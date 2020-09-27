Games

The Last of Us Part 2: Naughty Dog Confirms Multiplayer Mode & Fans Are Excited

By Rafly G. , Sep 27, 2020

The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer mode is rumored to be in development, and Naughty Dog's vice president himself seems to confirm it.

Recently, Naughty Dog celebrated 'the Outbreak Day' by announcing a photo mode contest, free PS4 themes, premium statues, and The Last of Us board game for a limited time.

If you don't know, the Outbreak Day is September 26th. It's the date where the Cordyceps Brain Infection reached its mass in The Last of Us universe. The outbreak has swept millions of lives, leaving many cities erupted to chaos.

During the Outbreak Days, fans are more than welcomed to submit their photos, artworks, tattoos, and anything Last of Us-related.

"Thank you to all the wonderful fans for an incredible #TheLastofUsDay," Neill Druckmann, Naughty Dog's vice president, tweeted.

"Oh... and about that other thing... be patient. It'll be worth it."

This statement leaves us a big question, "What's 'that other thing' ?"

The Last of Us Part 2 Multiplayer Mode

Plenty of speculations have been swirling around this 'other thing' since then. However, footage of TLOU2 'Fractions' mods leaks on YouTube last August. That said, it makes sense if what they're planning is, indeed, the long-awaited multiplayer mode.

The footage only lasts for 11 seconds in a low-definition quality & it's been taken down on the platform. It also entails some of the game's vital aspects, including the Jackson settlement's playable maps to Seattle's Eastbrook Elementary School.

The second option is a single-story DLC. Since its release, TLOU2 has a plethora of unanswered questions. How did Abby & Lev get to Catalina Island? What happened to Ellie after sparring Abby at the beach? What did Joel even do before meeting Ellie in the original Last of Us?

There are plenty of grounds to be touched, and hopefully, we'll see the lights at the end of the day.

What Is The Last of Us Part 2 About?

The Last of Us 2 follows the narrative of now-19-year-old Ellie and her turbulent relationship with Joel, her only father-figure since she was 14. Without spoiling too much, TLOU2 centers around the theme of revenge, forgiveness, and heartbreak by telling it the story from both sides.

Upon its release, TLOU2 met with plenty of controversy from its writing, false advertising, to the political agenda's accusation. A small segment of gamers has also voiced their dissatisfaction with the game's muscular female character, Abby.

TLOU2 is also banned in some conservative Middle Eastern countries, like UEA and Saudi Arabia, for its LGBTQ characters' portrayals.

The Last of Us Part 2 In Numbers

Since hitting the store last June, TLOU2 has seen an incredible number. According to PlayStation official website, TLOU2 has sold more than four million copies. Up to this writing, TLOU2 is the fastest-selling PlayStation exclusive.

To put things in perspective, Naughty Dog released Last Behind DLC from the original 2013 game in February 2014, eight months after the TLOU base game. So, it's safe to expect this The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer mode to come in early 2021.

