Tech

Users Ask: What is Chromium? Is it Far Better than Google's Highly Reliable Chrome?

By Jean Pierrie A. , Aug 20, 2020 08:42 AM EDT
Chromium as an Alternative for Google Chrome (Photo : Richy Great)

We cannot deny that Google Chrome is currently the most popular web browser of choice. Aside from our desktops and laptops, most phones, tablets, and other portable devices often have this browser pre-installed, in one version or another. Yet the question remains, why does it bog down my system? Even if you have the latest PC configuration, chances are, using Chrome still affects your computing experience in a negative way. But how could it be if it promises to be the best internet browser out there? To answer this, we need to take a look at various factors, that most users overlook, listed below.

Chrome: Memory Management

Modern browsers tend to eat up on a lot of RAM. And when we say a lot, we mean a lot. For Chrome alone, 15 tabs can consume close to 2GB of memory depending on what browser tab window is displaying. And this doesn't include non-browser apps and games. Imagine how your computer will perform given this bottleneck. Chrome does this to ensure every browsing instance is exclusive of the other instances. This means that if ever one browser window hangs or malfunctions, it won't affect all of the tabs currently open. Each tab is sandboxed in its own virtual environment. For systems with moderate to large RAM capacity, this doesn't pose any problem. But for systems with your out-of-the-box 4GB memory, this is something you need to plan ahead for. Get that needed after-market upgrade if you can.

What is Chromium? Isn't Chrome just based on it?

Although Chrome owes much to Chromium, Google made sure to add proprietary functions that the former doesn't have. Most audio and video codecs are supported by Chrome after successfully installing it, whereas Chromium requires further tweaking to enjoy what these add-ons offer. Cut the long story short, although Chromium offers a much more stable and less-resource-intensive experience, Google made sure to equip Chrome with features that most everyday users would find convenient and efficient. It just simply works... Well at the expense of your system's memory of course. It's either you future-proof your system by upgrading it or you limit the unnecessary consumption of your system's limited resources.

Switching to Chromium-if you're up for it

Installing Chrome is really straight-forward. You just need to do a simple Google search for the browser's installer package and you're good to go. With Chromium, however, it's not that easy. There's the official build, but they're really not for everyday users and it won't automatically download updates. You're basically on your own. Chrome also has back-end features that help improve the user-base community. There's crash reporting and usage-tracking, otherwise known as user metrics. These help, in one way or another, to improve the way Chrome helps in daily computing. If you're ok with not enabling or having these features, Chromium poses a better alternative choice.

TAG Chromium, Chrome, chromium vs chrome, chrome vs chromium, browser, browser battle

Related Articles

In this fast-paced world, knowing how to fix your slow computer can save you time and money. After all, these devices were designed for productivity to help ease our lives, and not the other way around.

How to Fix Your Slow Computer

In this fast-paced world, knowing how to fix your slow computer can save you time and money. After all, these devices were designed for productivity to help ease our lives, and not the other way around.
“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.
If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.
Google is delaying the suspension of support for Chrome apps, which will continue to work on platforms until 2022 when all apps on all platforms will finally be shut down.

Google Delays Shutdown of Chrome Apps to 2022 [You Probably Don't Use Them Anyway]

Google is delaying the suspension of support for Chrome apps, which will continue to work on platforms until 2022 when all apps on all platforms will finally be shut down.
Google is planning to hide full URLs in Chrome's address bar. What's the point of hiding them?

Why Is Google Chrome Planning To Hide Full URLs In The Address Bar?

Google is planning to hide full URLs in Chrome's address bar. What's the point of hiding them?
Tech experts recommend which internet browser is best for Windows 10.

What Internet Browser Works Better For Windows 10?

Tech experts recommend which internet browser is best for Windows 10.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Alarming Email Security Facts and Stats and Ways to Deal with Them

Most people must have heard about the rise of cybersecurity risks multiple times in the past, but only a few of them believe in it and take action against it. Therefore, today we want to show you in numbers to explain why you need to pay attention to these cybersecurity risks, save your data as well as dollars at risk.

TECH

Why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare's Latest Patch Large?

Compared to other games of its generation, why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s most recent patch that huge? Gamers nowadays, whether we like it or not, have already become quite used to it. Is this just a one-off thing or is it expected to happen again in future iterations of the beloved game?

TECH

Why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare's Latest Patch Large?

Compared to other games of its generation, why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s most recent patch that huge? Gamers nowadays, whether we like it or not, have already become quite used to it. Is this just a one-off thing or is it expected to happen again in future iterations of the beloved game?

CULTURE

9 Tips to Overcome Every Project Management Challenge in Your Business

Project management for any organization is important as it handles activities to meet project deadlines. It involves various skills, knowledge, expertise, best practices and techniques.Handling projects tends to be complex with regular white board meetings.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Facebook's QAnon conspiracy theory

Facebook's QAnon Conspiracy Theory Group Crackdown Continues

Nvidia RTX

Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

First-time Oculus Users to be required to have a Facebook account to login Beginning October

First-Time Oculus Users to Be Required to Have a Facebook Account to Login Beginning October

How to Build a Gaming PC

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

World Photography Day and How It Fascinates Us

How to Fix Your Slow Computer

Real Time Analytics