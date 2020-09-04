Tech

Mac Running Slow? Here Are 4 Tips to Help Improve Its Speed

By Hanna S. , Sep 04, 2020 09:47 AM EDT
(Photo : Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels)

Is your Mac running slow lately? Machines do slow with age. Yet, not everything can be blamed with wear and tear. If you are noticing performance issues more often, maybe it's time to do some troubleshooting to give it some needed boost.


So, what causes your Mac to run slow?

Check out the list below to help you figure out the possible culprits that caused your computer's performance to degrade and what you can do to solve the problem. 

1. Your macOS badly needs an update

You probably have delayed your system update for too long. Updating your operating system allow it to run smoothly and as fast as it should. And it also helps keep your operating system secured and issues are addressed. Yeah, software update feels like it's taking forever but it's good for your operating system's health: It's a must! 

How to fix it: Go to the App Store to check for any updates on your Mac and approve the pending updates. An alternative is to click the Apple menu and then click "About This Mac." After that, click "Software Update," and then "Update Now" if there are updates available. 


2. Your hard drive is almost full

Like most of us, we save files like photos and videos directly to our hard drive. Over time, these files accumulate, and with storage space almost full, your computer's performance suffers. If your Mac is running slow, check if your hard drive is almost full to the brim.

How to fix it: Click the Apple menu and then click "About This Mac." Select the "Storage" tab then "Manage.." to see how much storage space you have left. You should see several options to free up some space on your hard drive.


3. Too many running apps

Mac is still running slow? Maybe you are making your computer work too hard by having so many apps running in the background. 

How to fix it: You obviously need to close some of the apps you are not using. You can do this by opening the Activity Monitor tool. Open your Applications folder and then launch the Utilities folder. Select the Activity Monitor from the list. 

Here you will see all the apps currently running and which are overwhelming your Mac's system resources the most. You can quit a program by clicking the app and then the "x"  icon. Be very cautious, though: if you are not sure what it is and what it does, then don't close it. 


4. Cache and other temporary files

Sometimes all we need is to just clean up our browser of cache and temporary files. Cache files are temporary data that your browser stores in your hard drive. Your browser uses cache files so you can browse the internet faster. Whenever you visit a website for the first time, the page images and other temporary files are downloaded as cache files. Then the next time you visit that same website, the browser only needs to re-use the cache files to "recreate" the page, hence you see the webpage load faster.

The downside to it is that it will tend to slow down your computer as files start to build up and take up space in your hard drive. 

How to fix it: To delete system cache, just open Finder and then select Go and select "Go to Folder." Enter this command, "~/Library/Caches," and then hit Go. From the toolbar select "Edit" and  then "Select All." After that select "File" and then "Move to Trash." 

Read also: Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Using Noise-Cancelling Headphones: Keeping It Quiet Amidst the Chaos

TAG Mac running slow, Mac computer, Mac

Related Articles

Olympus cameras have been good contenders in the photography world. In a landscape dominated mostly by Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm, Olympus still manages to hold its ground.

How to Use Awesome Olympus' Cameras as Mac Webcams

Olympus cameras have been good contenders in the photography world. In a landscape dominated mostly by Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm, Olympus still manages to hold its ground.
Tired of your boring Zoom meetings? The new MmHmm makes things more interesting!

Upgrade Your Zoom Experience with the New MmHmm!

Tired of your boring Zoom meetings? The new MmHmm makes things more interesting!
macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, as well as watchOS 7 were announced at WWDC 2020, but are your current Apple devices compatible with these updates? Find out here.

WWDC 2020: How To Check If Your Apple Device Is Compatible With macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, And watchOS 7

macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, as well as watchOS 7 were announced at WWDC 2020, but are your current Apple devices compatible with these updates? Find out here.
Apple has done something that has caused their app developers to become upset. Here is what Apple did.

WWDC 2020: Here's What Upset Apple App Developers

Apple has done something that has caused their app developers to become upset. Here is what Apple did.
Facebook has just recently announced that the Facebook Messenger app for both Windows and Mac is finally here!

No More Browser For Facebook Messenger: Windows and Mac Desktop App With Video Chat Is Here!

Facebook has just recently announced that the Facebook Messenger app for both Windows and Mac is finally here!
Mac users are being warned about new variants of malware that have been created specifically to target Apple computers.

Mac Computers Aren’t Secure As We Thought, Ransomware Has Been A Creeping Problem

Mac users are being warned about new variants of malware that have been created specifically to target Apple computers.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Huawei Watch Fit: What's Not to Like?

The Huawei Watch Fit takes a different look compared to its predecessors like the Huawei Watch GT 2. Instead of rocking a more traditional-watch shape, Huawei’s latest wearable piece of tech looks like an Apple Watch.

TECH

Huawei Watch Fit: What's Not to Like?

The Huawei Watch Fit takes a different look compared to its predecessors like the Huawei Watch GT 2. Instead of rocking a more traditional-watch shape, Huawei’s latest wearable piece of tech looks like an Apple Watch.

TECH

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Aging NASA satellite returns home

Aging NASA Satellite Returns Home, to Fall Into the South Pacific

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

COVID-19: Why Cloud Faxing Matters to Remote Teams

You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast

Power Wheelchairs Could Soon Be Fitted With a Smart Safety System

Real Time Analytics