader's story with his famous roster of villains. Expect though that there'd be modern touches to how Gotham City will be portrayed.

Other highlights

The Suicide Squad, an upcoming one, not the 2016 installment has no actual trailer but a short video revealed the actors who'd be playing the squad's roster of villains-turned-mercenaries-for-justice. There's some behind-the-scenes footage and interviews but we're still waiting for the full-blown trailer. Hopefully it lives up to its previous installment.

Real Time Analytics