McLaren 765LT Extraordinary Performance

Production of the McLaren 765LT has started. Deliveries of the new model will commence at the end of September. The 765 does 0-124 mph in 7 seconds. It hits the quarter-mile in less than 10 seconds. The new McLaren has improved its aerodynamics.

McLaren 765LT is faster than McLaren thought. McLaren thought the 765LT would do 0-124 mph in 7.2 seconds. However, that's not the case after testing. It clocks 0-124 mph in 7.0 seconds. McLaren thought the 765LT would hit the quarter-mile in 10 seconds. However, it does it in 9.9 seconds. It has surpassed our expectations.

McLaren 765LT Powertrain Details

The McLaren 765LT is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The engine puts out 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels. It also features a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It hits 124 mp before most cars hit 60 mph. Thanks to the powerful engine.

The McLaren 765LT is 176 pounds lighter than the 720S. The new model features a host of design changes. First is the improved aerodynamics. It comes with a long tail. The chassis is also upgraded. It also has bigger breaks.

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has done a great job. The customization division caters to different needs. Customers can get their dream car with the help of MSO. The company displayed two 765LTs.

The first 765LT is the Strata. It comes in a three-tone design theme. The design is inspired by city skylines. The front fenders and some parts of the nose have cherry black paint. This merges with Memphis red on the front part. It then transitions into Azores orange towards the rear. McLaren put-in 390 hours to hand-paint the car. The uniformity extends to the interior details.

The second McLaren 765LT has a carbon fiber finish. McLaren finished the body due to customer demand. It's the first time McLaren has offered a visual carbon body. Mind you, it's straight from the factory. McLaren has never done this before. With the exception of the Ultimate Series hypercars. Customers will have multiple color-tinted options. The two are equipped with vented front fenders. They also have a carbon-fiber trim and a roof scoop.

The starting price for the McLaren 765LT is $358,000. This does not include extra charges and destination. However, the 2020 production run is over. McLaren has limited total production to 765 units. However, McLaren has more customers for 2021. So the demand is more than the supply. So if you're looking to get one, talk nicely with your dealer.

The top speed is 205 mph. This is less than the 212 from the 720S. But we're not complaining. This is due to the shorter gearing or the aero setup. However, it's still a top performer. The McLaren 765LT is a top performer in McLaren's lineup. It's second to the Elva and Senna. Both of which are ultra-expensive and ultra-rare. It's basically a tuned up 720S. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 pushes out a massive 755 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The cosmetic upgrades are also impressive.

