PS5 vs PS4: 5 Reasons Not To Buy a PS5

By Rafly G. , Sep 22, 2020 11:58 PM EDT

After what it feels like forever, we finally get more updates on the next-gen upcoming console PlayStation 5, which leaves us to the classic showdown: PS5 vs. PS4. 

According to Sony's official website, you can buy PS5 on the 12th of November in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, & New Zealand, and on the 19th for the rest of the world. 

Thus, should you stick to your good ol' noisy PS4 or buy PS5 once it arrives? Answer these five questions to find out!

PS5 vs PS4 Prices: Do I Have the Money for a PS5?

The cheapest PS5 will cost around $399.99 minus tax, and that is the disc-less 'Digital' version. The standard version will start from $499.99 in the US market & £449.99 in the UK. Quite frankly, that's a lot of money, although the first PS4 was introduced within the same price range. 

If the answer is no, then, of course, do not upgrade just yet. If the answer is yes, then hang on. You still have to answer the other four questions. 

PS5 vs PS4 Gaming Time: How Many Hours Will I Be Able To Dedicate To Play Games on PS5?

For some people, gaming generates a good fortune. Whether you're a pro or an amateur e-Sport athlete, or a let's-play YouTuber, a powerful PS5 will support your daily task as a regular gamer. Hailing the tagline 'play has no limits,' PS5 will be weaponized with AMD Zen 2-based CPU with eight cores at 3.5GHz, 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit, well-customized 825GB SSD storage, and a plethora of powerful hardware to support it. 

However, if you're just an irregular gamer who has to attend class or work a 9-to-5 job during your days, and you hardly find time to play games, then the best option is to hold your horses. It's not worthy of spending a fair amount of money on something you barely use, is it?

PS5 vs PS4 Size: Do I Have Enough Space?

For some, this is the deal-breaker in this classic PS5 vs. PS4 battle. As of this writing, the upcoming PS5 is the biggest gaming console in modern history, even bigger than the 'Fat' PS4. PS5 is approximately 15.4 inches tall and 4.09 inches wide, which definitely will take a lot of space in your room. 

If you don't have that much space, maybe it's best to wait for a 'Slim' version to come out. To put things into perspective, Sony announced PS3 & PS4 Slim, respectively, in 2009 & 2016, three years after the original consoles' releases.

PS5 vs PS4 Games: Will My Favorite Game Only Come Out for PS5?

Some games, like Resident Evil 8: Village, apparently won't be released for PS4 gamers. An insider took to Twitter to inform the fans that Capcom decided to scrap the PS4 and Xbox One versions to enhance the game's ultra-realistic graphics. 

If your favorite game only comes out for PS5, then it's logical for you to purchase the console once it hits the market. However, just like the previous generations, the release of PS5 will not be the end of Sony's support of PS4. Most game developers will be waiting for everyone to switch to PS4, which will probably take over one or two years to complete.

PS5 vs PS4 Software Stability: Am I Okay With Sluggish Software & Unstable Hardware?

Let's be real. Even though Sony claimed PS5 as the most well-advanced console system in gaming history, it will take some time to adjust. That said, as an early adopter, you will be one of the first Sony's beta testers. Like the previous systems, initial PS4 and early PS3 versions also had their software and hardware problems, which can only be solved via constant updates and upgrades. 

Are you okay with that? That's the negative of being an early purchaser, although nothing feels better than bringing home a brand new, next-gen console that everybody in the world is talking about.

These five questions should help you shape your decision and end the longtime debate of PS5 vs PS4 because there is no right option at the end of the day. 

