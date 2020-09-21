Science

Haiyang-2C Ocean Observation Satellite Launch from a Long March 4B rocket: Major Achievement

China has launched the Haiyang-2C ocean observation satellite. The launch took place from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center at 05:40 UTC Monday, September 21st (01:30 EST). The launch used a Long March-4B (Chang Zheng-4B) rocket. Haiyang-2 is approved by the China National Space Administration. The approval was done in February 2007. This is the second generation of ocean observation satellites. Haiyang-2C will be used in the analysis of weather aspects. This is part of a program funded by the Chinese State Oceanic Administration. The program started in April 2007.


Haiyang-2 satellite series 

Haiyang-2 C is part of a system of dynamic satellites. These satellites use infrared remote sensing and other technologies. Haiyang-2 satellites use microwave remote sensing technology. This monitors ocean surface temperatures and ocean wind fields. Haiyang-3 will have features from previous Haiyang's. The satellite has several instruments. The radar altimeter measures wind speed and waves height on the sea. DORIS instrument measures the Doppler shift of signals. Laser Retroreflector Array is used for space geodesy. The Microwave Radiometer measures total-column water vapor. The Haiyang-2 satellites have series 2-A, 2-B, and 2-C. Haiyang-2A launched on the 15th of August 2011. The Haiyang-2B will operate in two orbital phases.

The Haiyang-2C has a microwave radiometer imager. The satellite was placed on a 66-degree inclination LEO instead of SSO. CZ-4 Chang Zheng-4 was initiated in 1982 on the FB-1 Feng Bao-1. In 1983, engineering development started. However, CZ-4 Chang Zheng-4 was a backup plan for Chang Zheng-3.

The launch vehicle was then used to launch sun-synchronous orbit satellites. Chang Zheng-4B can launch a 2,800 kg satellite into low Earth orbit. It has a mass of 248,470 kg. It has a diameter of 3.35 meters and a length of 45.58 meters. The Chang Zheng-4B was developed in February 1989. However, the first launch took place in late 1999. The satellite was modified with a larger satellite fairing. This replaced mechanical-electrical control with electronic control. 

Chang Zheng-4B also improved control, telemetry, tracking, and self-destruction systems. Its size became smaller and lighter. This allowed high-altitude performance. It also came with a propellant management system.

The modifications increased Chang Zheng-4B's payload capability. The first stage has a diameter of 3.35-meter and a diameter of 3.35-meter. The second stage has a diameter of 3.35-meter and a length of 10.40-meter. The third stage has a diameter of 2.9-meter and a length of 4.93-meter. Haiyang-2C was launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Ejin-Banner. The site is also known as the Shuang Cheng Tze launch center. It was initially used to launch scientific and recoverable satellites. There are other satellites in the Haiyang series. The Haiyang-2A was launched on the 15th of August 2011.


The satellite was launched by a Long March-4B launch rocket. The exercise was done from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. Haiyang-2B was developed by Dongfanghong Satellite Corporation Ltd. It operates in a 973 km sun-synchronous orbit. The launch of this ocean observation satellite is a great achievement. China National Space Administration designed and developed the Long March 4B (Chang Zheng-4B) rocket for this kind of mission.  It was designed as a low-orbit carrier.   


