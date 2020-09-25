Games

Among Us 2 Has Been Canceled By the Devs Due to the Skyrocketing Popularity

By Rafly G. , Sep 25, 2020 11:47 PM EDT

Among Us 2 is not happening. Sorry, folks.

It's rare to see a video game publisher scrapping a game idea due to the franchise's skyrocketing popularity. Unfortunately, this is the case of Among Us 2.

InnerSloth, the game's developer, revealed that they will instead focus on bettering the original Among Us.

"All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1," InnerSloth said in a blog post. "This is probably the more difficult choice because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it."

What is Among Us?


Among Us is a viral online multiplayer game. Simply, the game asks you to find the impostor among your crewmates. Set in the space, you can play with local or online with up to four to ten players.

Despite being released two years ago on Steam and itch.io, Among Us has recently been in everybody's lips for the last couple of weeks. Let's-play YouTubers and Twitch streamers, including PewDiePie, helped popularize this game to the masses.

InnerSloth announced Among Us 2 last August. The developer promised to improve the matchmaking process, user moderation, big update of map & modes, and balance tweaks.

Unfortunately, just a month after announcing, InnerSloth decided to scrap the entire idea of Among Us 2.

The Not-So-Overnight Success of Among Us

Among Us was released in November 2018. Back in the days, the game only had an average of 25 players daily.

As Korean & Brazilian streamers popularized the game first, Among Us slowly saw a massive demand.

In August 2020, Among Us saw a significant download with a record of 86,6 million downloads or a 661% increase. According to SteamChart, Among Us is currently the second most-played game on the platform. Up to this writing, the game has amassed a total of 86,781,967 hours of play.

The game has overtaken big-money players like Grand Theft Auto Online, PUBG, Rocket League, and Dota 2. The only game to top Among Us on this list is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

New Features

However, fans should not worry at all about the franchise's future. In a blog note, InnerSloth decided to give the original game a massive upgrade instead.

"Seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level," said the devs.

Instead, the devs are gearing up for a massive upgrade. Improved server, colorblind support, friend/account system, a new stage, and a plethora of options are expected to come in the near future.

Among Us is currently available for free on Android and iOS, and low price on Steam for Microsoft Windows. Among Us 2 has been canceled due to the developer's priority to better the original game.

