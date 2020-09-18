Science

SpaceX Delays the Launch of a Big Batch of Internet Satellites: Here’s How to Watch Live

By Earnest T. , Sep 18, 2020 12:16 AM EDT
(Photo : NASA/JPL AIRS Project)

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to launch Starlink internet satellites into orbit. The launch was set for 2:19 p.m. EDT (1819 GMT) Thursday. However, SpaceX has called off the launch citing "Recovery issue" with the Falcon 9.

"Standing down from today's Starlink launch due to recovery issue; vehicle and payload remain healthy," SpaceX representatives announced in a Twitter update. "Next launch opportunity is tomorrow, September 18 at 1:57 p.m. EDT, but we are keeping an eye on the weather."

SpaceX will add 60 more Starlink satellites into its broadband network. SpaceX has so far launched more than 700 Starlink satellites into orbit. The internet satellites are launched from a 70-meter Falcon 9 rocket head. The rocket has 1.7 million pounds of thrust produced by 9 Merlin main engines. After a two and a half minute flight, the rocket will shed its first stage booster. 

READ MORE: Starship SN8 Prototype: Craziest Piece of Rocket Gymnastics by SpaceX's

Falcon 9's first stage will land aboard a drone ship. The ship is located northeast of Cape Canaveral in the Atlantic ocean. The propulsive landing will take eight minutes after take-off. Falcon 9's first stage has flown two times. This mission will mark the 13th launch of Starlink satellites. The deployment of this network started in May 2019. There's a 60 percent probability of good weather conditions for the launch. This is according to the 45th Weather Squadron in Cape Canaveral. However, the only concerns are anvil and cumulus clouds which cause thunderstorms. 

SpaceX Starlink Network 

SpaceX plans to launch 1,440 Starlink satellites. Some of these Starlink satellites are being moved to lower altitudes. The Starlink satellites are built at SpaceX facility in Redmond, Washington. A flat-panel Starlink satellite weighs a quarter-ton. SpaceX has the largest fleet of satellites in the world. However, SpaceX will launch more satellites in the near future. SpaceX is building six Starlink's every day. It also plans to launch the satellites every two to three weeks. The missions will continue until the network of 1440 satellites is achieved. SpaceX is performing speed tests with its beta testing program. The tests show the network has super-low latency. This is fast enough to provide reliable bandwidth. 

READ MORE:Chang'e-4 Probe Resumes Operations for 22nd Lunar Day After Historic Landing

Global Coverage at High-speeds

According to Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX's vice president of Starlink and commercial sales, SpaceX intends to upgrade its Starlink satellites. "With 1,440 satellites, that's when we get 24/7 global coverage, and the plan is to not stop there," Hofeller said. "We'll continue to launch, and with each launch, we can provide more and more capacity. There's never enough capacity. You can't limit what your kids want to watch, and what your family wants to consume. So we'll continue to densify the network."

If you're interested, you can watch the launch here. It's expected to start 15 minutes before launch. The Starlink 12 flight presents a great opportunity for SpaceX to enhance its network of Starlink satellites. The initial satellites that were launched in May 2019 were used for the testing series. SpaceX has launched 700 Starlink satellites so far. This is part of the initial plan to launch 1440 satellites. The company is gradually improving the network of satellites. This will provide users with fast download speeds. 

READ MORE: Atlas 5 Scheduled Launch of NRO Satellite: Vehicle to Fly Northrop Grumman's Solid Boosters

SpaceX has maintained a successful launch pace. This is because of the flight-proven boosters at its disposal. This launch will mark the 17th flight for 2020. The Falcon 9 rocket is the most flown rocket in America. SpaceX has landed its first stage boosters 60 times. This is because it has two drone-ship landing platforms. 

TAG spacex, Satellites, Launch, Starlink 12

Related Articles

Starship SN8 prototype is prepping for a test flight to 60,000 ft [18,300 m] & back. The test Starship SN8 program will conduct first-ever Static Fire with three Raptor engines.

Starship SN8 Prototype: Craziest Piece of Rocket Gymnastics by SpaceX’s

Starship SN8 prototype is prepping for a test flight to 60,000 ft [18,300 m] & back. The test Starship SN8 program will conduct first-ever Static Fire with three Raptor engines.
Atlas 5 is scheduled to launch before the end of this year. The space vehicle will embark on a mission to lauch NRO classified spy satellite.

Atlas 5 Scheduled Launch of NRO Satellite: Vehicle to Fly Northrop Grumman’s Solid Boosters

Atlas 5 is scheduled to launch before the end of this year. The space vehicle will embark on a mission to lauch NRO classified spy satellite.
SpaceX successfully and landed Falcon 9 on Sunday, and marked important milestones Elon Musk's company.

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

SpaceX successfully and landed Falcon 9 on Sunday, and marked important milestones Elon Musk's company.
SpaceX is launching a spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas. The company is also looking for a spaceport manager to lead the establishment of the modern spaceport.

SpaceX to Launch a Modern Spaceport Resort in Texas

SpaceX is launching a spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas. The company is also looking for a spaceport manager to lead the establishment of the modern spaceport.
After a two-month mission, SpaceX brings back home 2 astronauts, proving that it could transport people to and from space safely.

2 NASA Astronauts Are Home from ISS, Proving SpaceX Can Safely Bring People to and from Space

After a two-month mission, SpaceX brings back home 2 astronauts, proving that it could transport people to and from space safely.
After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.

CEO Peter Beck’s Apology Has Elon Musk and Other Competitors Support After Launch Failure

After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Best Areas to Invest After Pandemic

Many of you are asking, "where are the best places to invest money right now?" with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. However, it can be a tough question to answer because we have never been in this situation before.

SCIENCE

SpaceX Delays the Launch of a Big Batch of Internet Satellites: Here’s How to Watch Live

Starlink satellites are scheduled to be deployed by SpaceX aboard the Falcon 9 rocket. The launch is set for September 18 at 1:57 p.m. EDT Friday.

TECH

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

The PS5 will cost $499.99 for the standard version. The Digital Edition, on the other hand, will cost $399.99.

REVIEWS

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

HBO Max is among the many paid streaming services available today. Together with Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV Plus, they provide endless hours of awesome entertainment.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods were Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to be OnePlus Buds

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to Be OnePlus Buds

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP SCIENCE

iOS 14 is Finally Here!

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Nvidia RTX 3080: A Comprehensive Review of Awesome 4K Gaming at $699

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Real Time Analytics