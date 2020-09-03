Tech

Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 03, 2020 04:40 AM EDT
Nokia 3310: How to Figuratively Destroy the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone (Photo : Eirik Solheim)

The Nokia 3310 is a great piece of tech. However, let's not talk just yet about its specs. Yes, this model is totally obsolete by today's standards but during its time, "the brick", as most people affectionately called it, was revolutionary.

For now, on Nokia 3310's 20th anniversary, let's take a trip down memory lane. What fond memories do we have whenever the Nokia 3310 is mentioned?

Nokia 3310's games, messaging app, and games again

Two decades ago, most people weren't that connected almost 24/7 to the internet. We mostly spent our time working, doing our hobbies, or hanging out with friends. You know, things people did when we weren't tied yet to a virtual world. 

The 3310 didn't come with an internet connection we're now all too familiar with. You cannot download apps and games on it. You can only use those that originally came with the phone. Most of us just loved it. We'd spend hours playing snake trying to beat our previous high score.

Nokia's nuclear-explosion-resistant phone also came with three more games, including Space Impact. The 3310 didn't have Facebook, Friendster, or any social media platform. We all did it the old-school way, via sending and receiving SMS messages.

However, the 3310 further improved the SMS messaging experience by introducing its Chat function. It allowed threaded messages and also broke the 165-character limit per message that was common at that time.

It's built like a tank

The Nokia 3310 had a very simple design; nothing flashy, and nothing extravagant. This worked to its advantage. Other than being able to swap its casing for different designs or colors, you're left with nothing else to do but change the keypad buttons. This over-all design choice made the 3310 a literal tank.

There are numerous videos found online showing the phone being dropped from high places (even from the sky) and still being able to survive. We're not wishing for a zombie apocalypse to happen, but if unfortunately, it does, we're sure the 3310 won't have a problem surviving it.

What about the battery? It's a dream come true if the Nokia 3310's epic battery life is the same as today's phones. Nowadays, having a phone that lasts up until the next day is already an achievement. The 3310 lasts for at least a week on a single charge. Imagine being lost in the forest and having no worries that your phone would suddenly die on you.

An (attempted) resurrection

A company called HMD Global released an upgraded version of the 3310 to sort of keep up with the times. The latest version now sports smoothed edges, a web browser, and a 2-megapixel camera. It also comes with some modern-day apps. It's not a smartphone but the last two decades of tech development gave the new Nokia 3310 a new makeover.

It's nostalgic. It's fun. But is it still relevant today? In a world flooded with smart devices that make us prisoners of the virtual world, the old-school Nokia 3310 serves as a reminder that it's ok to sometimes go off-grid and enjoy the world outside.

TAG nokia 3310, 20th anniversary, Nokia, 3310

Related Articles

Compared to other games of its generation, why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s most recent patch that huge? Gamers nowadays, whether we like it or not, have already become quite used to it. Is this just a one-off thing or is it expected to happen again in future iterations of the beloved game?

Why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare's Latest Patch Large?

Compared to other games of its generation, why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s most recent patch that huge? Gamers nowadays, whether we like it or not, have already become quite used to it. Is this just a one-off thing or is it expected to happen again in future iterations of the beloved game?
Facebook’s new user interface, for some people, poses the question, “Will you miss Facebook’s classic look?” With Mark Zuckerberg flaunting the new look of Facebook.com more than a year ago, one of social media’s giants is expected to change the way we connect with other people online.

Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

Facebook’s new user interface, for some people, poses the question, “Will you miss Facebook’s classic look?” With Mark Zuckerberg flaunting the new look of Facebook.com more than a year ago, one of social media’s giants is expected to change the way we connect with other people online.
As we celebrate World Photography Day, let’s take a look back at how photography has come a long way from the days of analog gears to today’s digital versions. Let’s check how our modern hand-held devices bring out the next Henri Cartier-Bresson in us.

World Photography Day and How It Fascinates Us

As we celebrate World Photography Day, let’s take a look back at how photography has come a long way from the days of analog gears to today’s digital versions. Let’s check how our modern hand-held devices bring out the next Henri Cartier-Bresson in us.
Nokia's new 125 and 150 are selling for under $30. FM radio and basic features are included.

Would You Buy the New Nokia 125 and 150 for Less than $30?

Nokia's new 125 and 150 are selling for under $30. FM radio and basic features are included.
Nokia comes out with a new model, the TA-1221 Armstrong. This phone comes with an old-school feature and the only question to be asked is, why?

Why is Nokia Adding an FM Radio Feature? Will the New TA-1221 Armstrong Make or Break Them?

Nokia comes out with a new model, the TA-1221 Armstrong. This phone comes with an old-school feature and the only question to be asked is, why?
The Nokia 3 will be the first device to arrive, going on sale July 12 for £119.99, followed a couple of weeks later by the Nokia 5 on August 2 for £179.99. The Nokia 6, meanwhile, will arrive August 16 for £219.99.

Nokia's 3, 5, 6 Coming To The UK, Release Dates And Price Confirmed

The Nokia 3 will be the first device to arrive, going on sale July 12 for £119.99, followed a couple of weeks later by the Nokia 5 on August 2 for £179.99. The Nokia 6, meanwhile, will arrive August 16 for £219.99.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.

TECH

Power Wheelchairs Could Soon Be Fitted With a Smart Safety System

Power wheelchairs may soon come equipped with a "smart" safety system.

TECH

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Aging NASA satellite returns home

Aging NASA Satellite Returns Home, to Fall Into the South Pacific

Xiaomi’s “Third-Generation” Under-Display Camera: A Superb Experience Soon Enough

Xiaomi’s “Third-Generation” Under-Display Camera: A Superb Experience Soon Enough

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

GeForce RTX 3080: It's Finally Here, but Are Your Pockets Ready?

Apple's iMac 2021 Might be the First to Use an In-House Graphics Card

Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

Sennheiser CX 400BT: Awesomely Affordable True Wireless Earbuds Yet

Microsoft Surface Book 3: It Surely Does the Job but You Need Deep Pockets

Real Time Analytics