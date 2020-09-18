Tech

Computer Monitors for Working and Gaming

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 18, 2020 05:18 AM EDT
Computer Monitors for Working and Gaming (Photo : Albuu - Design de Álbuns)

Computer monitors vary from one model to another. There are those that prioritize size while there are those that focus more on refresh rate and resolution. There's no perfect monitor especially once we consider that not every display is created and priced equally. Would you spend your hard-earned money on computer monitors with a 144hz refresh rate if you're just going to use one for your spreadsheets and other office tasks?

Most of us nowadays, especially during this pandemic, spend our time in front of our computer screens. Laptops, mobile phones, and tablets are awesome inventions. They're mostly awesome when it comes to their portability. However, let's admit it, spending hours in front of a 6"-, 10"-, or 14"-screen can often be eye-straining and generally, limiting. Having computer monitors that are suited to your needs is a must if you want to get the job done efficiently and effectively.

Read also: Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

Computer monitors: What to look for?

The best monitor is the one that's suited to your needs. Are you a film afficionado? Obviously, a 40"-screen will be a usual choice. One that also supports 4K viewing with HDR is even better. If you're an avid FPS gamer, chances are you're looking for computer monitors with a refresh rate of not lower than 144Hz. Watching a movie on a screen with a high refresh rate won't really have significant benefits. The same is true with playing Cod: Modern Warfare on a large 4K screen. It looks cool, but unless it has a high refresh rate, you're sacrificing good reaction time for a larger screen real estate.

Computer for work or school use should have IPS displays. This allows the users to view the contents of the screen from any angle. There are also screens that auto-adjust the brightness and saturation to help avoid eye strain if you sit in front of a screen for long periods of time.

Ideally, when considering which one to get, make sure the following features are present. Computer monitors should have high resolution, necessary ports for your HDMI, VGA, or Display Port, LAN, and USB cables, and of course, good color accuracy.

What computer monitors, in terms of size, should you get?

Having the money to buy the monitor you need and like is one thing. However, being able to fit it nicely on your work or gaming area is another. Most standard monitors range from 24 to 27 inches. There are even smaller ones if space or budget is a constraint. When doing productivity or school tasks, having computer monitors that are quite large is beneficial. Having a relatively large screen real estate allows users to spread out their open browser tabs and other tools. There are even ultra-wide monitors that are so wide that they're like two regular screens put side by side.

The same goes with gaming PCs or consoles. Depending on the type of gamer you are, you can, as previously mention, choose between size and refresh rate. If budget is not a problem, go for both. Having computer monitors that are large (or wide) and have high refresh rates would often make them quite future-proof. Unless they unfortunately get broken, you're already set for the next five years without the need to change your PC's or gaming console's screen.

Read also: Users Ask: What is Chromium? Is it Far Better than Google's Highly Reliable Chrome?

TAG computer monitors, pc monitors, monitors, pc screen, pc display, computer screen

Related Articles

Compared to other games of its generation, why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s most recent patch that huge? Gamers nowadays, whether we like it or not, have already become quite used to it. Is this just a one-off thing or is it expected to happen again in future iterations of the beloved game?

Why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare's Latest Patch Large?

Compared to other games of its generation, why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s most recent patch that huge? Gamers nowadays, whether we like it or not, have already become quite used to it. Is this just a one-off thing or is it expected to happen again in future iterations of the beloved game?
They sound similar but which one is better? What is Chromium compared to Chrome? I still remember the days when Netscape Navigator was the browser to go to whenever you want to, as they say, surf the web. Years after, when everyone has gotten over GIFs and old-school web interfaces, the trend now is to use browsers that are fast without leaving a dent on your system resources.

Users Ask: What is Chromium? Is it Far Better than Google's Highly Reliable Chrome?

They sound similar but which one is better? What is Chromium compared to Chrome? I still remember the days when Netscape Navigator was the browser to go to whenever you want to, as they say, surf the web. Years after, when everyone has gotten over GIFs and old-school web interfaces, the trend now is to use browsers that are fast without leaving a dent on your system resources.
Nvidia RTX’s latest generation of video cards promises to deliver a significant bump in gaming and productivity but at an (estimated) tear-jerking cost.

Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

Nvidia RTX’s latest generation of video cards promises to deliver a significant bump in gaming and productivity but at an (estimated) tear-jerking cost.
If you plan to buy yourself a refurbished monitor instead of a brand new one, you may have to make a little checklist for yourself just to make sure you do it right.

How To Buy A Refurbished Monitor: The Dos and Don'ts of Second-Hand Purchasing

If you plan to buy yourself a refurbished monitor instead of a brand new one, you may have to make a little checklist for yourself just to make sure you do it right.
The Virtual Desktop app brings virtual reality to Windows user interface.

A Future Without Monitors With Virtual Desktop For Oculus Rift And HTC Vive

The Virtual Desktop app brings virtual reality to Windows user interface.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Computer Monitors for Working and Gaming

Computer monitors are a vital component of any modern desktop computer. Whether it’s for gaming, productivity, or anything in between, your PC will most of the time require a monitor.

SCIENCE

Chang'e-5 Lunar Sample Return Mission Coming In Hot: China Gears-up for the November Launch

Chang'e-5 Lunar Sample return mission is prepping for late November launch. This is based on evidence dervived from satellite and ship-tracking data.

TECH

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

The PS5 will cost $499.99 for the standard version. The Digital Edition, on the other hand, will cost $399.99.

REVIEWS

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

HBO Max is among the many paid streaming services available today. Together with Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV Plus, they provide endless hours of awesome entertainment.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods were Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to be OnePlus Buds

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to Be OnePlus Buds

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Nvidia RTX 3080: A Comprehensive Review of Awesome 4K Gaming at $699

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Computer Monitors for Working and Gaming

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies We Love

Real Time Analytics