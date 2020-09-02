Tech

Microsoft Surface Book 3: It Surely Does the Job but You Need Deep Pockets

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 02, 2020 09:28 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Book 3: It Surely Does the Job but You Need Deep Pockets (Photo : Leon Seibert)

Microsoft Surface Book 3 promises to bridge the gap between a traditional laptop and a tablet. But from experience, this approach hasn't usually worked out fine for either side. As much as possible, users prefer laptops with a justifiable screen real estate. Usually, a portable computing device that has a 12.5" to 14" screen is the sweet spot. However, those screen sizes aren't usually ideal for tablet PCs. Aside from the weight, the large handheld devices can be a pain to hold since most tablets are design to be held on one hand with the other hand taking care of touching the screen.

Microsoft Surface Book 3: The good stuff

The Surface Book 3 sits between the Surface Go 2 and the Surface Pro. These devices are aimed primarily at regular users and power users, respectively.

Design-wise, nothing has changed much. The hinge is still there. It's functional but we can't really stop ourselves from saying it looks awkward. According to Microsoft, there's a significant reason why "that" hinge is there. It allows the battery and the processor to be put in the back of the screen without the whole "tablet" part falling down. Well, this is a compromise most hybrid laptops face.

As a laptop, the Microsoft Surface Book 3 is a good one. For one, the keyboard is topnotch. Apple is known to have good trackpads. But in their own right, Microsoft's Surface devices also have good track pads.

When it comes to the screen, it's actually crisp and bright. The 13.5" screen can render colors in both sRGB and "enhanced" RGB.

Read also: Chromebook: How to Breathe New Life to Your Old Laptop

Here comes the (not-so) bad stuff

The Surface Book 3 is a good laptop. But once you detach the screen, that's when things go a bit sour. Primarily, the screen alone doesn't have any stand. It's either you hold it in your hands or you find something like a pillow to support it from falling down if you're about to Netflix your way across the night.

When it comes to battery life, it gets a bit confusing. Using the device on laptop mode gets you about 12 hours' worth of video playback. However, when on tablet mode, you'd only get roughly 4.5 hours.

Though the Surface Book 3 is great when using a pen, sadly, it doesn't readily come with one. It's a $100-purchase though it'll further improve the usage experience.

Read also: Sony WH-1000XM4 to Hit Stores in India on September 18

Cost vs Performance

$1,600. Yes, that's how much the Microsoft Surface Book 3 costs. And for that price, you'd certainly expect it to either be the best laptop or the best tablet. But sadly, it isn't — on both configurations.

Yes, it has an Intel Core i5 at its heart but other than that, it's just it. It does have a discrete graphics card (GPU) but at the end of the day, it's always better to have a dedicated card running on your system.

Read also: Apple to Possibly Use Cheaper Parts for Its Newer Models

TAG microsoft, Surface Book 3, Surface Book 2021

Related Articles

Chromebooks are good alternatives for people who want to have a simple portable computing device without having to speed too much. For those who are on a tight budget though, there is a way to turn your old laptop into one that runs on Chrome OS.

Chromebook: How to Breathe New Life to Your Old Laptop

Chromebooks are good alternatives for people who want to have a simple portable computing device without having to speed too much. For those who are on a tight budget though, there is a way to turn your old laptop into one that runs on Chrome OS.
5G technology has led Apple to possibly use cheaper parts primarily for its battery components. This year’s iPhone 12 series is rumored to ship without a power adapter and EarPods.

Apple to Possibly Use Cheaper Parts for Its Newer Models

5G technology has led Apple to possibly use cheaper parts primarily for its battery components. This year’s iPhone 12 series is rumored to ship without a power adapter and EarPods.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 has already been out in the global market early this year. Now, the audio giant is aiming to conquer India’s market.

Sony WH-1000XM4 to Hit Stores in India on September 18

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has already been out in the global market early this year. Now, the audio giant is aiming to conquer India’s market.
Most high-paying tech jobs are often reserved for college graduates. Google is now breaking that barrier with its comprehensive digital jobs learning program.

Google Offers New Digital Jobs Learning Program to Help U.S. Ease Unemployment Problem

Most high-paying tech jobs are often reserved for college graduates. Google is now breaking that barrier with its comprehensive digital jobs learning program.
While you will enjoy the Xbox Series X sooner, you will have to wait a while longer for Halo Infinite until 2021.

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021

While you will enjoy the Xbox Series X sooner, you will have to wait a while longer for Halo Infinite until 2021.
Microsoft has confirmed on Sunday that it is continuing its discussions with Chinese tech company Bytedance about a possible purchase of its social media app TikTok in the U.S. and three other markets.

Microsoft to Continue Discussions on a Possible Purchase of TikTok in the US

Microsoft has confirmed on Sunday that it is continuing its discussions with Chinese tech company Bytedance about a possible purchase of its social media app TikTok in the U.S. and three other markets.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Microsoft Surface Book 3: It Surely Does the Job but You Need Deep Pockets

Microsoft Surface Book 3 is a bit of a fence-sitter. Though having a tablet and a laptop at the same time is mostly good, you can’t really have the best of both worlds, at least at this moment.

TECH

Microsoft Surface Book 3: It Surely Does the Job but You Need Deep Pockets

Microsoft Surface Book 3 is a bit of a fence-sitter. Though having a tablet and a laptop at the same time is mostly good, you can’t really have the best of both worlds, at least at this moment.

TECH

Doom Eternal's First Expansion to Come on October 20th

Doom Eternal made sure to capitalize on the success of Doom 2016. And just when you thought the battle is already over, the imbalance you caused between Heaven and Hell has awoken a greater evil.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Aging NASA satellite returns home

Aging NASA Satellite Returns Home, to Fall Into the South Pacific

Xiaomi’s “Third-Generation” Under-Display Camera: A Superb Experience Soon Enough

Xiaomi’s “Third-Generation” Under-Display Camera: A Superb Experience Soon Enough

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Sony WH-1000XM4 to Hit Stores in India on September 18

GeForce RTX 3080: It's Finally Here, but Are Your Pockets Ready?

Apple's iMac 2021 Might be the First to Use an In-House Graphics Card

Sennheiser CX 400BT: Awesomely Affordable True Wireless Earbuds Yet

How Can You Protect Data on Your Laptop Effectively?

Real Time Analytics