Science

NASA's Artemis Program to return Humans to the Moon at a Cost of $28 Billion

By Earnest T. , Sep 22, 2020 04:45 AM EDT
(Photo : Alan Bean)

NASA announced its plan to go back to the moon. The announcement was made on Monday. The mission is scheduled for 2024. It is expected to cost $28 billion. Approximately $16 billion will be used on the lunar landing module.

The Artemis program is funded by the US government and led by NASA. However, international partners are also involved. NASA has also contracted spaceflight companies. Artemis seeks to create a sustainable presence on the moon. This will help private companies build a lunar economy. The Artemis program was authorized in December 2017. This happened after President Trump signed Space Policy Directive 1. Artemis draws on different spacecraft programs. 

READ MORE: Asteroid 2020 SW Approach: Will not annihilate Humanity

Artemis Program is a top priority for Trump's administration

NASA requested $1.6 billion to fund the Artemis program for 2020. However, the Senate requested a five-year budget profile for evaluation by Congress. The Artemis project is a top priority for President Trump. Congress will have to approve the financing of this project. $28 billion will cover the program from 2021 to 2025.

Meanwhile, the coming elections pose a huge threat to the program. This is because of the political risks involved. President Obama canceled plans for the Mars mission. This happened after President Bush spent billions on the project.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine made a statement on the program. He said that NASA is on track for the 2024 moon landing, provided Congress approves the first $3.2 billion. NASA plans to land on the lunar South Pole. This region is of special interest to NASA. This is because of the existence of water ice in the area. It also features unique craters. Some of which have fossil records of water ice and hydrogen.

Three projects are competing to build the lunar lander. This vehicle will be used to carry astronauts from the Orion to the Moon. The first project is being developed by Blue Origin. The other two are being undertaken by SpaceX and Dynetics.

Artemis program schedule

Artemis I is scheduled for November of 2021. However, this flight will be unmanned. The Orion capsule will take off with the SLS rocket.

Artemis II is scheduled for 2023. This flight will take astronauts around the moon without landing. Artemis III will be similar to Apollo 11 of 1969. However, astronauts will stay on the Moon for a week. NASA plans to conduct scientific experiments in the lunar South Pole region. Some of these experiments have never been done before. The agency expects to make new discoveries in the South Pole.

READ MORE: NASA's Asteroid Probe New Unexpected Discovery on Asteroid Bennu

This program presents NASA with special challenges. There are also risks involved with human spaceflight. However, NASA is well prepared to deal with technical risks. However, the main risk is political in nature. The program runs over the long term and might get abandoned in its later stage. This is why NASA has a strict timeline. This will reduce the political risk and save money.

The Artemis program is likely to be successful. However, Congress will have to approve the budget profile. This will give NASA the resources required for a sucessful moon landing.

READ MORE: Haiyang-2C Ocean Observation Satellite Launch from a Long March 4B rocket: Major Achievement

TAG NASA, Moon, spacex, artemis, Lunar-landing, Blue Origin

Related Articles

Scientists have discovered chunks of asteroid Vesta on the surface of asteroid Bennu.

NASA’s Asteroid Probe New Unexpected Discovery on Asteroid Bennu

Scientists have discovered chunks of asteroid Vesta on the surface of asteroid Bennu.
Precision landing without a pilot is often stuff we only see in movies. However, NASA seems to be inching closer to make this a reality.

Precision Landing Without a Pilot: How NASA Achieves the (Previously) Impossible

Precision landing without a pilot is often stuff we only see in movies. However, NASA seems to be inching closer to make this a reality.
Chang'e-5 Lunar Sample return mission is prepping for late November launch. This is based on evidence dervived from satellite and ship-tracking data.

Chang'e-5 Lunar Sample Return Mission Coming In Hot: China Gears-up for the November Launch

Chang'e-5 Lunar Sample return mission is prepping for late November launch. This is based on evidence dervived from satellite and ship-tracking data.
Starlink satellites are scheduled to be deployed by SpaceX aboard the Falcon 9 rocket. The launch is set for September 18 at 1:57 p.m. EDT Friday.

SpaceX Delays the Launch of a Big Batch of Internet Satellites: Here’s How to Watch Live

Starlink satellites are scheduled to be deployed by SpaceX aboard the Falcon 9 rocket. The launch is set for September 18 at 1:57 p.m. EDT Friday.
Starship SN8 prototype is prepping for a test flight to 60,000 ft [18,300 m] & back. The test Starship SN8 program will conduct first-ever Static Fire with three Raptor engines.

Starship SN8 Prototype: Craziest Piece of Rocket Gymnastics by SpaceX’s

Starship SN8 prototype is prepping for a test flight to 60,000 ft [18,300 m] & back. The test Starship SN8 program will conduct first-ever Static Fire with three Raptor engines.
Chang'e-4 is expected to resume lunar exploration operations as part of phase 2 CLEP program. This comes after the successful soft landing on the dark side of the moon on the 3rd January 2019.

Chang'e-4 Probe Resumes Operations for 22nd Lunar Day After Historic Landing

Chang'e-4 is expected to resume lunar exploration operations as part of phase 2 CLEP program. This comes after the successful soft landing on the dark side of the moon on the 3rd January 2019.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Understandably Expensive but Not Feature-Packed

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with the usual features you’d expect from flagship models. However, it is stricken by many compromises and an expensive price tag.

SCIENCE

NASA's Artemis Program to return Humans to the Moon at a Cost of $28 Billion

NASA's Artemis program is planning to take humans to the moon by 2024. The program is expected to cost $28 billion.

GAMES

PlayStation 5 Jaw-Dropping Size Versus Xbox Series X (Super Huge!)

PlayStation 5 has a jaw-dropping size compared to the Xbox Series X. This is because of the internal cooling system.

CULTURE

Learn How to Throw a Houseparty

Video chat has never been more popular. It's also never felt particularly spontaneous or organically spur of the moment, with users of many of the biggest services needing to plan their hangouts in advance, share links, or make sure that everyone's devices are supported and ready to go before connecting. These processes can take the fun out of a digital hangout, make it impossible to add additional friends easily, and require tedious additions to software setups to play games or meet new people.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home screens

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

Electric flying cars

Electric Flying Cars Fantasy Soon To Be a Reality: GM Explores the Futuristic Market

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP SCIENCE

Asteroid 2020 SW Approach: Will not annihilate Humanity

8th-generation iPad Surprisingly Goes on Sale

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

Haiyang-2C Ocean Observation Satellite Launch from a Long March 4B rocket: Major Achievement

Future Xiaomi Foldable Phones could Considerably have a Shocking Z Shape Form

Real Time Analytics