Contraband Police: Everything You Need to Know About the Indie Game

"You are a border police inspector in a communist country of the early 1980s. Every second driver is a smuggler and the vehicles are stuffed with hidden contraband. Documents, vehicles, cargo, everything is a subject to detailed control." - Contraband Police official description on Steam.





What happens when you take a train of time back to the old communist regime in the Altai Mountains, Mongolia, in the 1980s? What happens when your most-trusted drivers turn their backs on you and try to kill you? What happens when you have to guard your country's borders against smugglers, traffickers, and offenders?

Welcome to Contraband Police, a brand-new indie game that lets you take on the role of a customs officer in the wilderness of Acaristan!

In Contraband Police, you have to deal with drug smugglers and outlaws and make their way from a rookie officer to a decorated law enforcer. Check transported vehicles using essential tools like knife, but always keep your handgun nearby if you need fire assistance.

Inspect, Arrest, and Kill

Start as a trainee and make yourself familiar with the tools, from blades, blunts, axes, shovels, and pitchfork, but always keep your eyes peeled and watch vigilantly for escapers.

Arrest anyone you feel suspicious of, or give them a border declaration pass if their IDs match. On top of that, feel an intense, adrenaline-racing one-and-one shootout against criminals. Survive your way through the harsh environment of the mountain.

A fluidly-designed grid inventory UI will help you move items between your hands and your backpack. With smoothly-rendered graphics, the movement inside vehicles has never been so natural, and the beauty of the Altai Mountains gives a fresh breath to this game!

As of this writing, the full version of Contraband Police is still under development and set for a Steam platform release. A free prologue containing five in-game days has already been released for the public on their official website.

The first day centers around your training as a new officer at the border as you learn how to match incoming drivers' documents. Essential tools to catch contrabands will be introduced on your second day. You'll take your prisoners and drive in a police car on the next day. However, things get messy on the fifth day as one of your drivers breaks the barrier and escapes the post.

Contraband Police: Specification, Release Date, & Developer Info

You do not need a godly PC to run Contraband Police. An Intel Core i5-650 processor, an 8 GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750, and 5 GB storage should be enough to run this beautiful-rendered indie game.

Contraband Police is proudly a product of PlayWay and Crazy Rock, two Polish indie video game studios. Founded in 2011, PlayWay focuses on simulator games, with titles like Car Mechanic Simulator 2018, Builder Simulator, and Pandemic Train under their belt. They can be reached via their official LinkedIn & Facebook pages or at contact@playway.com.

Think you have what it takes to keep the borders safe? Well, this is just the beginning. To find out more about Contraband Police, join PlayWay's closed beta invitation by filling this form https://forms.gle/osuXirfuyM5qyjBR7.

