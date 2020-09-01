Tech

Sony WH-1000XM4 to Hit Stores in India on September 18

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 01, 2020 07:03 AM EDT
Sony WH-1000XM4 to Hit Stores in India on September 18 (Photo : Tomasz Gawłowski)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the direct successor to the successful WH-1000XM3 that was launched two years ago. From the outside, nothing has changed much. The mostly plastic build with plenty of padding makes a re-appearance in Sony's latest noise-cancellation beast. Perhaps this is Sony's way of saying if nothing's broken, don't fix it.

However, don't be fooled. The outside may appear to be the same, but underneath, numerous improvements have been made-for better or for worse.

Sony WH-1000XM4 quick specs

This pair of noise-cancelling cans offers superb active noise cancellation. This is unsurprising since noise cancellation is the main selling point of the WH-1000XM's. Using improved algorithms, the venerable QNe1 processor further improves the 1000XM4's active noise cancellation (ANC). Both ear cups have two external mics that record, analyze, and accordingly cancel out ambient noises. Compared with the 1000XM3, Sony's latest model is a lot better.

This time around, the right cup is now touch-sensitive. It allows control of playback, skipping of tracks, and changing the volume. Users can connect to their devices by using either Bluetooth 5 or by simply opting for the old but reliable 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 1000XM4 is also quite smart. It can detect, and pause the music you're playing, once you take off the headphones. It can then automatically resume playback once it "feels" you're wearing it again. Connectivity has also been improved as Sony's latest model features multi-point connection-two devices at once to be exact.

Speak-to-Chat is also a new feature. If switched on, the microphone can detect once you've started speaking. It will then pause your music. By normalizing the audio levels, you can speak naturally even while wearing the headphones. It'll surely save you from those awkward moments where you are unknowingly shouting at the other person because your music happens to be too loud.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 still uses the same 40mm drivers found on the previous model. Though the sound is warm and balanced, when required, it can stand out through bass-heavy tracks. Speaking of bass, it's clear and powerful but not really that emphasized since this isn't Sony's Extra Bass line of ear cans.

The WH-1000XM4 also supports 360 Reality Audio. It too has LDAC and AAC support but sadly, no support for aptX or aptX HD.

This writer personally uses a Sony XB950N1 which has a great battery life that extends up to 21 hours. If there's one thing that Sony excels in aside from the audio quality and reproduction of its products, it's their devices' battery life. The Sony WH-1000XM4 can last up to 30 hours with ANC turned on. Once the battery's running low, you can simply charge it via its USB Type-C port.

Read also: How Does Vinyl Work? Awesome Old-School Piece of Tech for Today's Listeners

What we don't like

You can't really have everything, now can you? These aren't serious gripes but rather mostly constructive criticism. Nothing's changed that much appearance-wise. Though we're fans of tried-and-tested designs, it won't hurt if Sony would change its latest offerings even if just a bit. The WH-1000XM4 isn't also water-resistant and since its design doesn't really offer a secured snug fit, we won't be recommending it when hitting the gym or going for a quick jog. Call quality isn't that perfect but it's not that bad. Here's the "worst" side-effect of having a really smart pair of ear cans. Singing can pause the music you're playing.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is planned to be released in India with a price tag of around $349 (~Rs 26,000).

TAG sony, Sony WH-1000XM4, WH-1000XM4

Related Articles

The previous trend before using noise-cancelling headphones was mostly bass-heavy ear cans. Headphones from Beats and Skull Candy would often be the best candidates for this. With a sudden twist, however, people are now looking for audio gears that block out outside noise, and in some cases, even the entire world around you.

Using Noise-Cancelling Headphones: Keeping It Quiet Amidst the Chaos

The previous trend before using noise-cancelling headphones was mostly bass-heavy ear cans. Headphones from Beats and Skull Candy would often be the best candidates for this. With a sudden twist, however, people are now looking for audio gears that block out outside noise, and in some cases, even the entire world around you.
How to turn on Bluetooth on Windows 10 is a common question for those who just upgraded their PCs. Previous Windows versions weren’t that straightforward when it comes to setting up wireless connectivity but Windows 10 made it easier for users.

How to Turn on Bluetooth on Windows 10

How to turn on Bluetooth on Windows 10 is a common question for those who just upgraded their PCs. Previous Windows versions weren’t that straightforward when it comes to setting up wireless connectivity but Windows 10 made it easier for users.
How does vinyl work? Well, before we answer that question, let it be known that it’s expensive and quite inconvenient to use, but we’re still loving it.

How Does Vinyl Work? Awesome Old-School Piece of Tech for Today's Listeners

How does vinyl work? Well, before we answer that question, let it be known that it’s expensive and quite inconvenient to use, but we’re still loving it.
Sony has made a $250 million investment in Epic Games, the two companies announced on Thursday, July 9. The deal means Sony gets a 1.4% interest in the game development studio and publisher and gives Epic a valuation of $17.86 billion, reports VentureBeat.

What Could the Future Hold After Sony's $250M Investment in Epic Games?

Sony has made a $250 million investment in Epic Games, the two companies announced on Thursday, July 9. The deal means Sony gets a 1.4% interest in the game development studio and publisher and gives Epic a valuation of $17.86 billion, reports VentureBeat.
Choosing earphones with superb performance is tricky. Here are some considerations you need to factor in before buying a pair.

Choose the Best Earphones for Music That's Right for You

Choosing earphones with superb performance is tricky. Here are some considerations you need to factor in before buying a pair.
A picture is spreading like wildfire around the internet of a person holding what looks like an actual PlayStation 5. This shows us how big Sony's next-gen video game console really is.

A Leaked Picture Of A PlayStation 5 Shows The True Size Of Sony's Upcoming Video Game Console

A picture is spreading like wildfire around the internet of a person holding what looks like an actual PlayStation 5. This shows us how big Sony's next-gen video game console really is.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Sennheiser CX 400BT: Awesomely Affordable True Wireless Earbuds Yet

Sennheiser CX 400BT is the company’s latest foray into the entry-level market segment. For just under $200, can these earbuds go toe-to-toe with other brands in the same price category?

TECH

Sennheiser CX 400BT: Awesomely Affordable True Wireless Earbuds Yet

Sennheiser CX 400BT is the company’s latest foray into the entry-level market segment. For just under $200, can these earbuds go toe-to-toe with other brands in the same price category?

TECH

Doom Eternal's First Expansion to Come on October 20th

Doom Eternal made sure to capitalize on the success of Doom 2016. And just when you thought the battle is already over, the imbalance you caused between Heaven and Hell has awoken a greater evil.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Xiaomi’s “Third-Generation” Under-Display Camera: A Superb Experience Soon Enough

Xiaomi’s “Third-Generation” Under-Display Camera: A Superb Experience Soon Enough

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator Players Tried Virtually Flying Through the Monstrous Hurricane Laura

SkyDrive Flying Cars

Flying Cars Over Japan in 2023? Tokyo-Based Skydrive Plans to Realize That in Three Year's Time

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

OnePlus Entry-Level Clover Handset: It Keeps Getting Significantly Cheaper but Definitely Better

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

How Can You Protect Data on Your Laptop Effectively?

Sony WH-1000XM4 to Hit Stores in India on September 18

Real Time Analytics