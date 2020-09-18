Computer Monitors for Working and Gaming

Computer monitors vary from one model to another. There are those that prioritize size while there are those that focus more on refresh rate and resolution. There's no perfect monitor especially once we consider that not every display is created and priced equally. Would you spend your hard-earned money on computer monitors with a 144hz refresh rate if you're just going to use one for your spreadsheets and other office tasks?

Most of us nowadays, especially during this pandemic, spend our time in front of our computer screens. Laptops, mobile phones, and tablets are awesome inventions. They're mostly awesome when it comes to their portability. However, let's admit it, spending hours in front of a 6"-, 10"-, or 14"-screen can often be eye-straining and generally, limiting. Having computer monitors that are suited to your needs is a must if you want to get the job done efficiently and effectively.

Computer monitors: What to look for?

The best monitor is the one that's suited to your needs. Are you a film afficionado? Obviously, a 40"-screen will be a usual choice. One that also supports 4K viewing with HDR is even better. If you're an avid FPS gamer, chances are you're looking for computer monitors with a refresh rate of not lower than 144Hz. Watching a movie on a screen with a high refresh rate won't really have significant benefits. The same is true with playing Cod: Modern Warfare on a large 4K screen. It looks cool, but unless it has a high refresh rate, you're sacrificing good reaction time for a larger screen real estate.

Computer for work or school use should have IPS displays. This allows the users to view the contents of the screen from any angle. There are also screens that auto-adjust the brightness and saturation to help avoid eye strain if you sit in front of a screen for long periods of time.

Ideally, when considering which one to get, make sure the following features are present. Computer monitors should have high resolution, necessary ports for your HDMI, VGA, or Display Port, LAN, and USB cables, and of course, good color accuracy.

What computer monitors, in terms of size, should you get?

Having the money to buy the monitor you need and like is one thing. However, being able to fit it nicely on your work or gaming area is another. Most standard monitors range from 24 to 27 inches. There are even smaller ones if space or budget is a constraint. When doing productivity or school tasks, having computer monitors that are quite large is beneficial. Having a relatively large screen real estate allows users to spread out their open browser tabs and other tools. There are even ultra-wide monitors that are so wide that they're like two regular screens put side by side.

The same goes with gaming PCs or consoles. Depending on the type of gamer you are, you can, as previously mention, choose between size and refresh rate. If budget is not a problem, go for both. Having computer monitors that are large (or wide) and have high refresh rates would often make them quite future-proof. Unless they unfortunately get broken, you're already set for the next five years without the need to change your PC's or gaming console's screen.

