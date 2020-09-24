Games

Football Manager 2021 Release Date & New Features Confirmed By Sega

By Rafly G. , Sep 24, 2020 09:03 PM EDT

Football Manager 2021 is set for November release. Apparently, this will be the franchise's return to Xbox for years!

It's understandable to see some concerns regarding the Football Manager franchise's future, especially amidst the coronavirus crisis.

However, Sega has cleared the air by announcing the game's release date: November 24th.

"We're bringing FM to more platforms than ever before and giving more people the chance to manage their favourite club," Miles Jacobson confirmed. He's the studio director of Sports Interactive, the home of Football Manager.

Furthermore, Sega confirmed that the game will return to Xbox after a decade.

Football Manager 2021 will be available on Windows PC, Mac, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. Touch and Mobile versions will also be released at a later date on tablets and smartphones.

Where to See Football Manager 2021 Release?

For those who want to pre-order, Football Manager 2021 is available for pre-purchase on Steam and Epic Games. A 'Standard' version costs $34.99, but you'll get a 10% pre-order discount.

What's New In Football Manager 2021?

Although Sega & SI are yet to announce the game's full trailer, it's safe to expect a couple of new features to be announced in October. Updated player ratings, graphics enhancement, and more licenses are expected in Football Manager 2021.

Code of Conduct and Club Vision mechanism debuted in FM 2020. It'll be interesting to see what the devs are capable of updating these features.

Unfortunately, Football Manager 2021 will seemingly face a licensing issue. Italian side Juventus, which appeared in FM 2020 as 'Zebre,' extended their exclusive deal with Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer series.

AC Milan and Internazionale are also exclusively set for EA Sports' FIFA 21.

To make matters even worse, Manchester United sued the devs in May 2020 over a trademark complaint. According to Sky, MU accused Sega & SI of infringement over its crest in Football Manager games.

Due to a lack of license, Manchester United's logo is simplified with a 'red and white striped logo' in FM games.

This licensing war is not a good thing for either fan.

Football Manager 2020 In Numbers

Since Sega & SI announced Football Manager 2020 as a free release to celebrate their partnership with Epic, FM20 has seen been played in an enormous amount of time.

Quoting the game's official Instagram page, 1.8 million players from over 190 countries have played FM20. 470 million matches have been played & 985 million goals have been scored.

Wonderkid & Borussia Dortmund man Erling Haaland and Arsenal legend Denis Bergkamp are the game's most signed player & staff. 4-2-3-1 and defensive Gegenpressing playing style also seem to be the fan's favorite so far.

Either way, it's safe to say that the future of Football Manager is in good hands. While we're at it, why not chop a free version of FM20 on Epic Games Store? Available for a limited time only!

