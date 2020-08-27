Tech

SUBtember Is Back! A Chance for You to Earn Savings as You Champion Your Favorite Creators

By Hanna S. , Aug 27, 2020 11:19 PM EDT

SUBtember is back! In its fourth year, the month-long event offers subscription discounts, apart from the exclusive perks. 

The SUBtember promotion offer begins on September 1 at 1 p.m. and will be good through September 30, 2020, for all sub tiers on twitch.tv. Capital One sponsors this year's SUBtember. 

"We're celebrating both the streamers...and viewers that make this community so vibrant," Twitch said in its announcement.

(Photo : Twitch on Facebook)

SUBtember Is Back

SUBtember: the more you suport, the more you save

For the whole month of September, viewers get a chance to support their favorite creators while earning discounts on subscriptions at the same time. On top of a regular monthly subscription, viewers can further support streamers through multi-month subscription bundles. Subscribers can choose between three- and six-months bundles that are available in the checkout flow.    

How it goes is, when a viewer subscribes at any tier, he or she will get:

  • 20% off the first month of a new recurring 1-month subscription.

  • 25% off the first 3 months of a new recurring 3-month subscription. 

  • 30% off the first 6 months of a new recurring 6-month subscription.

How does that help your favorite creators?

When you subscribe for three to six months at a time, creators get to project better the level of support that they will get over a certain period. And that ensures that viewers still get served with content that they have always loved.

Moreover, streamers will continue to receive each subscription's full value despite the generous discounts given to subscribers. Plus, viewers can subscribe to as many channels as they wish during the SUBtember promotion. 

What is a Twitch subscription?

A twitch subscription allows a viewer to support his or her favorite channel on a consistent basis. Subscribers pay a minimum monthly fee of $4.99 either on a recurring or one-time basis. Multiple tiers are also available for those who want to provide more support to their favorite creators: $9.99 and $24.99. 

In turn, subscribers get rewarded with exclusive perks, including: 

  • Access to custom emotes that can be used across all of Twitch. 

  • A subscriber badge that upgrades the longer one stays subscribed. 

  • Channel points multiplier that earns subscribers extra Channel Points as they watch.

  • Ad-free viewing in select channels.

  • Exclusive subscriber-only benefits, such as sub-only games, sub-only streaming, Q&A, sub-only chat rooms, and other benefits that streamers may offer only for subscribers.

  • Tier 2 and Tier 3 subscribers can also enjoy additional emotes, emote modifiers and Badge Flair.

Viewers can get the discount by logging into Twitch and clicking the Subscribe button on their favorite streamers' channel pages. Alternatively, they can go to subs.twitch.tv. They can search and explore all the channels they are already following.

Now for some fine prints. 

  • Discounts apply only to the first term of a new, recurring paid subscriptions, or conversion of existing Prime or gift subscriptions to paid subscriptions. 

  • Discounts are not applicable to existing recurring subscriptions; to Prime or gift subscriptions that are not being converted to paid; or to new single gift, community gift, team, or custom subscriptions. 

  • Offer is not available on Twitch mobile apps

  • Promo ends on September 30, 2020, at 11:59 pm PT.

Read next: First-Ever Chat's Choice Awards Promises to Be Something Like We've Never Seen Before

TAG SUBtember, Twitch, Twitch promotional event

Related Articles

Twitch has unveiled its first-ever first Chat's Choice Award. Don't expect this to be your usual awards show, however, as Twitch is reinventing the way awards are handed out.

First-Ever Chat's Choice Awards Promises to Be Something Like We've Never Seen Before

Twitch has unveiled its first-ever first Chat's Choice Award. Don't expect this to be your usual awards show, however, as Twitch is reinventing the way awards are handed out.
TwistedBear forgot to hide his cheats while broadcasting and seemed completely unaware that his cheating software was visible during an online match.

Oops! TwistedBear Accidentally Reveals COD Cheats While Streaming

TwistedBear forgot to hide his cheats while broadcasting and seemed completely unaware that his cheating software was visible during an online match.
Ninja finally moves over from Twitch to YouTube! Why?

Ninja Shifts Career? The Celebrity is Now Playing Fortnite on YouTube

Ninja finally moves over from Twitch to YouTube! Why?
Alinity is one of Twitch's most-watched female personalities. However, the popular streamer has faced a storm of backlash in the last year, following several controversies on the platform.

Internet Trolling has led Twitch Streamer Alinity to Think About Suicide: Watch as She Breaks Down on Steam

Alinity is one of Twitch's most-watched female personalities. However, the popular streamer has faced a storm of backlash in the last year, following several controversies on the platform.
Microsoft's Mixer has now been cancelled, and now Twitch has no more rivals. Or does it? Tencent has their own streaming platform called Trovo. Is Trovo the new rival of Twitch?

Could Tencent's Trovo Be Twitch's New Rival Now That Mixer Is Gone?

Microsoft's Mixer has now been cancelled, and now Twitch has no more rivals. Or does it? Tencent has their own streaming platform called Trovo. Is Trovo the new rival of Twitch?
It seems like Felix or better known as PewDiePie, is getting ripped during the quarantine. What's his secret?

PewDiePie is Now Ripped: What's His Secret?

It seems like Felix or better known as PewDiePie, is getting ripped during the quarantine. What's his secret?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

SUBtember Is Back! A Chance for You to Earn Savings as You Champion Your Favorite Creators

SUBtember is back! In its fourth year, the month-long event offers subscription discounts, apart from the usual perks.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?

TECH

SUBtember Is Back! A Chance for You to Earn Savings as You Champion Your Favorite Creators

SUBtember is back! In its fourth year, the month-long event offers subscription discounts, apart from the usual perks.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SkyDrive Flying Cars

Flying Cars Over Japan in 2023? Tokyo-Based Skydrive Plans to Realize That in Three Year's Time

Finally! Nintendo's Upgraded Switch Set to Excite Everyone Next Year

Finally! Nintendo's Upgraded Switch Set to Excite Everyone Next Year

Apple's Newest Iconic Building Will Open Soon

Are You Ready? Apple's Newest Iconic Floating Store Will Open Soon

Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

Logically

Logically Launches AI- and People-Driven News and Fact Checking App to Bring Validity and Credibility to U.S. Election News and Information

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Apple Reportedly Buys Struggling VR Company SPACES, Plans for the Company Yet to Be Revealed

Finally! Nintendo's Upgraded Switch Set to Excite Everyone Next Year

Android Location Tracking and How to Effectively Stop It

Are AirPods Pro Really Worth It?

Playing Mahjong in 2020: Why It Is Enjoyable While Practicing Social Distancing?

Real Time Analytics