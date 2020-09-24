Resident Evil 8: Leaks, Returning Heroes, & Everything We Know So Far

Resident Evil 8 is Capcom's latest upcoming title, announced last June during the PlayStation 5 reveal event. After a series of disappointing outcomes with Resident Evil 6, Capcom returned to the franchise's horror roots with Resident Evil 7 in 2017. That being said, it makes total sense if the burden to live up to the billing is on.

So, when will this blockbuster classic horror hit be released? Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Resident Evil 8. Massive spoilers for Resident Evil 7 are ahead, so, proceed with cautions!

Unlike Its Predecessor, Resident Evil 8 Will Not Follow The Franchise's Traditional Numeric Titles

Resident Evil 8 will officially be titled Resident Evil: Village. The reason behind it is to emphasize the game's horror points.

"You could call the actual Village another character in that game," explained Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano.

"We did that because we would like players to understand that," the two producers continued.

The Story & Return of Chris Redfield in Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil Village will pick up what is left off Resident Evil 7. Ethan and Mia Winters are settling for good. Everything is fine until a familiar face who saved them knocks on their door: Chris Redfield.

"His story comes to a close," writes the official trailer. Whose story is this? Is it Ethan's? Is it Chris's? Either way, things are not going to look good.

Apparently, the BSAA commander takes on a more antagonistic role, as the trailer reveals. Umbrella Corporation will somehow be involved. Many fans also believe Luis Sera from RE4 will return, although it may seem like a scratch.

Oh, and there will be werewolves too. Zombified werewolves in a foggy-looking à la Silent Hill environment. Excited enough?

Resident Evil 8's Time & Place Setting

Okay, so the little game is done. This will be breaking this month with more details later not by myself, but I've needed to clear some stuff up. "Resident Evil 2021" is Resident Evil 8, but it wasn't always RE8. During most of its development it existed as Revelations 3. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

Resident Evil Village will set in Eastern Europe. Many believe it will take place in Romania because of the in-game currency of the Romanian lei on the game's 'Special Developer Message' video.

According to Dusk Golem, a trusted leaker of the franchise, Village will be presented in the first-person perspective.

"Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of the game," tweeted the leaker.

Release Date & Availability

So I've said before that I know for a fact (before COVID) this game was launching a cross-gen game aiming for a January 2021 release date.

Let me just say I got 100% confirm the game is still cross-gen, that will be revealed soon, release date is still aiming for first-half 2021. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 22, 2020

Up to this writing, Capcom is yet to reveal the release date of Resident Evil: Village. Unfortunately, Village will only be released on next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The reason behind skipping PS4 & Xbox One is to enhance the game's graphic performances.

However, it's never too late to satisfy the franchise's PS4 gamers. Leaker Dusk Golem revealed in September that the 'cross-gen' game aims for 'early-half 2021' release.

This month, Capcom is gearing up for the 2020 Tokyo Game Show, which will entirely be held online. Along with Devil May Cry 5 announcement, Capcom will give a two-hour-long presentation of Village on September 27th. Fans are free to watch the entire TCS2020 through the TGS YouTube channel or through Capcom's official website.

Are you excited for Resident Evil: Village?

